Parliament LIVE Updates: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill; amendments seek to remove bottlenecks, streamline processes

Parliament LATEST Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. A few members oppose the bill. As MPs raise their objections against the amendment, Sitharaman says there is an amendment which will bring clarity, since there is a doubt about the bill. Sitharaman introduces the bill to amend insolvency law. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The amendments in the law seek to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh, minister of state, Housing and Urban Affairs replies to questions on unauthorised colonies and mentions that the process is well underway. "DDA plans to use drone technology to prepare for the 'Master plan 2041'. On encroachment on public land, now it is possible for any citizen of Delhi to upload a picture of the encroachment on the app, and DDA will clear the issue."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh today gave a 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura and the northeastern region over the Citizenship Amendment Bill'. Congress MPs Manicka Tagore and Abdul Khaleque have also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'highly volatile situation in northeast India'.

Indian Union Muslim League MPs will file a writ petition in the Supreme court after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by the Parliament on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal will argue on their behalf, seeking that the Bill be declared illegal and void.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Bill looks to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 with the aim to remove certain difficulties being faced during the insolvency resolution process.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The Bill will establish and incorporate universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit to develop all-inclusive Sanskrit promotional activities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. This will make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

Meanwhile, three Bills will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha - the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill. Additionally, a motion will be tabled seeking the inclusion of 10 Rajya Sabha members in the Joint Committee of the Houses on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The Rajya Sabha had cleared the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday with 125 votes in its favour. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday with 311 votes in its favour. While the Opposition posed a stiff resistance to the Bill in the Upper House, Shiv Sena walked out before voting. The House also rejected several amendments moved by opposition members to the bill, most by voice vote. The Bill will now go to the President for his assent.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934). The Bill will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country.

