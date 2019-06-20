Parliament Updates: Rajya Sabha convenes for the first time since LS polls; Modi introduces Council of Ministers in House

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha convened on Thursday of for the first time since Narendra Modi came to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his council of ministers, while the speech of the president was laid on the table.
"To ensure equal rights for women, it is important to do away with practices like triple talaq and Nikah-Halala," Kovind said. He also stressed upon the need to ensure women's security. He said that the government has brought in several tough legislation to ensure a safer atmosphere for women, and going forward, it will also ensure proper implementation of existing laws on women's security.
For the first time, a government has taken note of the need for economic security of small shopkeepers. In the first meeting of the Cabinet, a separate 'pension scheme' has been approved for small shopkeepers and retail traders. The benefits of this scheme will be available to about 30 million small shopkeepers in the country, Kovind said, adding that the government aspires to take banking services to each and every citizen.
Speaking at the Parliament's Central Hall, President Kovind laid out the roadmap for the Centre in the next five years. Amid number of topics the president touched upon, agriculture and water resource management were among the key topics he stressed upon.
Kovind said, "The government has decided to increase the scope of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojna to include every farmer in the country." He also spoke of other agro-based schemes planned and implemented in the previous tenure, adding that the government was committed to increase the income of farmers.
Recalling his previous address in the Central hall of Parliament, just before the commencement of the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha, the president said that the government had worked hard to help people out of their hardships arising from years of misrule. He also said that the Modi government was further committed to take the country forward on path of development.
President Ram Nath Kovind began his address by congratulating the new MPs and also mentioned that the higher number of women MPs in Parliament is good for democracy.
Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on 20 June. Both, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, will start proceedings half an hour after the conclusion of the president's address. Thursday will also be the first day of Rajya Sabha since the election of a new government.
The proceedings in both the Houses on Thursday will remain limited to the MPs taking oath of affirmation and a few papers related to the legislative business being laid on the table. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu will host a lunch for floor leaders from all parties at 1 pm.
Article 87 of the Constitution provides two instances when the President specially addresses both Houses of Parliament. The President of India addresses both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha at the beginning of the first Session after each general election when the reconstituted lower house meets for the first time. The President also addresses both the houses at beginning of the first session of each year.
The President’s speech essentially highlights the government’s policy priorities and plans for the upcoming year. The address provides a broad framework of the government’s agenda and direction.
