Monsoon Session of Parliament latest updates: Responding to Rajnath Singh's address in the Rajya Sabha over the NRC final draft, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said India's soveriegnty and integrity cannot be compromised. "The government should have a database. We cannot leave open borders but ex-defence servicemen have not been included in the final draft. It is a dichotomy what Singh says over the "fair and objective process". The home minister should admit that there are flaws in the process."

Responding to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's clarifications over the NRC issue, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said that communal disharmony is being spread following the the Assam NRC drama in Silchar.

Elaborating on the Assam NRC row, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that it was a "fair and objective" process and reiterated that the list was merely a draft, and not the final one. "This entire process of preparing the NRC, it has taken place under the Supreme Court's supervision. For further work, the court has already given directions. In a time bound manner, the government is committed to identify genuine Indians. It is a fair, objective process. There has been no discrimination. People will also get a chance to file their claims and objections and even then, if their names are not featured on the final NRC, they can approach the Foreigners' Tribunal. There will be no coercive action taken," he said.

Loud protests are disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha in the Parliament over the detention of the TMC delegation in Silchar. TMC MPs changed slogans even as other MPs continued asking questions during the Question Hour.

The Parliament is likely to be dominated by issues such as MSP for Kharif crops, detention of TMC MPs in Silchar etc. in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday. After a TMC delegation was detained in Assam's Silchar district on Thursday, the party's leaders have been demanding a statement from Rajnath on the issue, further alleging manhandling of party MPs as well. Though Naidu gave an assurance that the home minister would give a reply, the TMC members continued their protest.

One can expect unruly scenes in the Parliament on Friday, a day after an eight-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation was prevented from meeting people in Silchar whose names were left out of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Protests over Assam NRC disrupts Rajya Sabha proceedings

The issue of Assam's NRC on Thursday rocked the Rajya Sabha, amid vociferous protests by TMC members, as the House failed to complete a discussion on the issue and a reply on it by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Trinamool Congress members forced an adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day just after 2 pm, amid strong protests by them over the issue. The House had witnessed an adjournment in the morning too.

Soon after listed papers were laid after the House assembled in the morning, Congress members created an uproar insisting on removal from the records certain remarks made by BJP chief Amit Shah during the debate on the NRC on Wednesday.

Senior Congress MP Anand Sharma raised a point of order and insisted on removal of Shah's comments. Several other Congress members were also on their feet to support Sharma. Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too said that the record of proceedings of the House must be looked into.

Sharma said Shah, during his speech on the NRC debate, had termed all prime ministers in office after late Rajiv Gandhi as "bujhdil' (coward).

In an apparent jibe on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, he said one of the prime ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee belonged to the BJP.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu assured Sharma that he would go through the records and asked Shah to resume his statement, which he had not been able to complete on Wednesday as the House was adjourned midway due to uproar.

As Shah rose to continue his statement, there were protests from Congress and some other Opposition MPs too joined them. Naidu said it seemed some members were "not interested" in the discussion and warned Sharma that he would be named. He also advised members to maintain decorum and cooperate for orderly function of the House.

The Congress MP said he would go out of the House. To this, Naidu said, "You go". However, Sharma stood up only to resume his seat. As some Opposition members were still on their feet, Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

The House reassmbled at noon and took up the Question Hour, which went on virtually without any hitch till the lunch break.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm after the lunch break, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy of the Trinamool Congress stood up and raised a point of order as BJP President Amit Shah was asked to conclude his speech. Naidu responded to the point of order, saying he has allowed Shah to complete his speech.

Roy said "if any member who is so called upon does not speak, he shall not be entitled except with the permission of the Chair. Here, in this case, one honourable member has already spoken. How can he speak twice? There is no provision in the rules."

Soon thereafter, Trinamool Congress members stormed the Well of the House raising slogans, with Naidu asking them to go back to their seats, saying he has allowed Shah to conclude his speech.

However, the BJP chief was unable to speak amidst the slogan shouting and disruption. Naidu then said that the conduct of the protestors was unbecoming of Parliamentarians.

"There seems to be a system, that you spoke, you had your say, it has gone on record, now you come and disrupt the House. So you don't want to hear the reply," Naidu said, asking Shah again to speak.

But the BJP leader said if his speaking caused "so much fear, he can let go of the opportunity" to enable Naidu to run the House. "I know why they (opposition) do not want me to speak," requesting Naidu to ask the Home Minister to make a statement.

Then Naidu asked the Home Minister to reply to the debate.

However, the TMC members who were shouting slogans from the Well remained unrelenting.

Amid the unabated slogan shouting and disruption, Rajnath Singh sought the Chair's permission to table his entire speech, saying that some members did not wish to hear the reply to the discussion on the NRC.

"As some of the members do not want the debate to continue and are not willing to hear the reply of the Home Minister, I would like to thank the Home Minister for continuously coming here for three days," Naidu said and then adjourned the House for the day.

Lok Sabha passes Bill to give NCBC constitutional status

On Thursday, a crucial Bill to provide constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes was passed unanimously by the Lok Sabha today with over two-third majority.

The House passed the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017, superseding the amendments by the Rajya Sabha, with all 406 present voting in favour after an almost five-hour debate in which 32 members participated. The passage of this major legislation comes ahead of the general election due early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present during the voting, congratulated Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for successfully piloting the Bill.

During the debate on the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017, several members demanded a census to ascertain the population of other backward classes (OBCs) while some others pressed for making public the socio-economic survey of 2014.

Over two-thirds majority voted in favour of the Bill, which is a necessity for amending the Constitution. The amendments moved by BJD's Bhratruhari Mahtab were however rejected by 302 voting against it and 84 in favour.

Replying to the debate, Gehlot said the government was committed to the upliftment of the downtrodden and backward classes of the society.

He said the Union Cabinet had on Wednesday decided to amend the SC/ST Act to further strengthen the law to protect their rights.

Citing various other steps taken by the government in this regard, he said a committee under Justice G Rohini has been set up to examine sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes.

He said that while framing the rules, the government will ensure that one of the members of the Commission is a women.

Gehlot said that states will have their own list of OBCs and can incorporate any caste into the OBC list. However, he added that they will have to approach the union government for inclusion in the central list.

The Lok Sabha had on 10 April last year passed the legislation and sent it to the Rajya Sabha. On 31 July last year, the Upper House passed the Bill after incorporating certain amendments moved by the Opposition and returned it to the Lok Sabha for ratification of the amendments.

The Bill provides for granting of constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

It states that the President may specify the socially and educationally backward classes in the various states and union territories. He may do this in consultation with the governor of the concerned state.

The duties of the NCBC include investigating and monitoring how safeguards provided to the backward classes under the Constitution and other laws are being implemented and probe specific complaints regarding violation of rights.

Under this measure, the NCBC will have the powers of a civil court while probing any complaint.

With inputs from PTI