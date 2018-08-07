Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Updates: On the issue of shelter home abuse cases, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha the issue is 'serious' and no accused will be spared. Speaker says it is a serious and sensitive issue and every parliamentarian should check if the shelter homes are being properly run in our constituencies. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says under any circumstances the issue must not be politicised. Protesting over the Deoria shelter homes incident in Uttar Pradesh and Muzaffarpur shelter home incident in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party have issued an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha. MPs of RJD and SP were seen protesting outside Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress held separate parliamentary party meeting ahead of Parliament session on Tuesday. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, KC Venugopal and Ranjeet Ranjan arrived for Congress Parliamentary Party meeting. The Congress hopes to corner the government over Rafale deal, corruption, unemployment issues among others.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha is likely going to discuss the recent increase in the Minimum Support Prices for Kharif crops and challenges in the agricultural sector. The National Sports University Bill, 2018, Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 will also be taken up.

The Parliament on Monday passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which ensures stringent punishment for those convicted of raping girls below 12 years of age.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last month and on Monday it was unanimously passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

After the bill was passed in the Parliament, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told ANI, "Both houses of the Parliament have passed Criminal Law Amendment Bill and now we will ensure that this act takes effect in the manner in which it has been envisaged. There are various other steps taken to ensure speedy trial."

The bill will now replace the Criminal Law Ordinance, promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 22. In the light of an increase in incidents of rape of minors, the Union Cabinet on April 21 approved a number of measures to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 stipulates a minimum jail term of 20 years which may go up to life in prison or death sentence, for the rape of a girl under 12 years. While perpetrators involved in the gangrape of a girl below 12 years of age will get life imprisonment or death.

In case of rape of a girl below 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 to 20 years and it is extendable to life imprisonment. The punishment for the gang-rape of a girl below 16 years of age will invariably be imprisonment for the rest of the life of the convict.

The cabinet also decided to put in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases. It has also provided for a six-month time limit for disposal of appeals in rape cases.

As per the bill, fast-track special courts will be set up to exclusively deal with rape cases. Apart from this, only a woman judge will hear the rape case and a woman police officer will record the statement of rape victims.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned for 10 minutes on Monday after Congress and other Opposition members created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha over the alleged sexual exploitation of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

During the Zero Hour, Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan wanted to talk about the case and was allowed by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. After Ranjan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav also spoke about the same issue.

With inputs from PTI