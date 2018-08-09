Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress creates ruckus in Lok Sabha over demands to probe Rafale deal, forces adjournment of House

New Delhi: Congress members on Thursday created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafala fighter aircraft deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings.

The Congress members raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began with their leader Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the Speaker's permission to speak on the alleged scam.

As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the listed business, the Opposition party members stormed into the Well of the House carrying placards and raising slogans.

They were heard demanding a JPC probe into the deal and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As they continued their vociferous protests, the Speaker adjourned the House first for 20 minutes till 1 pm.

When the House met again, the protests continued, forcing Mahajan to adjourn it again till 2 pm.

Amids the ruckus, the Speaker allowed some members to speak on issues concerning tribals to mark the Tribal Day on Thursday.

BJP MP from Hamirpur Pushpendra Singh Chandel spoke about threat to his life allegedly from the mining mafia.

