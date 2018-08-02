Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: In Lok Sabha, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot moves The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Rajya Sabha is adjourned after Opposition storms Well over NRC draft on the fourth consecutive day. "Ruckus in the House has become a fashion everyday," says an angry Chairman after commotion breaks out over the absence of home minister. As SC/ST debate begins, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge tells Lok Sabha that government did nothing even when home minister Rajnath Singh says, "The govt has already approved the bill on Wednesday. We want to pass it in this session of parliament."
In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power". Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.
Ahead of the eleventh day of Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha saying the government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to a foreign nation and compromising national security while hastily signing a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement with US during ‘2+2’ meeting. BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the eleventh day of the session is also likely to see the introduction of SC/ST Bill.
A day ago, the row over the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam continued in Parliament on Wednesday where home minister Rajnath Singh asserted the Centre has no role in the preparation of the draft list and it was done on the directives of the Supreme Court.
Singh also asked the Opposition parties not to create panic and to politicise the "sensitive" issue. As the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha leading to the adjournment of the House ahead of schedule, Singh told the Lok Sabha that allegations against the government were baseless.
In the Lok Sabha, the TMC, Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the SP criticised the Centre over the publication of the list, saying it puts "human rights and democratic rights" of people at stake.
Among Bills, the Lok Sabha passed the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amend) Bill that seeks to bring down the specified value of commercial disputes from the existing Rs 1 crore each to Rs 3 lakh for improving India's standing in the ease of doing business.
Earlier, moving the Bill for consideration and passage, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Good governance is also part of a good economy." He said that there were 214 commercial courts, and over 2,000 cases of involving over Rs 1 crore were pending. The Bill also seeks to withdraw an ordinance brought by the government earlier in 2018. The Lok Sabha also took up for consideration the National Sports University Bill, 2018, aimed at promoting education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments earlier in the day due to the continued uproar over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2.13 pm.
When the House reconvened at 2 pm after the last adjournment, TMC leader Derek O'Brien stood up demanding a discussion on the notice given by him on the NRC.
However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had taken the initiative earlier in the day and even called Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the House to respond on the issue, but the House was not in order.
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held meetings with leaders of Opposition parties as part of her political outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections aimed at ousting the Modi government and also met senior BJP leader LK Advani.
Banerjee, who came to the Parliament House complex, met Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Kerala Congress-Mani leader Jose K Mani and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 15:53 PM
Highlights
BJP MP demand constitutional status for backward class commission
Lok Sabha is discussing The Consitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017. BJP's Nityanand Rai demanded constitutional status for the backward class commission. "If the backward class commission is given constitutional status, the provisions of the reservation (for backward class) will be effectively implemented," he said.
YSRCP leader K Geetha demanded that the Centre make state government's role clear on the inclusion of specific castes in the OBC list. She supported Bill.
CPM MP says states should have more say in deciding OBC list
In the Lok Sabha, CPM leader P Karunakaran said that the provision of 27 percent reservation for OBCs is not being implemented fully. "States should have more say in deciding the OBC list," he said.
Savitri and Jyotiba Phule must be conferred with Bharat Ratna, says TRS leader
Gowd enlists the benefits given to OBCs in Telangana and suggests Savitri and Jyotiba Phule must be conferred with Bharat Ratna.
The Constitution Bill is victory of 25 years of struggle, says TRS leader
TRS leader BN Gowd says this Bill is the victory for 25 years of struggle. He recalls how the reservation policy was finally approved by the VP Singh government. reservation has a psychological effect. If I become an MP, my people get confidence, he adds. As he speaks, sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha.
Blaming the Congress rule, the Congress "hugged" and "made eye contact" with the OBC. They would know our pains, he says. All parties must do self-introspection, he says.
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says only 12 percent of OBC got jobs
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says only 12 percent of OBC got jobs even though they comprise 40 percent. Quoting a report, Sawant says it is due to low enrollment in education. The commission has been granted judiciary powers but the Bill is unsure if a person with judiciary knowledge be made the members. He lauds Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation. We must learn from them, he says.
Thaawarchand Gehlot moves The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
In Lok Sabha, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot moves The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Bill amends the Constitution to create a National Commission for Backward Classes.This Bill was originally passed by Lok Sabha on 10 April, 2017 and transmitted to Rajya Sabha for their concurrence. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with an amendment at its sitting held on the 31 July, 2017 and returned it to Lok Sabha on 1 August, 2017.
Rajya Sabha adjourned following ruckus over discussing NRC draft
Rajya Sabha is adjourned after Opposition storms Well over farmers' plight. "Ruckus in the House has become a fashion everyday," says an angry Chairman after commotion breaks out over the absence of home minister. Trinamool members also want home minister's reply on the NRC issue. Venkaiah Naidu says when Rajnath Singh was there, no one had allowed him to speak.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urges Opposition to support Constitution Bill
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urges the Opposition to support the Constitution Bill which seeks to grant constitutional status to OBC Commission.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Meanwhile, Congress protests against NRC Assam in Kolkata
TMC MP Saugata Roy raises the NRC issue again
TMC MP Saugata Roy raises the NRC issue again and says the Mathuvas are blocking rails since their names are excluded in the draft NRC. Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK says the purpose of NEET was to decommercialise medical education and to produce quality doctors. But today a student who has scored negative marks in physics and chemistry is studying medicine. A student who got 13.3 percent marks gets into medicine. How do you bring quality doctors like this, he asks.
'Is caste discrimination behind IIT suicides,' asks Vijila Sathyananth of AIADMK
On the issue of why there is a fall in the number of students who passed the IIT-JEE? Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar says a new cut-off was calculated so that reserved seats are filled-up. We have also increased the seats by 1000 this year, he adds. AIADMK member asks, "What are the steps being taken to enroll more SC/ST students in IIT" Prakash Javadekar says only over 100 seats are not filled and it is unfortunate that many people are not opting for agricultural engineering.
When Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) asks about suicides in IITs and whether caste discrimination is a reason for such suicides, Javadekar says there is another discrimination in IITS, gender. He says, "Due to super numeric quota 840 girls made it to engineering in IIT."
Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge demands SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ordinance be brought soon
Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge demands SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ordinance be brought soon in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Rajnath Singh responds, "The govt has already approved the bill yesterday. We want to pass it in this session of parliament." You bring ordinances for every small issue, why didn't you bring an ordinance for this issue, Kharge asks.
Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha that SC/ST changes were approved
Rajnath Singh speaks on SC/ST issue, says provisions were approved.
TMC MP Saugata Roy says adjournment motion was given on NRC issue
TMC MP Saugata Roy talks about NRC issue and how 40 lakh people are rendered homeless, they have again issued an adjournment issue today. He even says home minister should go to Assam again.
Mallikarjun Kharge brings up SC/ST BIll, says govt has not done anything to n nullify SC order
Mallikharjun Kharge raises the issue of dilution of SC/ST Act. The government has not done anything to nullify the Supreme Court order, he claims. You bring ordinances for every small issue, why didn't you bring an ordinance for this issue, he asks.
CPM MP brings up issue of journalist killing
In Rajya Sabha, CPM MP Jharna Das Baidya brings up the issue of killing of journalists in recent times. She alleges the press freedom is curbed in her state. Journalists have to be allowed to do their work freely, adds Derek O'Brien. A JD(U) member mentioned a newspaper report saying an erstwhile jawan is washing dishes to make his living. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says all his dues have been paid. The Chair requests members to be liberal in helping such jawans.
Pratap Singh Bajwa brings up issue of student migration from Punjab
Pratap Singh Bajwa says over 2.5 lakh students from Punjab leave the State and country for higher education and employment. He claims something is wrong in this country as the brain drain affects the country. The allocation for higher education must be increased and more employment opportunities must be created.
Around 4,000 women are recruited as seafarers: Nitin Gadkari
In Lok Sabha, AIADMK MP asks, "what steps are being taken to add more women seafarers," to which transport minister Nitin Gadkari says over one lakh Indian seafarers are working. The government will consider the member's suggestion, he says. Around 4,000 women are recruited as seafarers, says the minister.
Meanwhile, Assam governor says draft of NRC is historical for Assamese people, done as per wishes of Assam accord
Meanwhile, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi said, "Central govt has right to know about the foreigners staying in the state or country. It will be better if every state has NRC prepared, they should not only prepare NRC rather they should update it with every census, this will ensure full proof security in the country."
Rajnath Singh to introduce Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, home minister Rajnath Singh will introduce the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Other Bills to be taken up are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which will be moved by Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar, respectively. These two were also passed by the Lower House.
We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Jayadev Galla
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says, "We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh."
Both Houses convene, Naidu congratulates Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu lauds Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah for winning the Best Parliamentarian Awards. Azad is the Leader of the Opposition, while Heptullah was a former member of the House. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reads obituary reference and moves over to Question Hour.
Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power, says Rahul Gandhi
In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement on Wednesday, rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power"
TDP MPs protest in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician on Thursday. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
Rajya Sabha to discuss recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops
The other Bills to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha are Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd Amnd) Bill, RTE (2nd Amnd) Bill. Rajya Sabha will discuss the recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops.
Opposition writes to Venkaiah Naidu expressing unhappiness over how they aren't allowed to speak in House
Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.
Rajya Sabha has listed 6 Bills for discussion today:
Lok Sabha 120 percent productive, Rajya Sabha 70 percent productive
Halfway through the Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha has lost some time due to disruptions in terms of productivity while Lok Sabha has managed to get some work done. The productivity of Lok Sabha stands at 120 percent whereas Rajya Sabha stands at 70 percent, PRS legislative said.
SC/ST Amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament
BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the Parliament is likely going to introduce the SC/ ST Amendment Bill today. The proposed SC/ST Amendment bill aims to nullify Supreme Court judgement, adds a new section to state no preliminary inquiry is required before lodging an FIR. Opposition parties plan to write to the Chairman in this regard. - CNN-News 18 reported
Bills listed for discussion in LokSabha today:
Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Ahead of the eleventh day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion saying, "Government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to foreign nation and compromising national security."
15:53 (IST)
BJP MP demand constitutional status for backward class commission
Lok Sabha is discussing The Consitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017. BJP's Nityanand Rai demanded constitutional status for the backward class commission. "If the backward class commission is given constitutional status, the provisions of the reservation (for backward class) will be effectively implemented," he said.
YSRCP leader K Geetha demanded that the Centre make state government's role clear on the inclusion of specific castes in the OBC list. She supported Bill.
15:42 (IST)
CPM MP says states should have more say in deciding OBC list
In the Lok Sabha, CPM leader P Karunakaran said that the provision of 27 percent reservation for OBCs is not being implemented fully. "States should have more say in deciding the OBC list," he said.
15:09 (IST)
Savitri and Jyotiba Phule must be conferred with Bharat Ratna, says TRS leader
Gowd enlists the benefits given to OBCs in Telangana and suggests Savitri and Jyotiba Phule must be conferred with Bharat Ratna.
15:05 (IST)
The Constitution Bill is victory of 25 years of struggle, says TRS leader
TRS leader BN Gowd says this Bill is the victory for 25 years of struggle. He recalls how the reservation policy was finally approved by the VP Singh government. reservation has a psychological effect. If I become an MP, my people get confidence, he adds. As he speaks, sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha.
Blaming the Congress rule, the Congress "hugged" and "made eye contact" with the OBC. They would know our pains, he says. All parties must do self-introspection, he says.
14:59 (IST)
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says only 12 percent of OBC got jobs
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says only 12 percent of OBC got jobs even though they comprise 40 percent. Quoting a report, Sawant says it is due to low enrollment in education. The commission has been granted judiciary powers but the Bill is unsure if a person with judiciary knowledge be made the members. He lauds Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation. We must learn from them, he says.
14:22 (IST)
Thaawarchand Gehlot moves The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
In Lok Sabha, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot moves The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Bill amends the Constitution to create a National Commission for Backward Classes.This Bill was originally passed by Lok Sabha on 10 April, 2017 and transmitted to Rajya Sabha for their concurrence. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with an amendment at its sitting held on the 31 July, 2017 and returned it to Lok Sabha on 1 August, 2017.
14:13 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned following ruckus over discussing NRC draft
Rajya Sabha is adjourned after Opposition storms Well over farmers' plight. "Ruckus in the House has become a fashion everyday," says an angry Chairman after commotion breaks out over the absence of home minister. Trinamool members also want home minister's reply on the NRC issue. Venkaiah Naidu says when Rajnath Singh was there, no one had allowed him to speak.
13:13 (IST)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urges Opposition to support Constitution Bill
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urges the Opposition to support the Constitution Bill which seeks to grant constitutional status to OBC Commission.
13:03 (IST)
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
12:59 (IST)
Meanwhile, Congress protests against NRC Assam in Kolkata
12:51 (IST)
TMC MP Saugata Roy raises the NRC issue again
TMC MP Saugata Roy raises the NRC issue again and says the Mathuvas are blocking rails since their names are excluded in the draft NRC. Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK says the purpose of NEET was to decommercialise medical education and to produce quality doctors. But today a student who has scored negative marks in physics and chemistry is studying medicine. A student who got 13.3 percent marks gets into medicine. How do you bring quality doctors like this, he asks.
12:49 (IST)
'Is caste discrimination behind IIT suicides,' asks Vijila Sathyananth of AIADMK
On the issue of why there is a fall in the number of students who passed the IIT-JEE? Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar says a new cut-off was calculated so that reserved seats are filled-up. We have also increased the seats by 1000 this year, he adds. AIADMK member asks, "What are the steps being taken to enroll more SC/ST students in IIT" Prakash Javadekar says only over 100 seats are not filled and it is unfortunate that many people are not opting for agricultural engineering.
When Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) asks about suicides in IITs and whether caste discrimination is a reason for such suicides, Javadekar says there is another discrimination in IITS, gender. He says, "Due to super numeric quota 840 girls made it to engineering in IIT."
12:26 (IST)
Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge demands SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ordinance be brought soon
Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge demands SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ordinance be brought soon in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Rajnath Singh responds, "The govt has already approved the bill yesterday. We want to pass it in this session of parliament." You bring ordinances for every small issue, why didn't you bring an ordinance for this issue, Kharge asks.
12:21 (IST)
Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha that SC/ST changes were approved
Rajnath Singh speaks on SC/ST issue, says provisions were approved.
12:21 (IST)
TMC MP Saugata Roy says adjournment motion was given on NRC issue
TMC MP Saugata Roy talks about NRC issue and how 40 lakh people are rendered homeless, they have again issued an adjournment issue today. He even says home minister should go to Assam again.
12:18 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge brings up SC/ST BIll, says govt has not done anything to n nullify SC order
Mallikharjun Kharge raises the issue of dilution of SC/ST Act. The government has not done anything to nullify the Supreme Court order, he claims. You bring ordinances for every small issue, why didn't you bring an ordinance for this issue, he asks.
11:59 (IST)
CPM MP brings up issue of journalist killing
In Rajya Sabha, CPM MP Jharna Das Baidya brings up the issue of killing of journalists in recent times. She alleges the press freedom is curbed in her state. Journalists have to be allowed to do their work freely, adds Derek O'Brien. A JD(U) member mentioned a newspaper report saying an erstwhile jawan is washing dishes to make his living. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says all his dues have been paid. The Chair requests members to be liberal in helping such jawans.
11:56 (IST)
Pratap Singh Bajwa brings up issue of student migration from Punjab
Pratap Singh Bajwa says over 2.5 lakh students from Punjab leave the State and country for higher education and employment. He claims something is wrong in this country as the brain drain affects the country. The allocation for higher education must be increased and more employment opportunities must be created.
11:37 (IST)
Around 4,000 women are recruited as seafarers: Nitin Gadkari
In Lok Sabha, AIADMK MP asks, "what steps are being taken to add more women seafarers," to which transport minister Nitin Gadkari says over one lakh Indian seafarers are working. The government will consider the member's suggestion, he says. Around 4,000 women are recruited as seafarers, says the minister.
11:34 (IST)
Meanwhile, Assam governor says draft of NRC is historical for Assamese people, done as per wishes of Assam accord
Meanwhile, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi said, "Central govt has right to know about the foreigners staying in the state or country. It will be better if every state has NRC prepared, they should not only prepare NRC rather they should update it with every census, this will ensure full proof security in the country."
11:30 (IST)
Rajnath Singh to introduce Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, home minister Rajnath Singh will introduce the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Other Bills to be taken up are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which will be moved by Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar, respectively. These two were also passed by the Lower House.
11:24 (IST)
JP Nadda will move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017
JP Nadda will move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 to ensure availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals; that encourages medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research; that has an objective periodic assessment of medical institutions and facilitates maintenance of a medical register for India and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services; that is flexible to adapt to changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
11:20 (IST)
We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Jayadev Galla
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says, "We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh."
11:11 (IST)
Both Houses convene, Naidu congratulates Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu lauds Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah for winning the Best Parliamentarian Awards. Azad is the Leader of the Opposition, while Heptullah was a former member of the House. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reads obituary reference and moves over to Question Hour.
10:53 (IST)
Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power, says Rahul Gandhi
In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement on Wednesday, rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power"
10:39 (IST)
TDP MPs protest in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician on Thursday. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
10:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha to discuss recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops
The other Bills to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha are Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd Amnd) Bill, RTE (2nd Amnd) Bill. Rajya Sabha will discuss the recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops.
10:23 (IST)
Opposition writes to Venkaiah Naidu expressing unhappiness over how they aren't allowed to speak in House
Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.
10:18 (IST)
Rajya Sabha has listed 6 Bills for discussion today:
10:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha 120 percent productive, Rajya Sabha 70 percent productive
Halfway through the Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha has lost some time due to disruptions in terms of productivity while Lok Sabha has managed to get some work done. The productivity of Lok Sabha stands at 120 percent whereas Rajya Sabha stands at 70 percent, PRS legislative said.
09:55 (IST)
SC/ST Amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament
BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the Parliament is likely going to introduce the SC/ ST Amendment Bill today. The proposed SC/ST Amendment bill aims to nullify Supreme Court judgement, adds a new section to state no preliminary inquiry is required before lodging an FIR. Opposition parties plan to write to the Chairman in this regard. - CNN-News 18 reported
09:50 (IST)
Bills listed for discussion in LokSabha today:
09:35 (IST)
Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Ahead of the eleventh day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion saying, "Government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to foreign nation and compromising national security."