Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha passes The Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019, to give effect to Centre's proposals in Budget 2019-20

Proposed amendment to RBI Act is to strengthen RBI's regulatory powers: Finance minister tells Lok Sabha

"The proposed amendment to the RBI Act is to strengthen RBI's regulatory powers," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

"There are also amendments to general insurance which we are bringing in," she said.

"Digital payments always leave a complete trail from the destination to the source. Therefore, it is the government's policy to encourage digital payments."

"Digital payments to political parties will make such transactions more transparent," he said.