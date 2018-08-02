Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: Rajya Sabha is adjourned after Opposition storms Well over NRC draft on the fourth consecutive day. "Ruckus in the House has become a fashion everyday," says an angry Chairman after commotion breaks out over the absence of home minister. As SC/ST debate begins, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge tells Lok Sabha that government did nothing even when home minister Rajnath Singh says, "The govt has already approved the bill on Wednesday. We want to pass it in this session of parliament."

In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power". Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.

Ahead of the eleventh day of Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha saying the government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to a foreign nation and compromising national security while hastily signing a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement with US during ‘2+2’ meeting. BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the eleventh day of the session is also likely to see the introduction of SC/ST Bill.

A day ago, the row over the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam continued in Parliament on Wednesday where home minister Rajnath Singh asserted the Centre has no role in the preparation of the draft list and it was done on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Singh also asked the Opposition parties not to create panic and to politicise the "sensitive" issue. As the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha leading to the adjournment of the House ahead of schedule, Singh told the Lok Sabha that allegations against the government were baseless.

In the Lok Sabha, the TMC, Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the SP criticised the Centre over the publication of the list, saying it puts "human rights and democratic rights" of people at stake.

Among Bills, the Lok Sabha passed the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amend) Bill that seeks to bring down the specified value of commercial disputes from the existing Rs 1 crore each to Rs 3 lakh for improving India's standing in the ease of doing business.

Earlier, moving the Bill for consideration and passage, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Good governance is also part of a good economy." He said that there were 214 commercial courts, and over 2,000 cases of involving over Rs 1 crore were pending. The Bill also seeks to withdraw an ordinance brought by the government earlier in 2018. The Lok Sabha also took up for consideration the National Sports University Bill, 2018, aimed at promoting education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments earlier in the day due to the continued uproar over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2.13 pm.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm after the last adjournment, TMC leader Derek O'Brien stood up demanding a discussion on the notice given by him on the NRC.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had taken the initiative earlier in the day and even called Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the House to respond on the issue, but the House was not in order.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held meetings with leaders of Opposition parties as part of her political outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections aimed at ousting the Modi government and also met senior BJP leader LK Advani.

Banerjee, who came to the Parliament House complex, met Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Kerala Congress-Mani leader Jose K Mani and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad.

With inputs from agencies