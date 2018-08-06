Parliament Monsoon Session latest updates: The Rajya Sabha has taken up the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 or the OBC bill for consideration and passing in the Parliament. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, social justice and empowerment minister, is introducing the bill in the Upper House.

Without naming Justice KM Joseph, Congress MP KC Venugopal in the Lok Sabha asked why wasn't he appointed earlier, despite Collegium's recommendations. "In every judicial appointment, the government wants to have its way. Why was the judge appointed so late? This should not be allowed," he said.

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu raked up the issue of lack of funds from the Centre for the state of Andhra Pradesh and demanded Rs 350 crore funds be released by the government for the development of the state's backward districts.

Ruckus greeted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan even as Lok Sabha resumed session after 10 minutes of adjournment, with Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanding a reply from the home minister on the Muzaffarpur rape cases.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Monday following protests from the Opposition benches over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases. Censuring Opposition members who created a furore in the Lower House over the Muzaffarpur rapes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said "You cannot stall the House like this. The CBI is investigating the incident. I will not allow this when the CBI inquiry is going on. You got the chance to speak on it."

The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held on 9 August, 2018, announced Chair M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sad in the Upper House that the house will be operational till late considering the shortage of time.

Urging the Centre to intervene in the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai in the Rajya Sabha said that state government has not met the protesters halfway in the state.

There is a shortage of 126 million labour in the skilled manufacturing sector, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu in Lok Sabha. AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai in Lok Sabha said for skill development, quality of products needs to good. "To train skill development, the government must not use private agencies to train people," he said.

In response, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry is coming up with a new policy to target low productivity, quality etc. "It will be sent to the Cabinet very soon."

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given a adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha in Parliament over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani. In Muzaffarpur, a case of alleged sexual assault of 34 minor girls living in a shelter home came to light. Medical examinations confirmed that 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates were sexually exploited, police have said.

Both Houses in the Parliament are set for a busy Monday with the OBC and SC/ST amendment bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively. This development follows an intense debate on the NRC Assam issue in Parliament on Friday.

In Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 or the OBC bill is scheduled for consideration and passing. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed the bill on Thursday, making the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body and granting it complete powers to safeguard the rights and interests of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The bill, which was passed with all 406 members presented in the House voting in favour of it, brings the NCBC on par with the National Commision for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

After a debate that lasted for nearly five hours, the Bill which was pitched as an "alternative amendment" was passed with two-third majority, superceding the amendments adopted by the Rajya Sabha. This was also, reportedly, the first time that an alternative amendment was brought in the Lower House.

In business listed for Monday, Union minister Maneka Gandhi will also table and introduce a bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 in the Lok Sabha in Parliament.

Bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law to be taken up for discussion

The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion a bill to amend the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, seeking to overturn the Supreme Court order that laid down certain safeguards in the law to prevent atrocities against people of scheduled castes and tribes. The bill was introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on Friday.

The move is being seen as a reach-out by the BJP-led NDA government to Dalits, days ahead of their proposed 9 August nationwide protest with the key demand to restore the provisions of the law.

The bill rules out any provision for an anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order, while it also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

Rajnath Singh accuses 'vested interests' of trying to create communal discord over Assam NRC

Accusing vested interests of trying to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony on social media over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government on Friday said there will be no discrimination in finalising it.

Replying to a short duration on the Assam NRC draft issue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, home minister Rajnath Singh assured that the names of no Indian citizens will be left out from the NRC as the process was fair and objective.

The home minister also said that the Centre has provided security forces as requested by the state government to ensure peace, harmony and public order.

"The whole process (adopted for NRC) is fair and objective. There has not been any discrimination. I want to assure that there will not be any discrimination in future as well. It is not fair if someone makes such allegations," Singh said as he gave a brief history of the NRC and the Assam Accord of 1985.

Lok Sabha passes Bill to create National Sports University in Manipur

On Friday, a bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education was passed by the Lok Sabha, as several members sought the inclusion of sports as part of a comprehensive education curriculum.

The National Sports University Bill 2018, which seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on 31 May, was passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the Bill which had started on 1 August, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the university would be set up in Manipur at a cost of Rs 524 crore to promote sports coaching and research.

The legislation was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017, but could not be passed. Hence, the government had to come out with an ordinance, the minister said. A sportsperson will be the university vice-chancellor, while its academic council will also comprise sports personalities, Rathore said.

With inputs from PTI