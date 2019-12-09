Parliament LIVE updates: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS with 293 votes in its favour; Amit Shah takes jibe at Congress, say it was behind India's partition

Parliament LATEST updates: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill moved for introduction in Lok Sabha after a division ended with 293 votes in its favour and 82 against.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. "This is a regressive, targeted legislation. It targets the minority," says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board asked for inclusion of community in Citizenship Amendment Bill, even as shutdown and protests were conducted in Delhi and Assam. Congress and IUML also protested the contentious Bill.
Lok Sabha MPs from the BJP also demanded an apology from and the suspension of two Congress lawmakers who had charged towards Smriti irani on 6 December when she was talking about the Unnao rape case.
In the Rajya Sabha, MPs discussed the Delhi Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday, which claimed 43 lives.
Shah is also slated to move The Arms (Amendment)Bill, 2019 for further discussions. This bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Shah on 29 November. The Bill seeks to amend the Arms Act, 1959, to decrease the number of licensed firearms allowed per person and increase penalties for certain offences under the Act. It also introduces new categories of offences
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will move two major amendments against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of the Parliament today. CPI(M) demands to delete references to the mentioned countries in the bill and replace them with "all neighbouring countries". CPI(M) also wants all references to religions to be removed.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed 24 March, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.
The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on 10 December in the region.
Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till 31 December, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.
According to the proposed legislation, the amendment will not be applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and in the areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The ILP regime is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.
The Bill also proposes to incorporate a sub-section (d) to Section 7, providing for cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration where the OCI card-holder has violated any provision of the Citizenship Act or any other law in force.
However, the cancellation order shall not be passed unless the OCI card-holder has been given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. This amendment was also proposed in the 2016.
The Bill was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the Bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast.
That Bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.
Dec 09, 2019
