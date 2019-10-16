You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Parner profile: Shiv Sena incumbent Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao aims for third consecutive victory

Politics FP Research Oct 16, 2019 18:08:20 IST pollpedia

  • Parner is the 224th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, in Parner, there a total of 320100 electors. Out of the total 153544 are female and 166556 are male.

  • Auti V Bhaskarrao of the Shiv Sena won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Parner Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Parner

Constituency Number—224

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—3,20,100

Female Electors—1,53,544

Male Electors—1,66,556

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao , the incumbent MLA and Shiv Sena candidate, won the Assembly polls in 2014 and 2009. In 2014 elections, he defeated NCP candidate Sujit Vasantrao Zaware Patil. In 2004, he nabbed 59,528 votes against NCP candidate Patil Vansantrao Kishanrao, who got 50,391 votes.

In 2019, NCP candidate Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke will be looking to unseat Bhaskarrao.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 18:08:20 IST

