Parliament LIVE updates: With Congress missing from Lok Sabha, House discusses Motor Vehicles Bill; RS to reconvene at 2 pm

Parliament LATEST updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the government on Donald Trump's statement. He said that if what the US president claims is true then Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only violated the standing treaties but also betrayed the interests of the nation.

Opposition MPs, largely from the Congress, walked out of the House over their demand for Prime Minister's response on "statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue"

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of "Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do" and "Pradhan Mantri sadan me aao". They're seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue

Moments after External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar finished reading his statement in the Upper House, pandemonium broke out in the Rajya Sabha. MPs, who had been constantly requesting that the prime minister himself makes a statement in the House, started protesting loudly.

In the Rajya Sabha today, after the Question Hour, The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019; The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha today, The Code on Wages, 2019 and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 will be introduced. Urgent matters of public importance will be discussed. Whereas, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.

The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The extension of Parliament session was also discussed in the Business Advisory Committee where opposition made it clear to the government that they are not in favour of any such move, sources, who were present in the meeting, said on Monday.

During the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Birla, the government conveyed to the opposition parties that it wanted to extend the ongoing Parliament session, the sources said.

According to government sources, there are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business. The ongoing session is scheduled to conclude on 26 July, but the sources said the government was mulling to extend it till August 2 to ensure passage of all the bills listed for business.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on 17 June, has been the most productive till 16 July in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research.