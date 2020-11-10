Parsa Election Result 2020: RJD's Chandrika Rai likely to put up tough fight to retain seat

Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005.

Parsa Election Result 2020: Located in the Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar, the Parsa Assembly Constituency seat which shares its inter-state border with Saran is part of the 20 Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Categorised as a rural seat, the 121 Parsa Assembly Constituency seat was won by RJD candidate Chandrika Rai in 2015 by defeating Chhotelal Rai of the LJP with a margin of 42,335 votes.

According to News18, Rai is a former Bihar minister and has been MLA for six times. He is the son of Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state. Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005 polls, which yielded a fractured verdict.

Parsa voted on 3 November, in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Parsa seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Parsa constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,61,799

Number of male voters: 1,39,246

Number of female voters: 1,21,872

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 57.59 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.31 percent