Parliament Monsoon Session latest updates: Urging the Centre to intervene in the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai in the Rajya Sabha said that state government has not met the protesters halfway in the state.
There is a shortage of 126 million labour in the skilled manufacturing sector, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu in Lok Sabha. AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai in Lok Sabha said for skill development, quality of products needs to good. "To train skill development, the government must not use private agencies to train people," he said.
In response, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry is coming up with a new policy to target low productivity, quality etc. "It will be sent to the Cabinet very soon."
Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given a adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha in Parliament over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani. In Muzaffarpur, a case of alleged sexual assault of 34 minor girls living in a shelter home came to light. Medical examinations confirmed that 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates were sexually exploited, police have said.
Both Houses in the Parliament are set for a busy Monday with the OBC and SC/ST amendment bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively. This development follows an intense debate on the NRC Assam issue in Parliament on Friday.
In Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 or the OBC bill is scheduled for consideration and passing. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed the bill on Thursday, making the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body and granting it complete powers to safeguard the rights and interests of Other Backward Classes (OBC).
The bill, which was passed with all 406 members presented in the House voting in favour of it, brings the NCBC on par with the National Commision for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).
After a debate that lasted for nearly five hours, the Bill which was pitched as an "alternative amendment" was passed with two-third majority, superceding the amendments adopted by the Rajya Sabha. This was also, reportedly, the first time that an alternative amendment was brought in the Lower House.
In business listed for Monday, Union minister Maneka Gandhi will also table and introduce a bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 in the Lok Sabha in Parliament.
Bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law to be taken up for discussion
The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion a bill to amend the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, seeking to overturn the Supreme Court order that laid down certain safeguards in the law to prevent atrocities against people of scheduled castes and tribes. The bill was introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on Friday.
The move is being seen as a reach-out by the BJP-led NDA government to Dalits, days ahead of their proposed 9 August nationwide protest with the key demand to restore the provisions of the law.
The bill rules out any provision for an anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order, while it also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.
Rajnath Singh accuses 'vested interests' of trying to create communal discord over Assam NRC
Accusing vested interests of trying to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony on social media over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government on Friday said there will be no discrimination in finalising it.
Replying to a short duration on the Assam NRC draft issue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, home minister Rajnath Singh assured that the names of no Indian citizens will be left out from the NRC as the process was fair and objective.
The home minister also said that the Centre has provided security forces as requested by the state government to ensure peace, harmony and public order.
"The whole process (adopted for NRC) is fair and objective. There has not been any discrimination. I want to assure that there will not be any discrimination in future as well. It is not fair if someone makes such allegations," Singh said as he gave a brief history of the NRC and the Assam Accord of 1985.
Lok Sabha passes Bill to create National Sports University in Manipur
On Friday, a bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education was passed by the Lok Sabha, as several members sought the inclusion of sports as part of a comprehensive education curriculum.
The National Sports University Bill 2018, which seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on 31 May, was passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the Bill which had started on 1 August, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the university would be set up in Manipur at a cost of Rs 524 crore to promote sports coaching and research.
The legislation was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017, but could not be passed. Hence, the government had to come out with an ordinance, the minister said. A sportsperson will be the university vice-chancellor, while its academic council will also comprise sports personalities, Rathore said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:51 AM
Highlights
TDP's Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Lord Ram
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Lord Ram on Parliament premises over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. In the past, he has donned a myriad of costumes including that of a magician, a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
11:51 (IST)
Please guard our data, don't make Aadhaar compulsory for farmer loans too, says Derek O'Brien
Bringing up the recent UIDAI goof up over its toll free number registering as a contact on Android phones of its own accord, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha said that such incident bring up the importance of privacy. "UIDAI is getting involved in a controversy almost every week. Incidents like this bring to fore the issue of privacy. It is like 'big brother' watching you. It is also an issue about the deprived. Whenever we give out data, we get alert. My wife lives in America, she gets emails from the prime minister. Please guard our data, and do not make Aadhaar compulsory to get a farmer loan too," he said.
11:42 (IST)
Opposition expected to raise NRC issue again
According to The Indian Express, the Centre is likely to face protests over the Assam NRC on Monday too.
11:33 (IST)
Congress MP Hussain Dalwai urges Centre to intervene in Maratha quota stir in Rajya Sabha
Urging the Centre to intervene in the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai in the Rajya Sabha said that state government has not met the protesters halfway in the state. "Maratha protesters took out several silent morchas. The government has not taken notice of this, which is fomenting trouble and violence among the protesters. The conditions of marginalised Maratha farmers is unfavourable. They don't get loans. The other issue is education. Several schools have been shut, teachers laid off, which has created problems for the children. Unemployment is on a rise too. People are also committing suicide. The Centre should intervene in the matter," he said.
11:28 (IST)
Highest growing tourism economy in world, says KJ Alphons in Lok Sabha
MoS tourism KJ Alphons said that India is the highest growing tourism economy in the world in the Lok Sabha. "We rank 25th in global tourism arrivals but 30th in terms of receipts. In Asia, we are ranked 8th in foreign tourist arrivals. We have also made three promotional movies, which garnered 67 million in views. We hope the people who see these videos, come and see India."
11:24 (IST)
Rajya Sabha to run till late today due to shortage of time
Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sad in the Upper House that the house will be operational till late considering the shortage of time.
11:17 (IST)
126 million shortage in skilled manufacturing sector
There is a shortage of 126 million labour in the skilled manufacturing sector, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu in Lok Sabha.
11:14 (IST)
Quality of products need to be good for skill development, says AIADMK
AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai in Lok Sabha said for skill development, quality of products needs to good. "To train skill development, the government must not use private agencies to train people," he said.
In response, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry is coming up with a new policy to target low productivity, quality etc. "It will be sent to the Cabinet very soon."
11:01 (IST)
Rajya Sabha in session now
Chair M Venkaiah Naidu invites members to lay papers on the table. Culture minister Mahesh Sharma, information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the MPs presenting the papers on table.
10:56 (IST)
TDP's Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Lord Ram
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Lord Ram on Parliament premises over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. In the past, he has donned a myriad of costumes including that of a magician, a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
10:47 (IST)
10:40 (IST)
10:26 (IST)
Bills to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today
The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, and Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill are listed for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
10:17 (IST)
Bills listed for discussion in Lok Sabha today
Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill are the bills listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
10:08 (IST)
Maneka Gandhi to introduce amendment bill to Juvenile Justice Act
In business listed for Monday, Union minister Maneka Gandhi will also table and introduce a bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 in the Lok Sabha in Parliament.
10:07 (IST)
Bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law to be taken up for discussion
The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion a bill to amend the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, seeking to overturn the Supreme Court order that laid down certain safeguards in the law to prevent atrocities against people of scheduled castes and tribes. The bill was introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament on Friday.
10:06 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
09:17 (IST)
OBC bill, SC/ST Act amendment up for discussion today
Both houses in the Parliament are geared up for a busy day on Monday with the OBC and SC/ST amendment bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.