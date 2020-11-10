Parsa Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Chhote Lal Ray defeats former Chandrika Roy by over 17,000 votes

Chandrika Roy had won the seat in 2105 on RJD ticket defeating Chhote Lal Ray (then a member of the LJP) with a margin of 42,335 votes

Parsa Election Final Result 2020: Contesting on RJD ticket, Chhote Lal Ray has won from the 121 Parsa Assembly Constituency with a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Chhote Lal Ray defeated Chandrika Roy by a margin of 17,239 votes. Ray polled 44.36 of the total votes in Parsa categorised as a rural seat.

Interestingly, Chandrika Roy, who received 33.13 percent votes this election, had won the seat in 2105 on the RJD ticket defeating Chhote Lal Ray (then a member of the LJP) with a huge margin of 42,335 votes.

Lok Jan Shakti Party's Rakesh Kumar Singh polled 12,137 votes, the third-highest from the constituency.

Chandrika Roy is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader. He contested the election in the 2020 Assembly election on a JD(U) ticket. Roy had married his daughter Aishwarya to Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, but that didn't work out well as a divorce is pending in the court.

Located in the Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar, the Parsa Assembly Constituency seat which shares its inter-state border with Saran is part of the 20 Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, Rai is a former Bihar minister and has been MLA for six times. Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005 polls, which yielded a fractured verdict.

Parsa voted on 3 November, in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Parsa seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Parsa constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,61,799

Number of male voters: 1,39,246

Number of female voters: 1,21,872

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 57.59 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.31 percent