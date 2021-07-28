Parliament's Monsoon Session: Both Houses see repeated adjournments amid Oppn ire; LS clears IBC (Amendment) Bill

Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to move a suspension notice against 10 Lok Sabha MPs after they threw papers and tore placards in the House

Parliament witnessed chaos for the eight straight day of its Monsoon Session with both Houses being repeatedly adjourned as the Opposition vented its fury over the Pegasus snooping reports and farmers' issues.

Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to move a suspension notice against 10 Lok Sabha MPs after they threw papers and tore placards in the Lower House.

The government will propose that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Manickam Tagore, Deepak Baij, AM Ariff, Dean Kuriakose and Jothimani. The MPs threw business papers and some torn papers and placards at the chair. A piece of a torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is extremely upset with the behaviour of the MPs in the House and is of the opinion that anybody who is a repeat offender is likely to be suspended in the future for the entire period of the Lok Sabha term, sources told News18.

Also, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology could not be held in the absence of the quorum after BJP MPs did not participate, ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram said:

@BJP4India members come to the IT Committee & refuse to sign the attendance register to deny a quorum. Further all the witnesses called from MiEIT & MHA wrote in excuses & didn’t appear as called to testify. It’s very clear that #Pegasus is a no go area for this government. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 28, 2021

In both the Houses, MPs held placards reading ‘Who is paying for Pegasus’ and ‘Stop Snooping on Me’, among other slogans.

Ahead of the Session, leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want a discussion in the House."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting at the PM's office in Parliament.

Here's what happened in both Houses today:

Lok Sabha

As the Opposition continued to raise slogans over farm laws and the Pegasus snooping scandal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla continued the Question Hour, which was completed for the first time since Monsoon Session began on 19 July. Questions pertaining to the Covid BEEP device, coal sector and use of CSR to provide for children who lost their parents to coronavirus .

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) Bill. The Lok Sabha also approved the first batch of supplementary demands authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 23,675 crore, including Rs 17,000 crore for the health ministry, in the current financial year. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills.

As protests gained momentum, the Lower House was adjourned till 12.30 pm. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also submitted a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor, Chairperson of Parliament Standing Committee on IT, which was to meet today at 4 pm to discuss the Pegasus row.

On reassembling, the Lok Sabha was soon adjourned till 2 pm, followed by another adjournment till 2.30 pm and then 4 pm before finally being adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned within five minutes of convening at 11 am, as MPs carrying placards gathered in the Well. The House then reassembled at 12 pm to begin the Question Hour amid sloganeering, which led to an adjournment till 2 pm, followed by adjournments till 2.45 pm and 4 pm.

The Upper House also passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to strengthen and streamline the provisions for the protection and adoption of children. The Bill is already passed by Lok Sabha.

While moving the bill for consideration in the House, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, "Some of the renowned Parliamentarians, who have always prioritised the needs of the vulnerable...however, politics demands that they stand right here in the Well and attract attention towards the issue which they feel fit." She added that despite this disruption, the House will agree that the children of this country deserve their attention for protection and support.

However, the Opposition members did not return to their seats and Raja Sabha witnessed continuous uproar.

The TMC on Wednesday also alleged that Rajya Sabha Television, which airs the proceedings of the House live, is "censoring content" on Opposition protests.

TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien tweeted:

CENSORSHIP.

Modi-Shah ‘masterstroke’. @rajyasabhatv showing selective footage/online edit. All protests in the House by about 100 MPs from 15 Opposition parties not being telecast. #Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 28, 2021

No comment was immediately available from RS TV on the allegations.

With inputs from PTI