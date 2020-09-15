Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha tables Bill to cut MPs’ salaries by 30%; Opposition members seek to restore MPLAD funds

Parliament LIVE Updates: MPLAD is a central government scheme, under which MPs can recommend development programmes involving spending of Rs 5 crore every year in their respective constituencies

The matter was raised on Sunday at the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting, meant to discuss and slot agenda for business for the coming session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row at 3 pm, according to the Parliament's list of business for the day.

Without naming him, she also took a dig at Ravi Kishan's statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday in which he had applauded the NCB's work to clean up the drug trafficking and addiction within the film industry. "People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language," Bachchan added.

Speaking about the online harrassment of celebrities, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that the image of the film industry is being tarnished because of a few selected incidents. "Film industry is a source of employment for scores of people. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavors. Hence, I request you to support the industry," she said.

Rajya Sabha MP NK Premachandran gives notice over naming of Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and others in the Delhi riots case. Economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand have also figured in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the February riots cases, allegedly for "provoking and mobilising" anti-CAA protesters.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of 'China's agency watching Indian political leaders and over 10,000 Indians.'

Venugopal highlighted the near-miss incidents, adding that this could be due to shortage of flight security officers. Recalling the Karipur aircraft tragedy, he said, "We still don't know the reason for the cause of the accident." He also raised doubts on table top airports handling wider aircrafts.

Congress’ KC Venugopal, while speaking on Bill, raised the issue of the Kozhikode air crash and privatisation of airports. He said that the government went against advice given by its own departments to enable Adani to bag a tender for privatisation of several airports. He further added that this will lead to monopolisation of one company on running airports. In many cases, land was provided by state government, which is now going in private hands.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said by Diwali and end of the year, India would have pre-COVID 3,00,000 passengers a day.

Rao said the new policy will create employment and reduce cost of operation for airlines.

He also lauded the government's Vande Bharat mission to evacuate Indians from across the world during COVID-19 lockdown. Rao said the real crony capitalism was seen during UPA era and cited 2G and coal auctions.

Noting that the civil aviation sector has undergone transformation, Rao said passenger traffic has more than doubled in the last five years. He attributed his travel from Vijaywada to Kapada in Rs 800 to the government’s flagship scheme UDAN. The objective of the Prime Minister is to make air travel safer and accessible for all sections of society, not just the elite, said Rao.

Highlighting that there has been a spike in passengers and air traffic, BJP’s GVL Narasimha rao commended the government for maintaining transparency during auctions. He also lauded the Vande Bharat mission to evacuate Indians in other countries and stated that all bids for privatisation of airports be done in transparent manner.

Samajwadi Party’s Vishambar Prasad Nishad asked about the fate of employees of Air India after the entity is sold out. He sought to know how many poor people managed to utilise the services of UDAN.

Acharya sought to know why Air India is unable to run with full occupancy when private airlines are able to do so. He also questioned why the Bill is not making the three aviation bodies in its ambit functional autonomous.

BJD’s Prasanna Acharya said India fares poorer than Pakistan and Nepal in aviation safety audit. “We fared poorly in security audit too. It is very discouraging. I am happy that safety and security concerns are addressed in the Bill. The increase in penalty is also a good feature,” he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Airports are huge opportunity for economic development, he said, adding that there is a need to expand large airports and make new ones in Chennai and Kolkata.

The former civil aviation minister said, “The Bill is important because with the growth of the sector you have to bring your regulations in line with the international requirements.” Patel added that there is a shortage for technical people to head statutory bodies. “While we are making these three bodies statutory, we have not answered how they will be appointed. We are lacking in specialists,” he said.

During debate on Aircraft Amendment Bill, NCP MP Praful Patel said, "4-5 percent people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15 percent, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support."

The Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020 was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote. The Bill's provisions seek to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the DGCA.

Last week, the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on quotas in jobs and education to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger bench to examine if the 2018 law, which breached the 50 percent apex court-mandated cap in the cast-based reservation, was legal.

The Central government, he said, had not placed its view when the issue was considered by a three-judge bench. But before the larger bench, "the central government should along with state government (of Maharashtra) support Maratha reservation," he said.

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quotas for Marathas in jobs and education to a larger bench.

As per The Indian Express , the following adjournment notices have been given in the Lok Sabha on the given issues:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday had introduced in Lok Sabha. The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on 6 April and promulgated on 7 April, as per PTI.

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Members of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday will discuss a bill that seeks to reduce for one year the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 percent “to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic”.

As per media reports , there will be no discussion on China today. A suo moto statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be put in today, government told Opposition parties during Lok Sabha's BAC meeting.

Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha on India-China border issue.

China believes that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not clearly demarcated, said the defense minister. "We want peaceful resolution to the LAC issue. I want to inform all that the LAC is not delineated and both India and China have agreed to maintain peace at the border. Any activity at the LAC will impact the relationship between the two countries," says Rajnath Singh at Lok Sabha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that India maintains that China is under the illegal occupation of Aksai Chin. Apart from this, Pakistan has illegally "sold" land in PoK to China, he adds. "Both India and China have two different perceptions of the LAC and this has led to a face-off between both armies."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the perception of LAC is different for India and China. He said the government was actively coordinating with different intelligence agencies. "Since April, China has been increasing the presence of soldiers and arm deployment at the border. India has successfully warned China through diplomatic and military channels.

"China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas. There're many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas. I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation," Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, speaking in Lok Sabha, on India-China border issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the "violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders."

"However, I want to inform this House and through it the entire nation, that we are prepared for all outcomes to ensure India's sovereignty is maintained," he adds.

"A few days later, (external affairs minister) S Jaishakar met his counterpart in Moscow, and told him that if China respects the agreements signed and removes their buildup, then peace can return to the boundary between the two nations." he said.

Rajnath Singh told the Lower House of Parliament: "I met my Chinese counterpart in Moscow recently, and put forward our concerns, but made it absolutely clear that India is very serious about issues of sovereignty."

"In meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, I clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, but at same time there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." he added.

“I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and unity,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha.

"In the past too, we've had situations of prolonged stand-offs in border areas with China which were resolved peacefully. Even though the situation this year is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involved and the number of friction points, we remain committed to peaceful resolution." he adds.

"China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China," said Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha today.

After Rajnath Singh finished his address in Lok Sabha, Congress MPs staged a walkout from the lower house, demanding discussion on India-China border issue.

After the Congress staged a walkout on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet asked Rajnath Singh, "The country is united with the military. But tell us, How did China dare occupy our land? Why did Modiji mislead us on China not infiltrating our region? When will we drive China back from our land? When will we show China the red eye?"

Lok Sabha had already approved the bill in the last session, in which three Jamnagar, Gujarat-based institutes – Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences, would be conglomerated.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced 'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020,' which will grants institutions of national importance status by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar.

Parliament LATEST Updates: Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the battle against coronavirus is far from over and even though the country has unlocked, community support is crucial to break the chain.

Rajya Sabha passed the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of 'China's agency watching Indian political leaders and over 10,000 Indians'.

Speaking about the online harrassment of celebrities, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that the image of the film industry is being tarnished because of a few selected incidents. "Film industry is a source of employment for scores of people. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavors. Hence, I request you to support the industry," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Ladakh LAC at 3 pm. The Opposition had raised the issue at the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will move The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while Ram Vilas Paswan will move The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.

The Monsoon Session is seeing a plethora of protocols in place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It is compulsory for members to wear masks, while the staff at the Parliament complex is conducting intensive sanitisation at regular intervals.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session first day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to send out a unanimous message that the entire country stands behind its armed forces. “I hope the Parliament, and all its members, will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve that the country stands in support of them,” he said.

During the 30-minute Zero Hour, the Treasury benches avoided issues like the India-China border row, unemployment, migrant crisis and economic slowdown, but discussions were held on NEET, coronavirus and bills seeking reforms in the banking and medicine sectors. NCP’s Supriya Sule was the only MP who raised the issue of unemployment and economic crisis. Urging the Centre to assist Maharashtra, she said, “On the first day, we should have discussed the state of economy and unemployment. I don’t see the Centre talking much about these issues,” she said.

In the Lok Sabha, Union ministers introduced eight Bills in the Lok Sabha and the House passed two pending Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected the deputy chairman. In the Upper House, five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, were introduced.