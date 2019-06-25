Parliament updates: Tejasvi Surya hails Narendra Modi's leadership in debut speech, says a 'new and bold India' rose in 2014

Parliament LATEST updates: First-time MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya hailed Narendra Modi's leadership saying that for a very long time, politics was more of a "family business", in the control of "oligarchs, and a kleptocracy" and voters saw Modi's election as the victory of "new India".

TDP leader Jayadev Galla talked about the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. He also targeted BJP for "exerting influence" to make TDP MPs switch to the party. "Does sabka saath, sabka vikaas mean all should be a part of the BJP? The slogan doesn't mean that any party should have the right to gobble the members of regional parties, use CBI to exert influence," Galla alleged.

The Lower House continued its discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's address, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran raised the issue of Chennai water crisis in Lok Sabha. Maran said that the government's ally in Tamil Nadu is complacent. "President Kovind speaks about anti-corruption, but the most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu," he alleged. However, his address caused a ruckus in the Parliament as BJP objected saying that the president did not talk about Tamil Nadu and any other remarks should be expunged.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will file his nomination to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Tuesday, Bypolls for the seats were necessitated following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to Lok Sabha.

The Upper House convened with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the Chair. The vice-president read out an obituary reference to late MP Madanlal Saini. The House observed two minutes of silence and was adjourned till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla asked the members haven't taken their oaths yet to come forward and do so now. TMC's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty — both first-time members — took oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Parliament on Tuesday as a reply to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the House on Friday. Modi's note of thanks is expected to address issues brought up by the President during his speech.

From the Opposition, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh will counter the prime minister's address in Rajya Sabha. Going against convention, Rajya Sabha will not be adjourned on Tuesday after the obituary references to sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who died on Monday.

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah is also expected to table a bill on foreign contributions in the Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, Shah tabled a bill on Jammu and Kashmir that seeks to give reservation to locals of Jammu and Kashmir at educational institutes and government jobs.

Today is also the last day for filing of nominations for the Gujarat bypolls. The BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and OBC youth leader Jugalji Thakor and both are likely to file their nomination this morning. Bypolls for the seats were necessitated following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to Lok Sabha.

