Parliament LIVE: We are going through the last phase of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, claims MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 14:25:26 IST
Highlights
Poonam Mahajan attacks Congress on discussion over Jammu and Kashmir
Responding to the criticism on the BJP-PDP coalition, Poonam. Mahajan says that even though the two parties were ideologically incompatible, it was an attempt to preserve democracy.
She spoke extensively on the history of the state to attack the Congress party for "historical wrongs.
However, on the bill under discussion, she only said, "This reservation bill will integrate the youth to the mainstream. Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat is a priority of the Modi government".
Won't oppose tough policies on terrorism, say Manish Tewari
"Where terrorism is concerned, I am completely in agreement with the BJP. But the battle against terrorism can only be won if the people support you," Tewari said. He added that if the government brings an enlightened holistic policy which was formulated by rising above party line, the Congress will be happy to support it. He said that if a democratically elected government operates in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism and separatism can be fought better.
Congress' Manish Tewari opposes resolution to extend President's rule, says BJP-PDP responsible for state of affairs
"If we face a situation today that the President's Rule has to be extended, the foundation for it was laid down during the rule of an unnatural alliance in state," Tewari said. He claimed that the Congress handed over a progressive a stable state in 2014 in the NDA government's care, which was reduced to its current state within five years.
NK Premchandran says he supports J&K quota bill but condemns Ordinance route to implement law
Stating that the government introduced the Ordinance for extending quota benefits to residents of border areas at a politically opportune time, RSP MP NK Premchandran said that the decision was a clear abuse of the Ordinance route.
He said that the government was ignorant to the plight of the same people for the last five years and only promulgated an Ordinance in March just before the elections.
The government had passed an Ordinance to this accord earlier when the Parliament was not in session. Now the government seeks to turn the presidential order into a duly passed and notified law.
Amit Shah introduces bill to extend quota benefits to residents of state living near IB, LoC and LaC
Shah introduced a bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004.
The amendment provides for reservation in appointment and admission at professional institutions for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes. The amended draft law defines socially and educationally backward classes and states that it should include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control and the International Border.
Further, the Act states that any person who has been appointed on the basis of residence in an area adjoining the Actual Line of Control must serve in such areas for at least seven years.
DMK MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice
Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK, over "lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand", gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha discusses state of healthcare infrastructure in House
During the question hour, the members discussed the state of healthcare infrastructure. Dushyant Singh asked if Ayushman Bharat will be completely implemented in the state of Rajasthan.
In reply to his question, The MoS health stated that Rajasthan government is one of the 33 governments to have signed MoUs to implement the Aushman Bharat scheme. He said that the state government has indicated that they will implement the scheme in July
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:25 (IST)
Anantnag MP says Centre chipping away on Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy, demands elections at the earliest
Hasnain Masoodi of the NC said that there was no valid reason for the Centre to defer the Assembly elections and extend the President's rule. "It is important that an accountable government be formed. There are no conditions in Jammu and Kashmir that call for presidential rule," Masoodi said.
He said that as has been pointed by BJP's Poonam Mahajan that the situations have improves, why not announce the elections as well. "After the massive mandate, Jammu and Kashmir people had been hoping for a new attitude on the part of the government. They were hoping that elections would be announced.” With the current step, alienation will get worse. Against this backdrop, I ask for Assembly elections without delay," he said.
13:26 (IST)
Poonam Mahajan attacks Congress on discussion over Jammu and Kashmir
Responding to the criticism on the BJP-PDP coalition, Poonam. Mahajan says that even though the two parties were ideologically incompatible, it was an attempt to preserve democracy.
She spoke extensively on the history of the state to attack the Congress party for "historical wrongs.
However, on the bill under discussion, she only said, "This reservation bill will integrate the youth to the mainstream. Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat is a priority of the Modi government".
13:25 (IST)
Won't oppose tough policies on terrorism, say Manish Tewari
"Where terrorism is concerned, I am completely in agreement with the BJP. But the battle against terrorism can only be won if the people support you," Tewari said. He added that if the government brings an enlightened holistic policy which was formulated by rising above party line, the Congress will be happy to support it. He said that if a democratically elected government operates in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism and separatism can be fought better.
13:14 (IST)
Don't look at Jammu and Kashmir with your ideological blinkers on, Congress' Manish Tewari tells Amit Shah
"The sense of alienation in the people of Jammu and Kashmir has increased. The government will have to walk an extra two miles to bring them back into the country," MP Manish Tiwari said. He added that he does not oppose reservation, but only the fact that Assembly elections are not being held there.
"If you look at Jammu and Kashmir with ideological blinkers, discussion on Jammu and Kashmir will always continue in the Lok Sabha," Tewari said.
13:10 (IST)
Congress' Manish Tewari opposes resolution to extend President's rule, says BJP-PDP responsible for state of affairs
"If we face a situation today that the President's Rule has to be extended, the foundation for it was laid down during the rule of an unnatural alliance in state," Tewari said. He claimed that the Congress handed over a progressive a stable state in 2014 in the NDA government's care, which was reduced to its current state within five years.
12:53 (IST)
NK Premchandran opposes proposal to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir
Kollam MP NK Premachandran says that citing security reasons for not holding Assembly elections is bogus. He said that when security can be provided at ballots for Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections, so Assembly polls can also be held.
12:42 (IST)
NK Premchandran says he supports J&K quota bill but condemns Ordinance route to implement law
Stating that the government introduced the Ordinance for extending quota benefits to residents of border areas at a politically opportune time, RSP MP NK Premchandran said that the decision was a clear abuse of the Ordinance route.
He said that the government was ignorant to the plight of the same people for the last five years and only promulgated an Ordinance in March just before the elections.
The government had passed an Ordinance to this accord earlier when the Parliament was not in session. Now the government seeks to turn the presidential order into a duly passed and notified law.
12:33 (IST)
Amit Shah introduces bill to extend quota benefits to residents of state living near IB, LoC and LaC
Shah introduced a bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004.
The amendment provides for reservation in appointment and admission at professional institutions for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes. The amended draft law defines socially and educationally backward classes and states that it should include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control and the International Border.
Further, the Act states that any person who has been appointed on the basis of residence in an area adjoining the Actual Line of Control must serve in such areas for at least seven years.
12:29 (IST)
Not possible to hold Jammu and Kashmir elections right now, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah told the House that the President's Rule should be extended in the state because the elected Assembly was dissolved by the Governor and the state is not ready to conduct elections right now. He said, "In view of the Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra, preparations are underway to hold Assembly elections by the end of this year."
Shah also pointed out that the decision to extend President's Rule was uncontroversial because in the last three decades the state has never had election during these months because of the special circumstances.
12:20 (IST)
Amit Shah tables his first Bill in Lok Sabha on extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah presented his first bill in Lok Sabha as home minister. He requested the Lok Sabha to pass a Bill to extend the President's Rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by another six months.
The present term of President's rule is expiring on 2 July and the Governor has recommended that the President rule in the state may be extended for a further period of six months with effect from 3 July.
12:08 (IST)
DMK MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice
Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK, over "lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand", gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.
12:07 (IST)
Lok Sabha discusses state of healthcare infrastructure in House
During the question hour, the members discussed the state of healthcare infrastructure. Dushyant Singh asked if Ayushman Bharat will be completely implemented in the state of Rajasthan.
In reply to his question, The MoS health stated that Rajasthan government is one of the 33 governments to have signed MoUs to implement the Aushman Bharat scheme. He said that the state government has indicated that they will implement the scheme in July