Parliament updates: Lok Sabha passes SEZ Amendment Bill; House adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

Parliament Latest updates: The Lok Sabha has passed Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Speaking on the drinking water crisis in Tamil Nadu, CPI leader D Raja said in Rajya Sabha, "There is drinking water crisis in Chennai and several cities. People are agitated; there is unrest in Tamil Nadu. Despite rainwater harvest, Chennai is facing a severe water crisis. Tamil Nadu has river water problem, because except one river, rest are all shared with other states. There is an interstate river water dispute; Centre should see these disputes are settled."

In Rajya Sabha, where the members are discussing the challenges of water crisis, Congress MP Amee Yagnik asked the government what the plan was after a NITI Aayog report claimed 21 cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. "We can't tell citizens to harvest rainter individually. We need to give them facility so they can start rainwater harvesting," she said.

Following the deaths of over 100 children in Bihar due to the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome on the state, Narendra Modi on Wednesday finally addressed the issue while speaking in Rajya Sabha. "The deaths in Bihar due to acute encephalitis syndrome are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously. I am in constant touch with the state government and I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon," he said. The reaction comes after few parliamentarians, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had criticised the government for lack of discussion on the issue.

Highlighting the mob lynching incident in Jharkhand, Narendra Modi said that the guilty should be sentenced to the hardest punishments according to the law. "However, it is beyond our right to demonise an entire state. Jharkhand also has a lot of good people, are we doing them justice by maligning the image of the whole state," Modi asked.

Narendra Modi said, "I was saddened when some leaders said- the BJP and allies won the elections but the nation lost, democracy lost. I want to clearly say that such statements are unfortunate. Why question the wisdom of voters." He slammed the Congress party stating, "Their arrogance has no limits or what? well arrogance shouldn't exist in the first place... but what do they mean. Did democracy lose in Wayanad and Raebareilly..?" Modi asked.

The Prime Minister's office tweeted that PM Narendra Modi will reply to the "Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' in the Rajya Sabha today at 2pm

Congress leader Manish Tewari and Union minister Piyush Goyal — both articulate speakers with excellent command on the English language — had a little back and forth during the question hour. Goyal took some time laying out his government's plan of action and successes while replying to a member's query on US' withdrawal of GSP status to India

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed PM Narendra Modi over his Lok Sabha speech. He asked, "If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation?"

Member of Parliament from Malappuram Constituency, PK Kunhalikutty, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. This is the second adjournment motion notice that has been given in the Lok Sabha today.

A day after a fiery debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, the Lok Sabha is set to carry out important legislative business in the House. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, be taken into consideration.

The Lower House will also discuss the The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, moved by Jagat Prakash Nadda on the 24th June, 2019 and the amendments moved

thereto that an Address be presented to the President in the following terms ––– 'That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 20 June, 2019.'"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate once all members have concluded their speeches. Modi, on Tuesday, slammed the Congress party and Nehru Gandhi family for 'alienating Muslims' and using them as a vote bank.

"In the 50s, the Congress had option to introduce legislation on 'Uniform Civil Code but they didn't. They had another opportunity in the form of the Shah Bano case. It was a classic case of gender equality but they frittered away that opportunity," Modi said.

He added that the Congress had another opportunity 35 years later, i.e. in the current session. "There is no need to look at it from any community particular's point of view," he said.

With inputs from agencies

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.