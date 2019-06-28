Parliament LIVE: We are going through the last phase of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, claims MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

Parliament Latest Updates: Stating that the government introduced the Ordinance for extending quota benefits to residents of border areas at a politically opportune time, RSP MP NK Premchandran said that the decision was a clear abuse of the Ordinance route. He said that the government was ignorant to the plight of the same people for the last five years and only promulgated an Ordinance in March just before the elections.

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows ‘offline verification’ of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations

Under the previous act, usage of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual, by the State or a body corporate under any law, is permitted. The new bill removes this provision. An entity may be allowed to perform authentication through Aadhaar, if the UIDAI is satisfied that it is: compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or permitted by law, or seeks authentication for a purpose specified by the central government in the interest of the State.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for the use of Aadhaar number as proof of identity of a person, subject to authentication. The new bill allows the Parliament to legislate and bring any service under a list where identification by Aadhaar is mandatory.

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will on Friday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004. The government had passed an Ordinance to this accord earlier when the Parliament was not in session. Now the government seeks to turn the presidential order into a duly passed and notified law.

The amendment provides for reservation in appointment and admission at professional institutions for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes.

The amended draft law defines socially and educationally backward classes and states that it should include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control.

Further, the Act states that any person who has been appointed on the basis of residence in an area adjoining the Actual Line of Control must serve in such areas for at least seven years. The new bill extends this condition to persons living in areas adjoining the International Border as well.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.