Parliament Monsoon Session: Heated exchange over NRC draft, Rohingya infiltration rock Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on ninth day

A day after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) debate led to stormy sessions in the Parliament, the Assam citizenship draft again triggered a ruckus leading to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday following BJP president Amit Shah's comment on the issue. Shah said that the NRC draft is similar to Assam Accord, Congress did not have the courage to implement it, BJP did.

The ninth day of the Monsoon Session witnessed heated exchanges on the NRC draft and Rohingya issue in both Houses.

NRC draft issue

Ahead of the ninth day of Monsoon Session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NRC Assam draft. After Chowdhury, TMC MP Saugata Roy also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NRC Assam draft. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members got together before the Parliament to protest against the issue of several lakh names not being included in the draft NRC released in Assam.

As the debate over the draft began in the Upper House, Opposition TMC forced the adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha till noon.

Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Union home minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".

TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted his notice under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside of the day's business to take up issue pressed, to be taken up.

TMC members, who had on Monday led the protests that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned without transacting any business, vociferously protested from the aisles again.

As other members joined in, Naidu adjourned proceedings till noon. Before doing so Naidu pointed out that the home minister had on his request come to the House on Monday but could not make a statement.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the issue of NRC was discussed at length on Monday and the home minister has given a reply at length and this discussion cannot continue every day.

After Rajya Sabha resumed, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that onus of identity proof should not only be on individuals but also on the government. He added that individuals should not be harassed because of this NRC since everyone is not literate enough to understand the rules properly.

The senior Congress leader added that NRC must not be politicised and used as a vote bank. Several members of the Parliament requested the Chair to consider the humanitarian angle of the NRC. They asked if illiterate Indians are left out of NRC draft, where will they go.

CPI leader D Raja said the NRC draft has a potential to impact relations with Bangladesh and disrupt harmony among states. He added that government must ensure that none of the genuine Indians must be omitted from the register.

Naidu said the Assam NRC issue had a historical background as it was deep-rooted in the Assam Accord. He said that he has asked Rajnath to attend the House on Tuesday after finishing answering questions in Lok Sabha.

"How many of this 40 lakh who have been left out of the NRC draft are Bangladeshi intruders and why does the Opposition want to rescue them," asked Shah. As sloganeering began, Naidu asked Shah to continue. The Opposition stormed the Well of the House leading to its adjournment for the day.

​Rohingya issue

In Lok Sabha, the government informed the House that some of the Rohingya migrants living in India have been involved in illegal activities. The government also made it clear that Rohingyas do not have the status of "refugee" but are "illegal migrants". Responding to a series of supplementaries, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government has reported that some of the Rohingya have been involved in illegal activities but he would refrain from getting into details.

He said since they are illegal migrants, they are not entitled to any government facility. The minister said the priority of the government is to take care of rights of Indian citizens. He said though they have not been given legal documents like ration cards, if they have acquired such facilities, it must have been done through illegal means. The states, he said, have to ensure that such illegal migrants do not get legal documents so that they do not stake claim to citizenship at a later date.

Rajnath said the BSF and the Assam Rifles guarding international borders have been sensitised to ensure that such illegal migrants do not enter the country. In February this year, Singh said, the latest advisory has been sent to the states asking them to confine Rohingya in one place and keep them under watch. He said states have also been asked to carry out the enumeration of such people and also collect their biometric details.

He said though states have a right under the Foreigners Act to deport illegal migrants, state governments have been asked to collect details about Rohingyas and share it with the home ministry. The home ministry would then urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take up their deportation with Myanmar.

TMC MP Saugata Bose said India has a history of sheltering refugees and the government must do the same with the Rohingyas. Rijiju hit back, saying he was saddened by the stand of Bose.

He said though India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, it has been "soft" on such migrants. He said there is a need to have a system to check such migrants in the interest of the country and Indian citizens. He said India has set up facilities for Rohingyas in Rakhine State in Myanmar and its track record on humanitarian assistance should not be questioned.

In an apparent slip of the tongue, Rijiju referred to refugees from Sri Lanka as those from Tamil Nadu. It led to slogan shouting from members of the Opposition, including the Congress and the Left. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the minister has rectified himself and it was a slip of the tongue, which she said can happen.

Rijiju also said that the maximum number of Rohingyas are in Jammu and Kashmir. They are also in Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Apart from the Rohingya issue and the NRC discussion, the issue of farm loan waiver was taken up in Lok Sabha where agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said Andhra Pradesh has been supported in every possible way. "We don't neglect any state," he said. Congress leader SP Muddahanumegowda recalled how noted economist and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had waived off farmer loans. He also sought farm loan waivers, claiming farmers commit suicide due to increase in debt.

With inputs from agencies