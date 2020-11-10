Politics

Parsa Election Result 2020: RJD's Chandrika Rai likely to put up tough fight to retain seat

Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005.

FP Research November 10, 2020 10:57:42 IST
Parsa Election Result 2020: Located in the Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar, the Parsa Assembly Constituency seat which shares its inter-state border with Saran is part of the 20 Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Categorised as a rural seat, the 121 Parsa Assembly Constituency seat was won by RJD candidate Chandrika Rai in 2015 by defeating Chhotelal Rai of the LJP with a margin of 42,335 votes.

According to News18, Rai is a former Bihar minister and has been MLA for six times. He is the son of Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state. Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005 polls, which yielded a fractured verdict.

Parsa voted on 3 November, in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Parsa seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Parsa constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,61,799

Number of male voters: 1,39,246

Number of female voters: 1,21,872

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 57.59 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.31 percent

Updated Date: November 10, 2020 10:57:42 IST

