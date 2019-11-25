Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition parties stall functioning of LS, RS by raising slogans against BJP over Maharashtra govt formation; both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Parliament LATEST Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled the functioning of the House over developments in Maharashtra. Lok Sabha gets further adjourned to 2 pm. Earlier in the day, Congress members in Lok Sabha stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon.
Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals. Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House 12 pm
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi finally broke her silence on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, and called it a "murder of the democracy." She is currently holding protests outside the Parliament with other party leaders against the Centre's move of forming Mahrashtra government with NCP's Ajit Pawar in a dramatic turn of events that spun overnight over the weekend. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm.
While the Opposition's is likely to attack the Centre over government formation in Maharashtra, which is to be the dominated discourse in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday, here are some of the other bills and matters listed before the Upper House. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move and seek to withdraw The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 that provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. She is to take up the same bill in Lok Sabha too.
Meanwhile, the Congress party on Monday has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the political situation in Maharashtra following the unanticipated oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Following, Congress, CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
The second bill of importance in the Rajya Sabha is the Transgender Bill. BJP leader Thaawarchand Gehlot is to move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for further consideration and to be passed. The Bill pertains to providing protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and has been passed by the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman at the Lower House will move two bills— The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill and The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the international financial services centres in India.
According to PRS Legislative, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for the reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth. provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres set up in Special Economic Zones in India. The bill was introduced in Upper House by the Piyush Goyal, on 12 February 2019. This bill was slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha only after its withdrawal from the Rajya Sabha. Approval for the same was granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).
The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for a reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.
The other bill listed for today is by the ban of e-cigarette bill. Union minister Harsh Vardhan to move The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019. The bill seeks to prohibit the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.
The last session of parliament on 22 November saw for the second consecutive day, air pollution was discussed at length in the Lok Sabha, while electoral bonds were discussed in the Rajya Sabha. The issue of electoral bonds resonated not just inside Parliament but also outside it, as Congress MPs held a protest outside the building holding placards that read "Electoral bonds — the new name of corruption" and "Break your silence, prime minister."
Environment minister Prakash Javadekar gave a detailed statement in the Lok Sabha on air pollution, a day after he spoke on the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Javadekar on Friday said a mass movement is needed to tackle the problem.
Meanwhile, the ongoing protests by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also became the subject of heated debate in the Rajya Sabha. The issue has been highlighted in Parliament throughout the week, since the beginning of the Winter Session on Monday.
Immediately after this, Prabhat Jha of the BJP raised the issue of "defacement" of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus. He then went on to raise issue of alleged anti-India slogans being raised by students of JNU and demanded the central government's oversight of activities in JNU. This was strongly countered by Left members. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first cut short Ragesh, who was speaking on the police action on JNU students and after Jha had spoken, said that only submission on the JNU fee hike and defacement of the Vivekananda statue was admitted.
As he demanded a judicial probe into the police action, Naidu cut him short, saying he had not spoken on the subject admitted: fee hike. Ragesh's mike was switched off even though there was time remaining of his allotted three minutes. Jha was called next, who said that Vivekananda's statue was painted red and 'go away' saffron slogan painted. As Left party members countered his contention, he alleged that JNU has over the past five years witnessed anti-India sloganeering such as "Bharat tere tukde honge". He was countered by Left parties but was allowed to continue his submission.
'Electoral bonds threat to democracy'
The Opposition asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the allegations surrounding the electoral bonds scheme and accused the government of legalising corruption.
Opposition parties led by the Congress, which protested in Parliament premises and described the issue as a "threat to democracy", sought to raise the matter in the Rajya Sabha but were not allowed to do by the Chair.
The CPM along with the CPI also hit out at the government over the issue of electoral bonds and said it was "legalised political corruption".
Tewari said there should be a discussion in the House. "These electoral bonds are a threat to democracy," he told reporters.
Bill to ban e-cigarettes introduced in LS
A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on 18 September.
The bill was introduced by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The bill makes the manufacturing, production, import, export, distribution, transport, sale, storage or advertisements of such alternative smoking devices a cognisable offence, attracting a jail term and a fine. First-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both, according to the ordinance.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 12:18:42 IST
RS marshals shed military-style uniform for in Indian attire
A week after their military-style uniforms created a controversy, Rajya Sabha marshals on Monday were again back in traditional Indian attire but without the 'pagri'. The two marshals, who flank the Chair, came to the House wearing dark coloured Indian bandhgalas, a dress that a Congress member remarked was "very smart."
The marshals were seen in military-style outfits with caps in place of traditional Indian attire comprising turbans when the Rajya Sabha's landmark 250th session opened last Monday.
While the dress code of the marshals had changed, the uniform of nearly a dozen ushers who stand at the back of each row to fetch papers and assist MPs had remained unchanged. They had continued to don Indian attire with a pointed pagri or headgear. The uniform of ushers remained unchanged on Monday.
-PTI
Lok Sabha further adjourned till 2 pm
Recap: Opposition stall functioning of RS, House adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled the functioning of the House over developments in Maharashtra.
Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet shouting anti-BJP slogans after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by opposition members under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue.
Naidu barred any comments made by opposition members to go on record but allowed Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who made a statement instead of raising a point of order.
But an unrelenting opposition continued shouting slogans, leading to Naidu adjourning proceedings till 2 pm.
Important bills listed in Lower House today
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move two bills in Lok Sabha today. One is the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill which seeks to further amend the Income-tax Act of 1961 and to amend the Finance (No 2) Act, 2019. According to PRS Legislative, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for the reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.
The second bill is that of the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 that seeks to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the international financial services centres in India.
Apart from these two bills, a delegation of the Opposition leaders comprising of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Saugata Roy, NK Premchandran, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor will move the House against the government ban on e-cigarettes.
Speaker orders removal of two Congress MPs as ruckus ensues in Lower House
Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals.
Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House 12 pm.
-PTI
Democracy murdered in Maharashtra, says Congress' Rahul Gandhi
Leading the Opposition charge against the Centre over Maharashtra government formation, Congress' Rahul Gandhi asked the first question in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, and said: " I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered."
Chants of "Samvidhan ki Hatya Bandh Karo," and other slogans were heard across both the House as leaders abandon their seats, standing up and brought chaos upon the proceedings of the Houses. Following which, both Houses have been adjourned.
Upper House adjourned till 2 pm
After the adjournment of Lok Sabha till 12 pm, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned the House till 2 pm after ruckus ensues in Parliament amid Opposition's uproar against the Centre over the situation in Maharashtra government formation.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Keep quiet or you will be thrown out, warns Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tries to settle the Lower House warning protesting MLAs to stop yelling slogans and sit down or they "will be thrown out".
Sonia Gandhi leads protests outside Parliament
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi finally broke her silence on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, and called it a "murder of the democracy." She is currently holding protests outside the Parliament with other party leaders against the Centre's move of forming Mahrashtra government with NCP's Ajit Pawar in a dramatic turn of events that spun overnight over the weekend.
Will stall proceedings in both Houses, says Congress
Congress leader K Suresh, said the party MPs will stall proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament on Monday over the issue of government formation in Maharashtra. "We will seriously raise issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. Govt is killing democracy from Arunachal to Goa, now Karnataka and then Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties," ANI quoted him as saying.
DMK, CPM give suspension notice in Upper House
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'Undemocratic events in the state of Maharashtra for Government formation'
Upper House to resume discussion on Transgender Bill
The second bill of importance in the Rajya Sabha is the Transgender Bill. BJP leader Thaawarchand Gehlot is to move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for further consideration and to be passed. The Bill pertains to providing protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and has been passed by the Lok Sabha
FM move to withdraw International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill in RS
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move and seek to withdraw The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 that provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. She is to take up the same bill in Lok Sabha too.
Congress holds meeting over Maharashtra situation before Parliament session
Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence in Delhi to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments. All three alliance parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — are expected to raise the issue of the Maharashtra government formation.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, KC Venugopal, among others were present at the meeting held at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.
Opposition likely to raise issue of Maharashtra govt formation in both Houses
The Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament today after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup and staged a surprise comeback in Maharashtra. On Saturday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was administered an oath, along with NCP's Ajit Pawar s deputy chief minister by the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in an unprecedented move.
Click here for LIVE Updates on Maharashtra government formation
