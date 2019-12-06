Parliament's Winter Session: LS adjourns after BJP demands apology from Congress MPs over 'threatening behaviour' towards Smriti Irani

The Lok Sabha was adjourned before 3 pm on Friday following members of the BJP and other parties demanding an apology from two Congress MPs for adopting a "threatening position" towards Union minister Smriti Irani when she was speaking on the Unnao issue.

Ruling BJP members accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging towards Irani when she was speaking in the House. Prathapan was purportedly seen rolling up his sleeves in the aisle. When the two members did not turn up in the House after the issue heated up, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House for the day. It will now meet on Monday.

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position... when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the House. It is most uncalled for and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House after the lunch break.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and apologise. BJP's Sangeeta Singh Deo described it as a "black day in the temple of democracy." Sangeeta said Irani did not make any derogatory and inflammatory remarks.

Irani for her part expressed shock. "Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House?" she asked reporters in the Parliament Complex.

Sita remark triggers uproar

Raising the issue of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao being set ablaze, Chowdhury, speaking during Question Hour said while on the one hand plans are afoot to build a Ram Temple (in​ Ayodhya), on the other hand "Sita is being burnt". He said while there are talks to make Uttar Pradesh a​ Uttar Pradesh (best state), it is become "Adharm Pradesh" (land of lawlessness).

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened? pic.twitter.com/ptXYGifLN6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Irani responded that it was unfortunate that incidents of rape and killing of women are being communalised and​ politicised. She said Opposition members are not referring to a similar case in Malda in West Bengal.

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: The fact that you(Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon,you were quiet then. pic.twitter.com/XZxJc5pJad — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

TN Prathapan of Congress came to the aisle near the Well and shouted something. He was pulled back by some Congress and​ NCP members.

'No Indian study shown pollution shortens life'

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan. "Let us not create a fear psychosis among people," Javadekar told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution. During the Question Hour, he said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that the efforts are bearing fruits.

The Central government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution problem across the country, he said. "Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said. According to him, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all the 102 cities.

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells Lower House

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the healthcare system and the treatment of cancer is by surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and palliative care. "As per the National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in 2018 was 15,86,571," he said during Question Hour.

Vardhan said while doctors with DM (Medical Oncology), MCh (Surgical Oncology) and MD (Radiation Oncology) treat cancer patients in higher-level tertiary care hospitals, other doctors such as general surgeons, gynaecologists, ENT surgeons etc. also provide treatment for cancer in government and private hospitals, depending on the type and site of cancer. The minister said the information regarding cancer patients in government hospitals is not maintained centrally.

"Health is a state subject, the Central government supplements efforts of state governments in providing health care services including cancer care. "The government of India is implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the National Health Mission (NHM)," he said. Vardhan said the objectives of NPCDCS include awareness generation for cancer prevention, screening, early detection and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment.

He said 599 Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics at District level and 3,274 NCD clinics at community health centre-level have been set up under the programme. To enhance facilities for tertiary care of cancer, the Central government is assisting 18 state cancer institutes and 20 tertiary care cancer centres under the strengthening of tertiary care for cancer scheme, he said.

Vardhan said India is estimated to have 1.3 lakh hemophilics. "Hemophilia, a hereditary bleeding disorder is prevalent amongst one in every 10,000 males. Considering the 1.3 billion population of India, the expected number of haemophiliacs would be 1.3 lakh," he said in a written reply. According to the minister, the database of people suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia on State/Union Territory-wise is not maintained centrally.

With inputs from PTI

