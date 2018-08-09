You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress creates ruckus in Lok Sabha over demands to probe Rafale deal, forces adjournment of House

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 14:29:25 IST

New Delhi: Congress members on Thursday created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafala fighter aircraft deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings.

The Congress members raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began with their leader Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the Speaker's permission to speak on the alleged scam.

As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the listed business, the Opposition party members stormed into the Well of the House carrying placards and raising slogans.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha. PTI

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha. PTI

They were heard demanding a JPC probe into the deal and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As they continued their vociferous protests, the Speaker adjourned the House first for 20 minutes till 1 pm.

When the House met again, the protests continued, forcing Mahajan to adjourn it again till 2 pm.

Amids the ruckus, the Speaker allowed some members to speak on issues concerning tribals to mark the Tribal Day on Thursday.

BJP MP from Hamirpur Pushpendra Singh Chandel spoke about threat to his life allegedly from the mining mafia.

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament Monsoon Session


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 14:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores