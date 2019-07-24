Parliament LIVE updates: Sonia, Adhir, Tharoor walkout as Lok Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill after Amit Shah's impassioned plea

Parliament LATEST updates: The Lok Sabha passed the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 despite several Opposition members vehemently opposing the amendment. After Opposition members, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karti Chidambaram, NCP's Supriya Sule and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed the bill calling it "anti-people", Home Minister Amit Shah rose to address the Lower House and slammed Opposition for blocking passage of the bill. "Members of the House should not disagree with this," he added. "Yasin Bhatkal would have been arrested sooner, if he had been designated as a terrorist," Shah said.

The time has come for the global community to take up the fight against terrorism in earnest, Amit Shah said in the debate on the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. "We have given the NIA power only for cases over which NIA has jurisdiction," Shah said.

"I want to reiterate that the law was brought by the UPA, and if the federal structure has been spoilt it has been spoilt by the UPA. When it comes to an anti-terror fight, we should rise above party politics," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah raised to address the Lower House over objections raised against the UAPA Amendment bill. He said that no matter which side of the House one sits, they are against terrorism. "The law was implemented when the Congress was in power, the subsequent three amendments were also brought when the UPA was in power. When you are raising questions, you are not thinking about who has brought this law into implementation," he said.

"What you did (regarding the law) was right, I agree. What I am doing now is also right," he added. "Don't oppose a legislation for the sake of opposing the party in power."

AIMIM's Telangana MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. Owaisi said, "By bringing such a bill, it will mean we are disrespecting freedom fighters, as it violates of Article 21 merely on the basis of the feeling of the government or suspect. This is social ostracisation. The bill lacks judicial review and I want to know where is parliamentary sovereignty going?" He questions Home Minister Amit Shah. "What about zero tolerance miscarriage of justice as officials don't get suspended. I blame Congress for this, they are are the culprits for bringing in this law. It allows for the seizure of property and where is judicial scrutiny? I believe IPC is good enough. Draconian laws, earlier by Congress and now by BJP, have been used against Muslims and Dalits."

NCP MP in Lok Sabha Supriya Sule quoted Narendra Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, when he opposed the UPA-era Bills on law and order, saying that it affected the federal structure of the country. Sule wanted a clarification on this and further added that the current government should at least acknowledge that they are revisiting UPA-era plans. Sule smiled and went on to add, "If that is so, then we should at least thank P Chidambaram."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. She said, "The UAPA bill seeks to do two things: In Clause 5, Section 25, National Investigation Agency (NIA) can go into any state and search the properties of any individual without the permission of the state Police which questions the federal structure of the country. In Clause 5, Section 35, the amendment to the bill allows for individuals to be designated as terrorists without due process. This bill is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people. So I urge the Home Minister to withdraw the bill."

She said that if the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow. Each time the Trinamool opposes a Bill, they run the risk of being labeled as anti-national, she added. "Why do I feel a sense of menace. Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security?"

In Lok Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Narendra Modi to come to the House and respond to the Opposition's queries regarding the controversy surrounding the US President's comments on the Kashmir issue.

There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.

