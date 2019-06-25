Parliament updates: Tejasvi Surya hails Narendra Modi's leadership in debut speech, says a 'new and bold India' rose in 2014

Parliament LATEST updates: First-time MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya hailed Narendra Modi's leadership saying that for a very long time, politics was more of a "family business", in the control of "oligarchs, and a kleptocracy" and voters saw Modi's election as the victory of "new India".
TDP leader Jayadev Galla talked about the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. He also targeted BJP for "exerting influence" to make TDP MPs switch to the party. "Does sabka saath, sabka vikaas mean all should be a part of the BJP? The slogan doesn't mean that any party should have the right to gobble the members of regional parties, use CBI to exert influence," Galla alleged.
The Lower House continued its discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's address, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran raised the issue of Chennai water crisis in Lok Sabha. Maran said that the government's ally in Tamil Nadu is complacent. "President Kovind speaks about anti-corruption, but the most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu," he alleged. However, his address caused a ruckus in the Parliament as BJP objected saying that the president did not talk about Tamil Nadu and any other remarks should be expunged.
The Upper House convened with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the Chair. The vice-president read out an obituary reference to late MP Madanlal Saini. The House observed two minutes of silence and was adjourned till 2 pm.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla asked the members haven't taken their oaths yet to come forward and do so now. TMC's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty — both first-time members — took oath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Parliament on Tuesday as a reply to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the House on Friday. Modi's note of thanks is expected to address issues brought up by the President during his speech.
From the Opposition, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh will counter the prime minister's address in Rajya Sabha. Going against convention, Rajya Sabha will not be adjourned on Tuesday after the obituary references to sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who died on Monday.
Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah is also expected to table a bill on foreign contributions in the Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, Shah tabled a bill on Jammu and Kashmir that seeks to give reservation to locals of Jammu and Kashmir at educational institutes and government jobs.
TMC leader Mahua Moitra says Opposition won't lose its voice, 'dissent can't be suppressed'
TMC leader Mahua Moitra said while the government may claim that the country is experiencing "Acche Din", signs reflect otherwise. She said that the nationalism preached by the ruling party is superficial, xenophobic and narrow. Moitra also hit out at the NRC exercise carried out by the BJP government. "When ministers couldn't show their educational certificates, you expect people to show papers to prove their nationality, she asked. "Only one community is being targetted in the name of NRC," she alleged.
Moitra claimed that the I&B monitors the TV channels to check anti-government news. "The elections this time was fought on Whatsapp and fake news, she says. There is fear prevailing everywhere. New enemies are being created everyday."
Jayadev Galla reiterates TDP's demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh
TDP leader Jayadev Galla talked about the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. "While we understand that the Finance Minister and Prime Minister have categorically stated that no SCS will be granted to any state, all eyes are now on YS Jagan — who has secured a massive mandate and has 22 MPs — of how they will deliver to the people of Andhra Pradesh," Galla pointed out.
He also targeted BJP for "exerting influence" to make TDP MPs switch to the party. "Does sabka saath, sabka vikaas mean all should be a part of the BJP? The slogan doesn't mean that any party should have the right to gobble the members of regional parties, use CBI to exert influence," Galla alleged.
Shashi Tharoor raises issue of cow lynching
Congress leader and Tiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of cow lynching. "I would like to ask the home minister if a provision can be made through which only committees authorised by the government are allowed to function. The illegal samrakshak samithis have been indulging in random acts of violence and this can't be allowed, he said.
SC rejects Gujarat Congress' plea challenging Election Commission's decision to hold sperate bypolls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the Gujarat Congress challenging Election Commission's decision to hold separate bypolls for the two Rajya Sabha seats, which fell vacant due to the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha. The court said the law is clear that the only way to challenge the election is to file an election petition. The elections are scheduled for 5 July.
Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra drought issue in Lok Sabha
NCP leader Supriya Sule raised the issue of drought in Maharashtra Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Stating that the state is facing an agrarian crisis, Sule asked about the actions being taken by the central government towards alleviating the problem.
Prime minister remembers those who opposed Emergency
Marking the 44th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the “greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted” the 21-month long Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.
Lok Sabha House convenes; Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath
Speaker Om Birla asked the members haven't taken their oaths yet to come forward and do so now. TMC's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty — both first-time members — take oath.
Kerala Congress MPs hold protest over farmer suicides
Kerala Congress MPs held protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over various issues including farmer suicides.
Karnataka is lagging behind to due to 'corrupt, apathetic' govt: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya
First-time MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya hailed Narendra Modi's leadership saying that for a very long time, politics was more of a "family business", in the control of "oligarchs, and a kleptocracy" and voters saw Modi's election as the victory of "new India".
Surya urged the Opposition to shed its arrogance and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government stating how he has worked for the upliftment of poor and also helped the youth with initiatives such as 'Startup India'. He highlighted the plight of the people of Karnataka as well, who, he said, are reeling under the rule of a corrupt administration helmed by the Congress and JD(S).
TMC leader Mahua Moitra says Opposition won't lose its voice, 'dissent can't be suppressed'
TMC leader Mahua Moitra said while the government may claim that the country is experiencing "Acche Din", signs reflect otherwise. She said that the nationalism preached by the ruling party is superficial, xenophobic and narrow. Moitra also hit out at the NRC exercise carried out by the BJP government. "When ministers couldn't show their educational certificates, you expect people to show papers to prove their nationality, she asked. "Only one community is being targetted in the name of NRC," she alleged.
Moitra claimed that the I&B monitors the TV channels to check anti-government news. "The elections this time was fought on Whatsapp and fake news, she says. There is fear prevailing everywhere. New enemies are being created everyday."
Jayadev Galla reiterates TDP's demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh
TDP leader Jayadev Galla talked about the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. "While we understand that the Finance Minister and Prime Minister have categorically stated that no SCS will be granted to any state, all eyes are now on YS Jagan — who has secured a massive mandate and has 22 MPs — of how they will deliver to the people of Andhra Pradesh," Galla pointed out.
He also targeted BJP for "exerting influence" to make TDP MPs switch to the party. "Does sabka saath, sabka vikaas mean all should be a part of the BJP? The slogan doesn't mean that any party should have the right to gobble the members of regional parties, use CBI to exert influence," Galla alleged.
Dayanidhi Maran blames Centre for Chennai's water woes, calls Tamil Nadu govt 'corrupt'; BJP objects to his remarks
The Lower House continued its discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's address, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran raised the issue of Chennai water crisis in Lok Sabha. Maran mentioned that in 2004, former chief minister M Karunanidhi had also faced a similar problem and he set up a desalination unit to alleviate it. "Yesterday MK Stalin was protesting for the people. But the AIADMK govt is doing nothing. The government's ally in Tamil Nadu is complacent. President Kovind speaks about anti-corruption, but the most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu," Maran alleged.
However, his address caused a ruckus in the Parliament as BJP objected saying that the president did not talk about Tamil Nadu and any other remarks should be expunged.
Watch: First-time MP Mimi Chakraborty takes oath
Mimi Chakraborty had won by over 2.9 lakh vote from Jadavpur on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket by defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPM leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.
Watch: TMC's Nusrat Jahan takes oath as Member of Parliament
Nusrat had won the Lok Sabha election from West Bengal's Basirhat by 3,50,369 defeating her BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes.
Lok Sabha: Question Hour ends
Shashi Tharoor raises issue of cow lynching
Congress leader and Tiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of cow lynching. "I would like to ask the home minister if a provision can be made through which only committees authorised by the government are allowed to function. The illegal samrakshak samithis have been indulging in random acts of violence and this can't be allowed, he said.
SC rejects Gujarat Congress' plea challenging Election Commission's decision to hold sperate bypolls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the Gujarat Congress challenging Election Commission's decision to hold separate bypolls for the two Rajya Sabha seats, which fell vacant due to the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha. The court said the law is clear that the only way to challenge the election is to file an election petition. The elections are scheduled for 5 July.
Govt working on Blue Revolution: Giriraj Singh
JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar asked a question on the promotion of fisheries to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh. Singh replied that the government will work on training skilled workers to work in the department. Answering another question, Singh says that the government is working on a Blue Revolution.
Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra drought issue in Lok Sabha
NCP leader Supriya Sule raised the issue of drought in Maharashtra Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Stating that the state is facing an agrarian crisis, Sule asked about the actions being taken by the central government towards alleviating the problem.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting postponed
The meeting of BJP's BJP Parliamentary Party scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the demise of Rajasthan BJP President, Madan Lal Saini, who died on Monday.
Prime minister remembers those who opposed Emergency
Marking the 44th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the “greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted” the 21-month long Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.
Lok Sabha House convenes; Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath
Speaker Om Birla asked the members haven't taken their oaths yet to come forward and do so now. TMC's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty — both first-time members — take oath.
Kerala Congress MPs hold protest over farmer suicides
Kerala Congress MPs held protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over various issues including farmer suicides.
Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 2 pm today
The Upper House convened with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the Chair. The vice-president read out an obituary reference to late MP Madanlal Saini. The House observed two minutes of silence and was adjourned till 2 pm.
