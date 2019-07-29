Parliament updates: Lok Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill to replace Medical Council of India, cap MBBS fees

Parliament LATEST updates: The Lok Sabha passed a Bill to replace the 63-year-old Medical Council of India (MCI) with the National Medical Commission, aiming to reform the medical education sector.

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma backed Kapil Sibal on his view that the problems arising after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 becomes an Act will be a challenge for the country. Opposing the IBC Amendment Bill, 2019, RJD's Manoj Jha said the amendment Bill will allow for "shadow litigations". "I think there is no harm in revisiting some of our macroeconomic policies and priorities," he said.

As Rajya Sabha discussed The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Amendment Bill, 2019, Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the government for not doing enough to deal with unemployment issue. "The backbone of the economy is the MSME sector. If you look at insolvency proceedings, only 94 petitions have been resolved so far, and 3,378 have commencement of liquidation. In other words, four out of five companies go into liquidation. You can realise what impact it has on employment sector. On one hand, you're seeking to resolve this matter but on the other hand you're creating huge unemployment issues," he said.

Genuine concerns over the National Medical Commission Bill have been addressed and the legislation will be one of the biggest reforms, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Monday. Moving the bill for consideration in Lok Sabha, Vardhan said it seeks to put in place a new structure to tackle challenges in the medical education sector.

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav said that the Medical Council of India was an autonomous body but the National Medical Commission is not an autonomous body. He also said that there should be people from varied fields in the medical panel to avoid vested interests.

The Rajya Sabha is discussing the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill. TRS MP Banda Prakash (TRS) welcomed the Bill saying there is a network of individuals taking deposits using commission agents. Meanwhile, DMK's P Wilson pointed out that Tamil Nadu already has a law to protect the interests of depositors.

DMK MP A Raja opposed the NMC Bill. He termed the advisory boards proposed in the Bill as "joke" while asking how the government planned to eliminate corruption in the Medical Council of India (MCI). He said the way the Bill has been brought about is "undemocratic".

Opposing the NMC Bill, Congress MP Vincent H Pala said that the legislation is a dilution of power from the doctors' fraternity to the government. But BJP's Mahesh Sharma responded to him saying that the government's healthcare schemes have helped the majority of the country.

SP MP Azam Khan on Monday apologised in the Lok Sabha for sexist remark made on BJP MP and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rama Devi. “I had no intention to hurt the Chair and if the Chair feels insulted by my comments, I apologise,” Khan said. At this point, Rama Devi rose to speak. She lashed out at Khan and told the House that his penchant to make derogatory comments against women is a longstanding issue and must be addressed.

K Suresh, Congress's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House over the 'Unnao incident.' Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP told ANI: "We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will raise the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MPs will raise the issue in the Upper House also.

Today in the Rajya Sabha, the House will take up The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The Upper House will also take up The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing today.

The much-disputed Triple Talaq Bill which was in the Lok Sabha on Thursday is also likely to be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union law minister Rabi Shankar Prasad.

Whereas, in the Lok Sabha, The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 will be introduced. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration and passing.

The Monsoon Session of the 17th Lok Sabha is underway and has been extended till 7 August. The Parliament has already passed 12 Bills and is likely to consider at least 10 more, according to reports.

Meanwhile, expressing “serious concerns” over the passage of bills without any scrutiny in Parliament, a total of 17 opposition parties on Friday shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and asked him to intervene in the matter. The letter alleged that 60 percent bills were sent for scrutiny during the 14th Lok Sabha session, while in the 15th session, 71 percent bills were sent for scrutiny. On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan should apologise to BJP member Rama Devi for his objectionable remarks or he would have to face action for making sexist comments on her when she was presiding over the House proceedings on Thursday.