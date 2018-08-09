Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election LATEST updates: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that the capacity to slash the GST rates on more items
would go up as Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues and the compliance rate increases and the economy formalises.
The Rajya Sabha has passed the National Sports University Bill 2018 despite the sloganeering by some Opposition members in Well.
The Rajya Sabha has passed The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury has said that the government must bring an Ordinance to introduce the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, which overturns a Supreme Court judgment on the issue. Yechury, who often criticises the government to take the Ordinance route, said that the government belatedly introduced the legislation because of which it may not be passed in the House as today is the last day of the Monsoon Session.
The Union Cabinet has approved amendment in the Triple Talaq Bill. Although the offence continues to remain non-bailable but a magistrate can give bail, ANI reported.
As Union Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Bills to amend the GST (Compensation to States), the IGST and the CGST laws for consideration and passing, the Opposition raised objections to his speech and asked for it to be expunged. Whereas, Congress members on Thursday created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings. The Congress members raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began with their leader Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the Speaker's permission to speak on the alleged scam.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha after Thaawar Chand Gehlot rose to introduce The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 for consideration and passing, Kumari Selja of the Congress said that every 15 minutes there is a crime against Dalits. The Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venakaiah Naidu adjourned the House for 10 minutes as Opposition continued to protest.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with normal proceedings, the Opposition members stormed into the Well of the House carrying placards and raised slogans against Rafale Deal forcing the Speaker adjourned the House first for 20 minutes till 1 pm. However, when the House met again, the protests continued and thus it was again till 2 pm.
Members of the House are holding a discussion on amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The government had bought in a bill to restore the original provisions of the Act which was first passed by the Cabinet and later the Lok Sabha.
Chairman Venakaiah Naidu invited the new deputy chairman to take hold of the House and Harivansh Narayan Singh announced for its adjournment till 2 pm, soon after. Naidu will host a breakfast on Friday for all members along with the new deputy chairman.
The newly-elected dy chair of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh said that he hopes that all members will work together with cooperation and tread on Gandhian principles for a smooth run of the Upper House going forward.
'Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose', Sonia Gandhi said as NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh became the new Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Whereas, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal tweeted to congratulate the newly-elelcted Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh and praised his good deeds and contribution to the field of journalism. Whereas, the members of the Opposition like TMC's Derek O'Brien and AIADMK MPs congratulated the newly elected dy chairman and also hailed the 'clean polls' where both the candidates cored 'centuries'.
Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said that he is hopeful that under the leadership of the newly-elected deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, the level of public discourse will be elevated manifold. Narendra Modi while praising new dy chairman of RS, on a lighter note, said that he hopes there will be harikripa (God's blessings) in the House with his election.
After the Upper House elected NDA's candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh as the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman, Narendra Modi spoke in the House and praised the newly-elected dy chairman for his large-heartedness.
NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman with 125 ayes against 105 noes. Chairman Venakaiah naidu had to conduct the voting for RS deputy chairman again due to mistakes.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has accepted the motions moved for both the candidates and the members will now vote. Division call for election of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha has been announced by the Chairman. Secretary-General explains the voting procedure to the members.
The Rajya Sabha has started has proceedings for the day as Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu addressed the Upper House members.
YSR Congress decides to abstain from Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election. Meanwhile, BJP has issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house on Thursday during the voiting for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, ANI reported.
A keen contest is on the cards on Thursday between NDA nominee Harivansh and joint opposition candidate BK Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, with both sides claiming majority support. The numbers, however, appear stacked in favour of the ruling coalition which claims the support of 126 members in the Upper House, which has an effective strength of 244 MPs.
While Harivansh is a first-time MP of the JD-U, Hariprasad is a three-time parliamentarian of the Congress. Both the ruling NDA and the opposition camp gave notices on behalf of their respective candidates and their papers have been found to be in order, according to sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
The election will be held at 11 am on Thursday, soon after the laying of papers. The post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien on 1 July. The opposition camp is claiming support of various parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, Left parties, SP, BSP, NCP, TDP. "We have decided to support Congress leader BK Hariprasad," TDP leader Y S Choudhary said. The TDP has six members in the Upper House. On the other hand, the ruling NDA is intact, with the Shiv Sena and Akali Dal extending their full support to the official nominee, besides also by independent parties like the AIADMK and the TRS.
Sources said the top BJP leadership, as well as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are learnt to have talked to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his party's support to Harivansh. The BJD has 9 MPs in the Upper House, while AIADMK and TRS have 13 and 6 MPs respectively. "We have numbers on our side and Harivanshji will comfortably win the election tomorrow. It would have been better if the deputy chairman was elected unanimously," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said.
Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma claimed the opposition has the numbers as well as a formidable candidate in Hariprasad, even as he accused the government and the BJP of using every tactic and influence of their authority and power to swing the election. He claimed that the NDA did not have the majority in the Rajya Sabha, else the BJP would have fielded its own candidate, and said the ruling party is going well beyond its fold to get votes. Asked if the election was a fitness test for the opposition, Sharma said, "Do not pre-judge an election. Wait - otherwise the same thing can be extended even to the general elections. If anybody says why the opposition is contesting, is actually assaulting the very essence and spirit of democracy." The opposition, he said, is unitedly contesting the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman as it is not happy with the present state of affairs and the prevailing environment in the country. "We have a formidable candidate not the NDA. The BJP, if it had the majority, should have fielded its own candidate. Even after fielding a candidate of a party, which has made few changes in its position in the recent past JD(U). "Still, they lack the majority and that is why they are desperate to reach out to others outside the fold of the NDA. I am making it very clear. The NDA as such did not have majority, does not have majority. They have gone well beyond the fold of the NDA to get votes," he said.
Hariprasad said when there is contest, "it is good contest". "It is a great honor to me to be the joint candidate of the opposition for the post of deputy chairman," he said. "We know that the Government of the India and the ruling party has been using every tactic, using the influence of their authority, power just to swing the election," he said. Sharma said it is not only the numbers that make the candidate formidable and claimed theirs is a "better candidate". "We have the numbers".
According to BJP's calculations, Harivansh is likely to get the backing of 91 NDA members, three nominated and erstwhile SP MP Amar Singh. He also has the votes of some non-NDA parties -- AIADMK (13 members), TRS (six), YSRCP (two) and INLD (one) — adding up to 117. Besides, the ruling alliance is counting on the support of nine BJD MPs, totalling 126 votes, BJP leaders claimed. Hariprasad has the support of 61 MPs of the Congress-led UPA, 13 members each of the TMC and the SP, six MPs of the TDP, five of the CPI(M), four each from the BSP and the DMK, two of the CPI and one MP of the JD(S), adding up to 109 members. One nominated and one independent member will also support the candidature of Hariprasad, sources in the opposition said. This would take the expected opposition total to about 111, they said.
The arithmetic could change with the death of DMK chief Karunanidhi and uncertainty whether the party's MPs would travel to Delhi for the election. The PDP, which has two MPs, has declared it is abstaining. The AAP with three members has not clarified its stand so for. However, both parties are unlikely to support the BJP-backed candidate. There are other imponderables with several smaller parties not declaring their intention.
Support of 123 RS MPs required to win Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election
The post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman had been lying vacant since June following the retirement of PJ Kurien. The current strength of Rajya Sabha is 244 and support of 123 members will be needed for a win in the full House.
NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh confident of his win
"We are confident of our win and election result is a foregone conclusion, NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh told ANI.
YSR Congress decides to abstain from Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election
"We have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections as both Congress and BJP have not fulfilled the promises made to Andhra Pradesh," said YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy.
BJP issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs
BJP has issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house on Thursday during the voiting for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, ANI reported.
Here is how the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is elected
A Rajya Sabha MP can submit a motion proposing the name of another Rajya Sabha member for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. The motion has to be seconded by another MP. Additionally, the member moving the motion has to submit a declaration signed by the MP whose name he/she is proposing stating that the MP is willing to serve as the deputy chairperson, if elected. However, each MP is allowed to move or second only one motion.
The valid motions are then taken up in the House when it convenes. If there are motions that propose the names of more than one MP, then the majority of the House will decide who gets elected, but if the political parties arrive at a consensus candidate, then that MP will be unanimously elected as the Deputy Chair.
We are very confident that we have the required numbers, Opposition is united: BK Hariprasad
Opposition candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election BK Hariprasad said,"We are very confident that we have the required numbers, the Opposition is united."
BJD to support NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh
BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced his party's decision to support the NDA candidate after having a talk with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
AAP to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election
"Congress party takes AAP for granted. If Rahul Gandhi asks AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for party's vote then we will support them, else we are not interested in voting in their support: Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh told ANI after the party announced it's decision to abstain from the poll. Singh attacked the Congress for sidelining AAP by saying that, "Rahul Gandhi hugs PM, but can't call us."
Rajya Sabha passes another Bill amid commotion; Homeopathy Central Council Amendment Bill, 2018 passed as adopted by LS
