Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power". Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.
Ahead of the eleventh day of Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha saying the government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to a foreign nation and compromising national security while hastily signing a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement with US during ‘2+2’ meeting. BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the eleventh day of the session is also likely to see the introduction of SC/ST Bill.
A day ago, the row over the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam continued in Parliament on Wednesday where home minister Rajnath Singh asserted the Centre has no role in the preparation of the draft list and it was done on the directives of the Supreme Court.
Singh also asked the Opposition parties not to create panic and to politicise the "sensitive" issue. As the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha leading to the adjournment of the House ahead of schedule, Singh told the Lok Sabha that allegations against the government were baseless.
In the Lok Sabha, the TMC, Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the SP criticised the Centre over the publication of the list, saying it puts "human rights and democratic rights" of people at stake.
Among Bills, the Lok Sabha passed the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amend) Bill that seeks to bring down the specified value of commercial disputes from the existing Rs 1 crore each to Rs 3 lakh for improving India's standing in the ease of doing business.
Earlier, moving the Bill for consideration and passage, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Good governance is also part of a good economy." He said that there were 214 commercial courts, and over 2,000 cases of involving over Rs 1 crore were pending. The Bill also seeks to withdraw an ordinance brought by the government earlier in 2018. The Lok Sabha also took up for consideration the National Sports University Bill, 2018, aimed at promoting education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments earlier in the day due to the continued uproar over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2.13 pm.
When the House reconvened at 2 pm after the last adjournment, TMC leader Derek O'Brien stood up demanding a discussion on the notice given by him on the NRC.
However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had taken the initiative earlier in the day and even called Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the House to respond on the issue, but the House was not in order.
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held meetings with leaders of Opposition parties as part of her political outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections aimed at ousting the Modi government and also met senior BJP leader LK Advani.
Banerjee, who came to the Parliament House complex, met Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Kerala Congress-Mani leader Jose K Mani and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad.
Highlights
Rajnath Singh to introduce Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, home minister Rajnath Singh will introduce the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Other Bills to be taken up are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which will be moved by Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar, respectively. These two were also passed by the Lower House.
We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Jayadev Galla
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says, "We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh."
Both Houses convene, Naidu congratulates Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu lauds Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nejma Heptullah for winning the Best Parliamentarian Awards. Azad is the Leader of the Opposition, while Heptullah was a former member of the House. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reads obituary reference and moves over to Question Hour.
Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power, says Rahul Gandhi
In response to Sushma Swaraj's Dokalam statement on Wednesday, rahul Gandhi says "Sushma has prostrated herself in front of Chinese power"
TDP MPs protest in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician on Thursday. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
Rajya Sabha to discuss recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops
The other Bills to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha are Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd Amnd) Bill, RTE (2nd Amnd) Bill. Rajya Sabha will discuss the recent increase in MSPs for Kharif crops.
Opposition writes to Venkaiah Naidu expressing unhappiness over how they aren't allowed to speak in House
Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House.
Rajya Sabha has listed 6 Bills for discussion today:
Lok Sabha 120 percent productive, Rajya Sabha 70 percent productive
Halfway through the Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha has lost some time due to disruptions in terms of productivity while Lok Sabha has managed to get some work done. The productivity of Lok Sabha stands at 120 percent whereas Rajya Sabha stands at 70 percent, PRS legislative said.
SC/ST Amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament
BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members as the Parliament is likely going to introduce the SC/ ST Amendment Bill today. The proposed SC/ST Amendment bill aims to nullify Supreme Court judgement, adds a new section to state no preliminary inquiry is required before lodging an FIR. Opposition parties plan to write to the Chairman in this regard. - CNN-News 18 reported
Bills listed for discussion in LokSabha today:
Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Ahead of the eleventh day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi moves adjournment motion saying, "Government is willingly relinquishing sovereignty to foreign nation and compromising national security."
