Parliament LIVE updates: 'Why call Opposition anti-national when it disagrees on national security issue'; Mahua Moitra opposes UAPA Bill in Lok Sabha

Parliament LATEST updates: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. She said that if the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow. Each time the Trinamool opposes a Bill, they run the risk of being labeled as anti-national, she added. "Why do I feel a sense of menace. Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security?"

In Lok Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Narendra Modi to come to the House and respond to the Opposition's queries regarding the controversy surrounding the US President's comments on the Kashmir issue.

There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.

A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move. "It is expected that while drafting legislation, the government take the opinion of citizens. If the draft and the Act are both made only by the government, then it is not a democracy but a dictatorship," Hazare said.

Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of the Parliament over various issues. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express".

PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House over "problems of Jammu and Kashmir migrants" while Congres MP Ripun Bora gave the notice over the revival of Jagiroad and Panchgram Paper Mill under Hindustan paper corporation.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May commenced on 20 June and will culminate on 26 July.