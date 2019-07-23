Parliament LIVE updates: With Congress missing from Lok Sabha, House discusses Motor Vehicles Bill; RS to reconvene at 2 pm

Parliament LATEST updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the government on Donald Trump's statement. He said that if what the US president claims is true then Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only violated the standing treaties but also betrayed the interests of the nation.
Opposition MPs, largely from the Congress, walked out of the House over their demand for Prime Minister's response on "statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue"
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of "Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do" and "Pradhan Mantri sadan me aao". They're seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue
Moments after External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar finished reading his statement in the Upper House, pandemonium broke out in the Rajya Sabha. MPs, who had been constantly requesting that the prime minister himself makes a statement in the House, started protesting loudly.
In the Rajya Sabha today, after the Question Hour, The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019; The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Upper House.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha today, The Code on Wages, 2019 and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 will be introduced. Urgent matters of public importance will be discussed. Whereas, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.
The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday, PTI reported.
The extension of Parliament session was also discussed in the Business Advisory Committee where opposition made it clear to the government that they are not in favour of any such move, sources, who were present in the meeting, said on Monday.
During the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Birla, the government conveyed to the opposition parties that it wanted to extend the ongoing Parliament session, the sources said.
According to government sources, there are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business. The ongoing session is scheduled to conclude on 26 July, but the sources said the government was mulling to extend it till August 2 to ensure passage of all the bills listed for business.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on 17 June, has been the most productive till 16 July in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research.
BSP supports Motor Vehicle Bill
Danish Ali of BSP supported the Bill but sasid that driving licenses should not be granted easily. He supports the Bill, saying more safety provisions should be introduced in the Bill. Where public transport is concerned, the government tends to withdraw itself, he says. "It is a good thing that the Road Transport Minister has a great vision," he adds. Double-decker buses and vehicles run by electricity should be introduced in the first phase of implementation, he says.
"Many times, toll gates have permanent barriers on the exempted lanes meant for ambulances," he says. Untrained drivers and conductors, and illegal transport should be looked into.
Parliament session to be extended by 10 days: Reports
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be extended by 10 days to clear the bills pending before the Houses. News18 reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the MPs that the current session of the 17th Lok Sabha which recorded the maximum number of working hours will be extended.
13:55 (IST)
13:34 (IST)
US, Indian govt sources claim no mention of Kashmir in Osaka, claim reports
India Today and CNN-News18 reported quoting US and Indian bureaucratic sources that the Kashmir issue was not discussed at the Osaka summit at all. The news channels said that the scope of discussion at the bilateral meet between Trump and Modi on the sidelines of G-20 summit was mostly about trade and defence ties.
13:26 (IST)
BJP leaders, Speaker pay tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Tuesday.
13:23 (IST)
13:20 (IST)
TMC MP Saugata Roy says Donald Trump's statement is in violation of India's stand on Kashmir
TMC MP Saugata Roy said that US President Donald Trump's statement claiming that Narendra Modi requested him to mediate on the Kashmir issue was in violation of the stated position of India that it won't bear any third party mediation on the issue.
13:02 (IST)
12:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha starts legislative business post Congress walk out, Kanimozhi raises questions on Motor Vehicle Bill
Kanimozhi (DMK) said she has concerns on the Bill, since none of the amendments suggested by parliamentary standing committee has been included in the Bill.
She claimed that even though the Minister promised that the states can opt out, but it is only a promise and not mentioned in Bill. She accuses the government of infringing on the States' rights. As she speaks, Nitin Gadkari walks in, "I was complimenting you, when you were not here," she tells him.
She says the road transport in Tamil Nadu is run by the State. It is not a profit-making corporation, but we wanted to ensure last mile connectivity. If private players are encouraged, they will only think about profits, she claims. When the State is doing well, why should the Centre intervene, she asks pointing out that Tamil Nadu has reduced road accidents.
With just ₹314 crore budget allocation, how will the government reduce road safety, she asks. Doing away with mandatory education for drivers will only lead to promoting illiteracy, she warns and seeks to remove the clause.
12:45 (IST)
12:43 (IST)
12:39 (IST)
12:20 (IST)
We believe Narendra Modi over Trump's statement, but PM should issue statement in House, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking outside the Parliament building, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress was ready to believe the prime minister's side of the story over Trump's claim on India requestig him to mediate the border dispute with Pakistan. However, he added that if Trump was lying then the prime minister need to appear in Parliament and clarify his stand himself.
12:18 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
Dont's think Trump will joke to Imran Khan about serious matter like mediation in Kashmir, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azaad stated that he does not believe that US President Donald Trump would have claimed that India asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue in jest. He said that the US president is expected to know the complexity of the Kashmir issue, and also India's long-standing position that the dispute must be resolved bilaterally.
"No matter which govt was in power at Centre in past,our foreign policy has been that Kashmir is bilateral issue and no 3rd party can intervene," he says. "There is no doubt about that and nobody is questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I personally don't think Trump would tell Pakistan's Imran Khan that Modi has asked US to mediate," he added.
12:07 (IST)
Opposition demands Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claim
Opposition MPs, including D Raja and Anand Sharma, demanded that since Trump directly attributed India's so called demand for US to intervene in Pakistan matter to Narendra Modi, the prime minister should himself clarify in House the government's stand. There was massive uproar in the House after S Jaishankar sought to wind up the matter, with a short but clearly worded statement.
11:40 (IST)
Watch: S Jaishankar's statement in Rajya Sabha
11:31 (IST)
11:30 (IST)
You trust US president more than Indian govt? Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks protesting Opposition MPs
Chairman Venkaiah naidu took umbrage to the fact that the MPs launched loud protests despite EAM S Jaishankar's clarification on Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India, Pakistan on Kashmir issue. Naidu asked the protesting MPs why they weren't satisfied with the government's clear and categoric reply. "Do you trust a foreign government, the US president more than your own government," Naidu asked.
"It is a national issue. Country’s unity, integrity and national interest is involved, we should be seen speaking in one voice," Naidu told the MPs
11:19 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
11:08 (IST)
BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over establishment of 'Heroes Gallery' in JNU
BJP MP DP Vats has submitted a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to establish a Heroes Gallery in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'.
11:07 (IST)
11:04 (IST)
11:04 (IST)
11:03 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting held
BJP parliamentary meeting was held on Tuesday morning. Narendra Modi, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Rajanth Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Amit Shah attended the meeting in the Parliament premises.