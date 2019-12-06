Parliament LIVE updates: BJP demands apology from Congress MPs for 'threatening' behaviour towards Smriti Irani; LS further adjourned till 2.30 pm

Parliament LATEST updates: Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should ask two Opposition MPs to apologise for taking a threatening demeanour towards Smriti Irani. TN Prathapan's walked to the Well 'aggressively' while shouting something at Irani. Chowdhury claims that since he was not present in the House at the time, he cannot commit to procuring the apology, to which Meenakshi Lekhi suggests that he should discuss the matter with the two MPs concerned and further adjourned the House till 2:30 pm.
Uproar in Lok Sabha intensifies after BJP MP Smriti Irani hits back at the Opposition for politicising rape cases. "Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as a political weapon in the West Bengal." she said. As Opposition MPs continued to shout slogans against her remarks, Irani reiterated that whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao were "shameful and accused should be hanged" but stated that these incidents should not be used for "doing politics".
As uproar continues in Lok Sabha over women safetly in Lower House. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cited the recent Unnao victim who has 95 percent burns. "What is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" he questioned.
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi condemned the Telangana encounter on Friday morning. "Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye, (whatever happened, it was horrific for the country) you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow," she said. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am to 5 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday while entering the Parliament told reporters, "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye" when asked about the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20 on Friday reports ANI. Shiv Sena MP Rajkumar Dhoot is to introduce a bunch of bills in the House of Elders. He is to introduce The Mangrove Forests (Special Provisions) Bill, 2019 which seeks to provide for the protection, development and afforestation of Mangroves by establishing a National Board for development of Mangrove forests in the coastal areas of the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill provides for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. Home minister Amit Shah is also likely to further move The Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha. This bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Shah on 29 November 2019. The Bill seeks to amend the Arms Act, 1959. It seeks to decrease the number of licensed firearms allowed per person and increase penalties for certain offences under the Act. It also introduces new categories of offences
The Parliament is likely to take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which got a nod from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Additionally, the House of People will also hold a discussion on crop losses all over the country and the resultant impact on farmers. Among the list of issues expected to be raised during the Question Hour is the construction of national highways, bringing in the National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme, upgradation of state highways to national highways, per capita availability of water and flood management programmes.
Shiv Sena MP Rajkumar Dhoot is to introduce a bunch of bills in the House of Elders. He is to introduce The Mangrove Forests (Special Provisions) Bill, 2019 which seeks to provide for the protection, development and afforestation of Mangroves which are essential natural barriers against rising tides of various natures of vengeful sea when it roars ashore, by establishing a National Board for development of Mangrove forests in the coastal areas of the country, proper use of dry wood of Mangroves etc. He will also introduced a bill to provide for the protection and rehabilitation of victims of floods which may be caused by heavy rains, cloudbursts, cyclones, breached bunds of dams, reservoirs.
Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is to move for further discussion by MP Subbarami Reddy. This seeks to provide for nationalisation of inter-State rivers for the purpose of equitable distribution of river waters among the states.
The 17th edition of the two-day Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) began on Friday in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address
Twelve opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Left, held a meeting on Thursday and decided on an eight-point agenda to counter the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, sources said.
The meeting of senior Rajya Sabha members of opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, CPI and CPI(M), was held in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber. The leaders met twice during the day to firm up the opposition strategy on the bill, they said.
The eight-point agenda, that the opposition parties will put before the people in the next five days, states that the bill is against everything the country's founding fathers envisioned and it lays down multiple grounds for citizenship for one country, sources said.
"The bill uses the Sixth Schedule and Inner Line Permit to set different grounds for citizenship. Just four months ago the government talked about one nation, one tax, one election, one law," a source said elaborating on the eight points the opposition parties agreed upon.
They also agreed that the bill is anti-tribal, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAB are not separate but hyphenated, the NRC was botched up in Assam, the government should not distract from the "mess" the economy is in, and the entire opposition will get its MPs, MLAs, councillors to spread this narrative against the bill in their areas, sources said.
Congress sources said party chief Sonia Gandhi will discuss with senior party leaders and like-minded parties to give shape to her party's response to the bill.
Parliament on Thursday approved the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that replaces an ordinance promulgated to cut the base corporate tax rate, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that mining companies, software developers and book printers will not be eligible for the lower 15 per cent rate available for new manufacturing companies.
Lok Sabha had earlier this week passed the bill and the Upper House returned it on Thursday without making any changes.
Replying to a debate on the legislation, Sitharaman said a negative list of activities that do not constitute manufacturing has been created and will not be eligible for the lower 15 per cent tax rate for manufacturing firms that are set up after October 1 and that begin operations by 2023.
The negative list includes the development of computer software in any form or in any media, mining, conversion of marble blocks or similar items into slabs, bottling of gas into cylinder, the printing of books or production of a cinematograph film.
Sitharaman had on September 20 announced the lowering of the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for companies that do not seek exemptions, and reduced the rate for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.
Including surcharges and cesses (levies to raise funds for specific purposes), the effective corporate tax rate will drop by nearly 10 percentage points to 25.2 per cent for corporates in general and 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing companies.
The corporate tax cut followed other measures by the government to prop up slowing GDP growth adopted since the May general elections. These include efforts to reduce red tape and boost foreign direct investment (FDI), and plans to consolidate the state-owned banks.
The finance minister said the reduction in corporate tax was done to make India an attractive destination for firms looking to invest outside of the US and China following their trade tensions.
A lower rate of 15 per cent was offered for new manufacturing units to draw new investment, thus reviving economic activity and creating jobs, she said.
Sitharaman also promised to continue the rollout of reforms to boost the economy.
GDP growth rate in July-September slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent on a slump in manufacturing and drop in consumer demand.
On demands by MPs for reducing personal income tax to provide more money in the hands of people, thereby boosting consumption, she listed out the rebates and reliefs offered during the previous five years of the Modi government but did not commit to further cuts.
She also countered the narrative of a slowdown in private consumption, saying the share of consumption in gross domestic product (GDP) rose from 56.2 per cent during 2009-2014 to 59 per cent in the first five years of the Modi government.
In the first half of 2019-20 fiscal, it was 58.5 per cent, still higher than during UPA-II, she said.
Justifying rollback of higher surcharge on foreign portfolio investors that was introduced in her maiden Budget, she said fringe benefits tax and banking transaction tax was introduced in 2005 but rolled back in 2009 and 2008 respectively.
During the debate, Congress member Jairam Ramesh attacked the corporate tax reduction as a curtain-raiser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.
"The changes were welcomed. But the timing was quite extraordinary. Two days later there was a Howdy Modi in Houston. Prime Minister always likes to go on a foreign trip accompanied by major policy announcements and I think what happened on September 20, 2019, was the curtain-raiser for the event to follow the event in Houston," he said.
While BJP members including GVL Narasimha Rao said the bill would help the Indian economy and boost the growth rate, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the Trinamool Congress doubted it saying rural spending has slid after four decades and there is a decline in consumer expenditure.
KK Ragesh of CPI-M termed the cut as a "scandal" while Samajwadi Party's Ravi Prakash Verma said that the economy was in "panic stage".
Responding to the members, Sitharaman said the Prime Minister has taken one initiative after another seeing the developing situation and the government did not wait for the next Budget to announce measures including tax cuts.
She said many MNCs want to shift their base from China in view of the Sino-US trade war and that is the subtext of the government's decision.
Stating that the government policy was to phase out exemptions and reduce tax rates, she said the corporate tax cut would also benefit small and medium enterprises.
Responding to the members' criticism on rollback of Budget proposals, the finance minister said "rollbacks are not wrong per se" and cited the same done during the UPA regime.
Defending taking the ordinance route and not waiting for two months for the next Parliament session for making changes, she said the previous Congress-led UPA had promulgated 61 ordinances in its 10-year rule, including 16 on finance-related matters.
She also attacked the UPA for leaving unpaid bills for the new government in 2014, including Rs 1.4 lakh crore in dues to oil firms.
Sitharaman also said she has asked income tax officials not to harass taxpayers and the department has introduced faceless assessment.
However, she said the government would not spare tax evaders and defaulters.
Indian citizenship to those facing persecution at home will assure them of better lives: Narendra Modi on CAB
Indian citizenship to those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, in his first remarks on the issue after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Union cabinet recently.
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.
"The Ram Janmabhoomi verdict proved that we can have a better tomorrow. We cannot be chained by the past. People were casting aspersions that the verdict will cause unrest in the country, but the people of the country proved them wrong," he said.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was cleared by the Union cabinet on Wednesday and is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.
-PTI
Rajya Sabha LATEST update
Santhali language makes debut in Rajya Sabha
Santhali language on Friday made its debut in Rajya Sabha when a lawmaker from Odisha used it to raise a matter of urgent public importance during the Zero Hour.
Sarojni Hembram of the Biju Janata Dal spoke in Santhali, an Austroasiatic-Munda language spoken mostly by tribals in Odisha. She also demanded Bharat Ratna for Raghunath Murmu, who in 1925 created the Ol Chiki script for the Santhali language.
PT Murmu is revered by tribals and is recognised as a big cultural icon in the state, she said, adding the state government has already recognised his contribution and now it was the turn of the nation to do so.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who has encouraged MPs to use their local language for raising Zero Hour mentions while ensuring that English and Hindi translations are available to other members on headphones, said this was the first time that Santhali language was used in the Upper House. Members thumped desks to welcome the move.
-PTI
Lok Sabha LATEST update
Smriti Irani praises Ayush Bharat scheme
BJP MP Smriti Irani, minsiter of Women and Child Development, respondred to a member's question on menopause policy of the country, saying the health impact of menopause includes osteoporosis and mental health issues like anxiety.She praised Narendra Modi on his Ayushman Bharat scheme what has had a huge impact, according to her.
Ramcharan Bohra from BJP, asked if the government will take any steps to curb malnourishment among women and children from tribal areas to which Irani responsed saying necessary steps are being taken under Poshan Abhiyan.
'You cannot take law in your hands': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Telangana encounter
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi expressed her worry over the Telangana encounter on Friday morning. "Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye, (whatever happened, it was horrific for the country) you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow," she said.
All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am to 5 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
Lok Sabha LATEST update
Treatment for rare diseases being discussed in Lower House
NCP leader Supriya Sule asked if a programme on preventive oncology and sickle cell anaemia awareness could be conducted.Health minister Harsh Vardhan, responds to query, by assuring the NCP MP if an upgrade of facilities is required in primary health centres, the collector or the State government can be "forced" to send a proposal to the centre.
'People's response is worrisome': Arvind Kejriwal on encounter killing of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case
Delhi chief minister and MP Arvind Kejriwal on Friday commented on the Hyderabad rape-murder case, stating that many rape cases have come to light of late, which had angered people whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad. "This is why people are expressing happiness over the encounter".
He further alleged this reaction was also something to be worried about as it shows that people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. "Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," he said.
Rajya Sabha LATES update
Zero Hour commences
Zero House commences in the Upper House with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the chair. Zero Hour commences.
During Zero Hou BJD's MP Dr Sasmit Patra called for special focus on States impacted by natural disaster. "Odisha, AP West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the four states that face the maximum brunt of natural disasters" he said. These states should be given special focus status, giving them time to recover, he added.
Meanwhile, Kahkashan Perween, JD(U), asked that one day per week be designated as Nari Shakti Divas. Congress' PL Punia spoke on the issue of child labourers and child trafficking. "Child labour has not been completely eradicated from the country," he stated.
Lok Sabha LATEST update
Question Hour underway
Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair as Question Hour is currently underway. Environment minister Prakash Javadekar is currently answering questions posed in the House over environmental measure taken by the government.
Rajya Sabha LATEST update
'Too late': RS MP Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case accused killed
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday while entering the Parliament told reporters, "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye" when asked about the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter.
All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am to 5 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
Lok Sabha LATEST update
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives adjournment notice in LS
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party chief whip of Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.'
Yesterday, a rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening. According to hospital sources, the victim has about 90 percent extensive burn injuries.
Rajya Sabha LATEST update
Zero hour notice given in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20, reports ANI.
Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha
The Mangrove Forests (Special Provisions) Bill, 2019
The Nationalisation of Inter-State Rivers Bill, 2019
The Right to Adequate Housing Bill, 2019
Lok Sabha
International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Recap: Centre examining Bengaluru suburban rail project
The Centre is studying the long-pending Rs 17,000 crore suburban rail project for Bengaluru city and will give a nod after getting details about land from the Karnataka government, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Responding during the Question Hour, Angadi said the project has been pending due to non-cooperation from the previous Congress-JDS led state government.
The B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) that proposes around 55-odd suburban railway stations covering a distance of about 150 km.
The state government has proposed to execute the work through the Rail lnfrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) and a special purpose vehicle has to be formed to implement the project.
-PTI
Lower House further adjourned till 2:30 pm
BJP demands apology from Congress for party MPs behaviour
Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should ask two Opposition MPs to apologise for taking a threatening demeanour towards Smriti Irani. TN Prathapan's walked to the Well 'aggressively' while shouting something at Irani.
Chowdhury claims that since he was not present in the House at the time, he cannot commit to procuring the apology, to which Meenakshi Lekhi suggests that he should discuss the matter with the two MPs concerned and further adjourned the House till 2:30 pm
Recap: Congress leader's Sita remarks trigger uproar in LS, Irani says Opposition communalising issue
A remark by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that "Sita is being burnt" while plans are afoot to build a Ram temple created an uproar in the House on Friday, with union minister Smriti Irani hitting back at the opposition for politicising and communalising the issue.
Raising the issue of setting afire of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said while on the one hand plans are afoot to build a Ram temple (in Ayodhya), on the other hand Sita is being burnt. He said while there are talks to make Uttar Pradesh a Uttar Pradesh (best state), it is become "Adharm Pradesh" (broadly land of lawlessness).
Intervening, Irani said it was unfortunate that incidents of rape and killing of women are being communalised and politicised. She said the opposition members are not referring to a similar case in Malda in West Bengal. "Yes, setting afire a woman is condemnable, yes, the rape and killing of a woman is inhuman, but do not politicise the issue. No one has ever communalised the issue in this House," she said.
TN Prathapan from Congress party came to the aisle near the Well and shouted something. He was pulled back by some Congress and NCP members.
AAP MP demands probe into textbook depicting Mahatma Gandhi in poor light
A probe should be launched into a textbook in Madhya Pradesh depicting Mahatma Gandhi in poor light, an Aam Aadmi Party MP demanded in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Sanjay Singh of the AAP said depicting Gandhi as a "drunkard and wicked man" was shameful and action should be immediately taken on it.He said the module book for school students was widely circulated in the state where Gandhi was compared to a 'Kubuddhi' (malevolent).
At a time when the nation is celebrating Father of the Nation's 150 th birth anniversary, there are instances of misleading propaganda being done against him, he said, citing his picture appearing on a liquor bottle in Israel and his killers being glorified.
"There should an investigation into the textbook issue and immediate action be taken," he demanded.
-PTI
No Indian study has shown pollution shortens life:Prakash Javadekar
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan. "Let us not create a fear psychosis among people," Javadekar told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.
During the Question Hour, he said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that the efforts are bearing fruits.
Indian studies have not shown a correlation between shortening of life and pollution, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said. Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he also said such studies might not be based on first generation data.
The central government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution problem across the country. "Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said.
According to him, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all the 102 cities.
-PTI
Govt implementing ICDS for develp of children of 0-6 yrs group: Smriti Irani
The Centre is implementing an umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme for holistic development of children in the age group of 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha on Friday.
The minister also said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is also implementing an umbrella scheme mission for protection and empowerment of women as a centrally sponsored scheme to channelise holistic efforts for empowerment of women both economically and socially.
"The ministry has issued detailed guidelines for each scheme which inter-alia include explicit information about institutional structure, implementation modalities, target beneficiaries, fund flow and disbursal mechanism, monitoring and evaluation mechanism and grievance redressal mechanism," she said during Question Hour.
Irani said funds are released to state governments and union territory administrations for implementation of schemes as per cost sharing ratio decided by the union government from time to time.
-PTI
Upper House adjourned till 2:30 pm
Surge in prices of edible oil, onions discussed
Congress MP PL Puniya questioned the Upper House if a roadmap is in place to make India self-reliant when it comes to edible oils. Shanta Chhetri from AITC, cited the onion price hike and asked what the government was doing to help the common people struggling to buy daily food items.
CPM's KK Ragesh also mentioned the onion price hike and asked whether the government will consider enacting a legislation that allows farmers to decide the price of their produce to which Parshottam Rupala, MoS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, responded that MSPs were being declared at 50 percent profit and if in spite of it, such a legislation is felt necessary, the House can discuss the matter.
Lower House adjourned till 1:30 pm
'You were quiet when rape was used as a political weapon': Smriti Irani hits back
Union minister Smriti Irani attacked the Opposition on Friday for politicising rape. "The fact that you(Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon,you were quiet then." she added.
Smriti Irani hits back at Opposition
Uproar in Lok Sabha intensifies after BJP MP Smriti Irani hits back at the Opposition for politicising rape cases. "Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as a political weapon in the West Bengal." she said.
As Opposition MPs continued to shout slogans against her remarks, Irani reiterated that whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao were "shameful and accused should be hanged" but stated that these incidents should not be used for "doing politics".
Congress MPs stage walkout over Unnao, Hyderabad rape incidents
'What is going on in this country?'; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on women safety
As uproar continues in Lok Sabha over women safetly in Lower House. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cited the recent Unnao victim who has 95 percent burns. "What is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" he questioned.
Uproar in Lower House over issue of women safety in country.
Indian citizenship to those facing persecution at home will assure them of better lives: Narendra Modi on CAB
Indian citizenship to those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, in his first remarks on the issue after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Union cabinet recently.
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.
"The Ram Janmabhoomi verdict proved that we can have a better tomorrow. We cannot be chained by the past. People were casting aspersions that the verdict will cause unrest in the country, but the people of the country proved them wrong," he said.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was cleared by the Union cabinet on Wednesday and is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.
-PTI
Santhali language makes debut in Rajya Sabha
Santhali language on Friday made its debut in Rajya Sabha when a lawmaker from Odisha used it to raise a matter of urgent public importance during the Zero Hour.
Sarojni Hembram of the Biju Janata Dal spoke in Santhali, an Austroasiatic-Munda language spoken mostly by tribals in Odisha. She also demanded Bharat Ratna for Raghunath Murmu, who in 1925 created the Ol Chiki script for the Santhali language.
PT Murmu is revered by tribals and is recognised as a big cultural icon in the state, she said, adding the state government has already recognised his contribution and now it was the turn of the nation to do so.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who has encouraged MPs to use their local language for raising Zero Hour mentions while ensuring that English and Hindi translations are available to other members on headphones, said this was the first time that Santhali language was used in the Upper House. Members thumped desks to welcome the move.
-PTI
Smriti Irani praises Ayush Bharat scheme
BJP MP Smriti Irani, minsiter of Women and Child Development, respondred to a member's question on menopause policy of the country, saying the health impact of menopause includes osteoporosis and mental health issues like anxiety.She praised Narendra Modi on his Ayushman Bharat scheme what has had a huge impact, according to her.
Ramcharan Bohra from BJP, asked if the government will take any steps to curb malnourishment among women and children from tribal areas to which Irani responsed saying necessary steps are being taken under Poshan Abhiyan.
'You cannot take law in your hands': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Telangana encounter
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi expressed her worry over the Telangana encounter on Friday morning. "Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye, (whatever happened, it was horrific for the country) you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow," she said.
All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am to 5 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
Treatment for rare diseases being discussed in Lower House
NCP leader Supriya Sule asked if a programme on preventive oncology and sickle cell anaemia awareness could be conducted.Health minister Harsh Vardhan, responds to query, by assuring the NCP MP if an upgrade of facilities is required in primary health centres, the collector or the State government can be "forced" to send a proposal to the centre.
'People's response is worrisome': Arvind Kejriwal on encounter killing of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case
Delhi chief minister and MP Arvind Kejriwal on Friday commented on the Hyderabad rape-murder case, stating that many rape cases have come to light of late, which had angered people whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad. "This is why people are expressing happiness over the encounter".
He further alleged this reaction was also something to be worried about as it shows that people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. "Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," he said.
Zero Hour commences
Zero House commences in the Upper House with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the chair. Zero Hour commences.
During Zero Hou BJD's MP Dr Sasmit Patra called for special focus on States impacted by natural disaster. "Odisha, AP West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the four states that face the maximum brunt of natural disasters" he said. These states should be given special focus status, giving them time to recover, he added.
Meanwhile, Kahkashan Perween, JD(U), asked that one day per week be designated as Nari Shakti Divas. Congress' PL Punia spoke on the issue of child labourers and child trafficking. "Child labour has not been completely eradicated from the country," he stated.
Question Hour underway
Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair as Question Hour is currently underway. Environment minister Prakash Javadekar is currently answering questions posed in the House over environmental measure taken by the government.
'Too late': RS MP Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case accused killed
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday while entering the Parliament told reporters, "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye" when asked about the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter.
All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am to 5 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.
With CAB, Centre wants to change demography of northeast, alleges Manipur MP
The government is trying to alter the demographic profile of the Northeast by "dumping" outsiders in the volatile region under the garb of the citizenship bill, a Lok Sabha member from Manipur alleged on Friday.
Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People's Front (NPF), which is in alliance with the BJP in Manipur, cautioned the Modi government against passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in its current form and asked him to pay heed to emotions and sentiments of the people of northeast.
"The Union government views the northeast as a region which harbours a lot of discontent against the country, particularly because it has not blended with mainland India. This is why we think that all outsiders would be dumped in the region under the garb of CAB," Pfoze, who represents outer Manipur constituency, told PTI.
The CAB was introduced in Parliament prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but got lapsed after it could not be cleared in Rajya Sabha. It is now likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on December 9 and taken up for discussion and passage the next day.
The bill has been opposed by several opposition parties with the Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.
TMC MPs protest outside Parliament over onion price hike
Trinamool Congress MPs protest outside the Parliament over rising onion prices in the country. The skyrocketing prices of onions are posing a tough challenge for people, especially those belonging to the poor and middle-class category. Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram because of less production
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives adjournment notice in LS
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party chief whip of Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.'
Yesterday, a rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening. According to hospital sources, the victim has about 90 percent extensive burn injuries.
Zero hour notice given in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20, reports ANI.
Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha
The Mangrove Forests (Special Provisions) Bill, 2019
The Nationalisation of Inter-State Rivers Bill, 2019
The Right to Adequate Housing Bill, 2019
Lok Sabha
International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019