Parliament LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal defends his govt over water crisis after BJP's attack in Rajya Sabha, says ruling party 'politicising rudimentary issues'

Parliament LATEST Updates: After BJP MP Vijay Goel raised the issue of Delhi's deteriorating water quality in the Rajya Sabha in a bid to target Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of election season, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the ruling party was "playing politics over water crisis".

Listing the steps taken by the state government to ensure clean water in national Capital, Kejriwal said, "Delhi Jal Board will reform the water and sewer sector in the city."

"We have changed the pipeline in places which complained of dirty water. The city has been facing the crisis for over seventy years. It is not possible to get rid of the problem in five years," Kejriwal said.

In the Upper House, the BJP accused the state government of failing to provide potable water to citizens.

BJP MP Vijay Goel raised the issue of Delhi's deteriorating water quality claiming that that the National Capital requires 38 million litres of water daily but half of city lived on tankers.

"After air pollution, Delhi’s problem is water pollution," said Goel.

The issue was raised as the slugfest between Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Arvind Kejriwal continued. The Delhi chief minister and AAP chief has cried foul over the Bureau of Indian Standards report and demanded that the places surveyed be revealed.

The Question Hour in Lok Sabha commences with discussion on ban on single-use plastic. In the Upper House, CPM leader KK Ragesh raised fee hike in JNU.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence its fifth day on Friday at 11 am when the discussion on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region will be taken up by the Lower House. Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the debate.

The discussion on "Air Pollution and Climate Change" continued for the second day and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will respond on Friday afternoon.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will introduce the Special Financial Assistance to the State of West Bengal Bill, 2019, which seeks to provide special financial assistance to West Bengal for the purpose of promoting the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Sections of people and for the development, exploitation and proper utilisation of its resources.

Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 is to be moved by the Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram to provide for the constitution and regulation of a new army regiment to be known as the Tribal Regiment for safeguarding the border

The debate over the contentious Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will continue in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, several Rajya Sabha members had demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee. The discussion over the Bill saw a measly attendance on Thursday with only four RS members turning up even as the transgender and LGBTQ communities staged protests across the country against "regressive" provisions.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday saw sharp exchanges of words as well as, rather unexpectedly, singing sessions as legislators spoke at length on air pollution in Delhi and lack of transparency in electoral bonds.

Don't blame farmers for stubble burning, say lawmakers

Members cutting across party lines said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that stubble burning alone cannot be blamed for rising levels of air pollution in and around Delhi and urged the government to provide incentives to farmers so that they dispose of stubble in a more scientific manner.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the government should follow a legislative approach to implement the national clean air programme.

AAP member Bhagwant Mann and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, considered as one of the main reasons for air pollution in the National Capital Region, and demanded that they should be encouraged to grow crops which do not leave stubble.

They also said that the government should explore ways of using stubble in biogas and cardboard manufacturing to encourage farmers to sell it.

Participating in a discussion, Mann said farmers should be encouraged to grow crops including pearl millet (bajra) and sunflower as they do not leave stubble after harvest.

He said farmers grow crops which leave stubble as they get minimum support price (MSP). If the government announces a reasonable MSP on pearl millet and sunflower, then farmers would be encouraged to cultivate it, Mann, who represents Sangrur in Punjab, said.

Patel said stubble can be used for biogas and cardboard manufacturing and farmers should be encouraged to sell it.

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song 'Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang' in the Lok Sabha to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for "cleaner" air. On a more prosaic note, Javadekar said several initiatives were taken by the Centre under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the prime minister.

Electoral bonds made corruption official, says Congress

The Congress in the Lok Sabha accused the Union government of making "government corruption official" by introducing anonymous electoral bonds and said the earlier regulation over the influence of the rich on politics is no longer there.

Manish Tewari raised the issue during the Zero Hour, saying that there used to control over the influence of the rich on politics earlier, but the scheme introduced through the 2017 budget made donations anonymous. However, his reference to the role of the Prime Minister's Office prompted Speaker Om Birla to turn off his mic and ask another member to raise his issue, prompting protests from Congress members.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was in the House, then left her seat and led a walkout by her party members.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.