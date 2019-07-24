Parliament LIVE updates: Sonia, Adhir, Tharoor walkout as Lok Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill after Amit Shah's impassioned plea

Parliament LATEST updates: The Lok Sabha passed the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 despite several Opposition members vehemently opposing the amendment. After Opposition members, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karti Chidambaram, NCP's Supriya Sule and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed the bill calling it "anti-people", Home Minister Amit Shah rose to address the Lower House and slammed Opposition for blocking passage of the bill. "Members of the House should not disagree with this," he added. "Yasin Bhatkal would have been arrested sooner, if he had been designated as a terrorist," Shah said.
The time has come for the global community to take up the fight against terrorism in earnest, Amit Shah said in the debate on the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. "We have given the NIA power only for cases over which NIA has jurisdiction," Shah said.
"I want to reiterate that the law was brought by the UPA, and if the federal structure has been spoilt it has been spoilt by the UPA. When it comes to an anti-terror fight, we should rise above party politics," he said.
AIMIM's Telangana MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. Owaisi said, "By bringing such a bill, it will mean we are disrespecting freedom fighters, as it violates of Article 21 merely on the basis of the feeling of the government or suspect. This is social ostracisation. The bill lacks judicial review and I want to know where is parliamentary sovereignty going?" He questions Home Minister Amit Shah. "What about zero tolerance miscarriage of justice as officials don't get suspended. I blame Congress for this, they are are the culprits for bringing in this law. It allows for the seizure of property and where is judicial scrutiny? I believe IPC is good enough. Draconian laws, earlier by Congress and now by BJP, have been used against Muslims and Dalits."
NCP MP in Lok Sabha Supriya Sule quoted Narendra Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, when he opposed the UPA-era Bills on law and order, saying that it affected the federal structure of the country. Sule wanted a clarification on this and further added that the current government should at least acknowledge that they are revisiting UPA-era plans. Sule smiled and went on to add, "If that is so, then we should at least thank P Chidambaram."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. She said, "The UAPA bill seeks to do two things: In Clause 5, Section 25, National Investigation Agency (NIA) can go into any state and search the properties of any individual without the permission of the state Police which questions the federal structure of the country. In Clause 5, Section 35, the amendment to the bill allows for individuals to be designated as terrorists without due process. This bill is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people. So I urge the Home Minister to withdraw the bill."
She said that if the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow. Each time the Trinamool opposes a Bill, they run the risk of being labeled as anti-national, she added. "Why do I feel a sense of menace. Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security?"
In Lok Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Narendra Modi to come to the House and respond to the Opposition's queries regarding the controversy surrounding the US President's comments on the Kashmir issue.
There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move. "It is expected that while drafting legislation, the government take the opinion of citizens. If the draft and the Act are both made only by the government, then it is not a democracy but a dictatorship," Hazare said.
Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of the Parliament over various issues. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express".
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House over "problems of Jammu and Kashmir migrants" while Congres MP Ripun Bora gave the notice over the revival of Jagiroad and Panchgram Paper Mill under Hindustan paper corporation.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May commenced on 20 June and will culminate on 26 July.
Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 16:19:26 IST
Under the Act, investigation of cases may be conducted by officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner of Police or above. The Bill additionally empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases.
Who may commit terrorism under UAPA
Under the Act, the central government may designate an organisation as a terrorist organisation if it: (i) commits or participates in acts of terrorism, (ii) prepares for terrorism, (iii) promotes terrorism, or (iv) is otherwise involved in terrorism. The Bill additionally empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists on the same grounds, reports PRS Legislative.
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on 8 July, 2019. The Bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.
Opposition asks for division as the Bill is put to vote. Only 8 Members have voted against the Bill. Clause-by-clause voting is taken up. The Bill is passed. House is adjourned till 4.15 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the need for a provision to declare an individual as a terrorist. "There's a need for a provision to declare an individual as a terrorist, UN has a procedure for it, US has it, Pakistan has it, China has it, Israel has it, European Union has it, everyone has done it," Shah said.
BJP's Satya Pal Singh said that terrorists are not usual criminals. "It is difficult to investigate them. Many ask what is the need for this law? Why do you need laws for POCSO or traffic violation? That's because the magnitude of crimes decide the punishment," he said.
Singh claimed whenever anti-terror laws are diluted terror strikes increase.
Karti Chidambaram tells Lok Sabha: "We can't give up individual rights. Many of us in this House started our life as activists. The right to dissent must be protected."
Those who are involved in urban Maoism will not be spared, he says in response to Supriya Sule's point about the arrest of activists under the UAPA. Shah also mocked Chowdhury, asking him to be patient when Members are making a point. "Aapka naam sahi hai - Adhir," Shah quipped. Chowdhury demanded that the Bill should be sent to a Standing Committee.
Amit Shah defended the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lower House and said that all those who indulge in terrorist activities, should be labelled as a terrorist. "A terrorist has violence in their mentality, it's not about how many terrorist organisations are banned. Terrorists have to be stopped to stop terrorism in the world," Shah said.
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attacking on the BJP-led ruling government and said that the UAPA Bill violates Article 21. It takes over the judicial rights. "Are you outsourcing your nationalism to some international convention?"
Owaisi blamed Congress for making such laws. "Let a Congress leader be arrested in this law, only then they will know." Congress objected to the claim and Owaisi, in a rare occurrence, received support from BJP members.
Moitra further added: "The UAPA bill seeks to do two things: In Clause 5, Section 25, National Investigation Agency (NIA) can go into any state and search the properties of any individual without the permission of the state Police which questions the federal structure of the country. In Clause 5, Section 35, the amendment to the bill allows for individuals to be designated as terrorists without due process. This bill is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people. So I urge the Home Minister to withdraw the bill."
Arjun Ram Meghwal says that the ruling party has never called anyone "anti-national". Moitra said her statement was against propaganda machinery and not a single member.
Moitra said this Bill seeks to designate individuals as terrorists without due process. The Treasury Benches heckled her as she spoke and asked the Chair to maintain order in the House. She said that the Bill also takes away the powers of the State. She calls the Bill anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people.
The Lok Sabha took up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena says that for the first time when a Home Minister (Amit Shah) visited Jammu and Kashmir, there was no opposition. This is the first time the Amarnath yatra has happened without any incideent, he added.
Mos Home Affairs Kishan Reddy while answering a question on mob lynching said that lynching takes place in West Bengal and Kerala too and the government takes them up on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Narendra Modi to come to the House and respond to the Opposition's queries regarding the controversy surrounding the US President's comments on the Kashmir issue.
"We do not know what US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi talk during the G20 Osaka summit? Today the prime minister was supposed to be present here but he is not here. In 1971, after the war, we had settled some terms and then during the Shimla Agreement, it was said that India and Pakistan can discuss it bilaterally," he said. "We want to learn the fact from the horse's mouth, i.e. Modi's mouth whether Donald Trump lied or not."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already told the House that the Kashmir issue was not discussed in the meeting of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. There is no question of mediation in the Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement. Rajnath said that he is ready to respond if the members are willing to complete the debate.
Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a walk-out insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifies on the controversial claim of Donald Trump that the Indian prime minister had asked the US President to act as a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Before leaving the House, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the PM's silence over the issue. Leader of DMK Parliamentary Party TR Baloo supported Congress' demand seeking clarification from Modi on Trump's gaffe.
'We have to empower the poor', need to uphold Ambedkar's values, says D Raja in farewell address
In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament, DMK leader D Raja said: "We consider the parliament is the supreme institution in our democracy. I wish the parliament remains as how it was visualised by Ambedkar and other reformers. We, the people should be our understanding. In a country like ours, very diverse. People must be safeguarded. Politically marginalised people must be treated as human beings. Citizens don't need empathy or sympathy. They need to have their human rights and democratic rights."
Raja also spoke on the women's reservation bill and the issue of women empowerment and took up the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils. After his address, the Chair remarked: "Raja has only retired, he is not tired."
Our govt is committed to ensuring welfare and safety of Indians working abroad: EAM S Jaishankar
Answering a question raised during Question Hour in Lok Sabha on how the Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring the issues faced by people living abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "There is an e-migrate mother platform which looks after the welfare of labourers and tracks difficulties of the people living abroad. I can tell you there is enormous help given for monitoring people who are facing difficulties living outside the country and the positive approach of our government ensures this."
AIADMK Dr V Maitreyan breaks down during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha
In his farewell address to the House, Dr Maithreyan said, "After a long stint of 14 and half years. This is my sunset years." Turning emotional, Dr Maithreyan remembers late Jayalalalithaa and Arun Jaitley and wishes him a speedy recovery. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also thanked the Chairperson, Leader of Opposition, AIADMK leader, Jairam Ramesh, Ram Gopal Yadav, Naresh Agrawal, CM Ramesh, TK Rangarajan, and others. He recalled the times of Anna and Jayalalithaa. "It is my turn to look at Tamil Nadu from India's prism," Dr Maithreyan said in his last speech.
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to five MPs
As the Upper House assembled, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded six members from Tamil Nadu, who are retiring today. "The House will miss their vivacious, aggressive and progressive action," the Chair said. The members retiring today are: D Raja, KR Arjunan, Dr R Lakshmanan, T Rathnavel, and Dr Maithreyan.
Dr Maithreyan said the only thorn in his heart was that this House didn't take notice of the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka. Whereas, Raja recalled the contribution of Communist MPs. "Parliament is the highest forum to take up the consideration of people. I am only retiring from this House. I will continue my work for the people," he said in his last speech in the House.
There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
As the Lok Sabha convened, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "keeping quiet" about the entire controversy over Donald Trump's claim that the prime minister had proposed US mediation in the Kashmir matter.
Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce two bills today
The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — cleared by Lok Sabha last week — were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after a voice vote. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
BJP gives Zero House Notice in RS in over Bihar floods
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Narayan Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "severe drought in south Bihar and heavy floods in north Bihar".
Shiv Sena gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over 'delay in production of Vande Bharat Express'
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in production of Vande Bharat Express".
PDP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over troubles of J&K migrants
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of Jammu & Kashmir migrants'.
'Modi govt has betrayed people': Anna Hazare on RTI (Amendment) Bill
A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move. "It is expected that while drafting legislation, the government take the opinion of citizens. If the draft and the Act are both made only by the government, then it is not a democracy but a dictatorship," Hazare said.
AIIMS doctors, students protest against NMC Bill
Doctors staged a protest outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. While alleging that many clauses of the bill such as increasing management or NRI quota to more than 50 percent, National Exit Test (NEXT) and Mid-level practitioner or bridge courses are not acceptable to all the doctors in the country, the protesters termed the bill 'anti-student' and 'anti-poor'. Moreover, the doctors burnt the bill in various medical colleges as a mark of the protest.
Earlier on 17 July, the Union Cabinet approved the NMC Bill, 2019 that provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in the Lower House on Wednesday.
After the Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Apart from that, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.
UAPA Amendment Bill: Insertion to schedule of treaties
The UAPA Amendment Bill defines terrorist acts to include acts committed within the scope of any of the treaties listed in a schedule to the Act. The Schedule lists nine treaties, including the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings (1997), and the Convention against Taking of Hostages (1979). The Bill adds another treaty to the list. This is the International Convention for Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism (2005).
Under the Act, investigation of cases may be conducted by officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner of Police or above. The Bill additionally empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases.
Approval for seizure of property by NIA
Under the Act, an investigating officer is required to obtain the prior approval of the Director General of Police to seize properties that may be connected with terrorism. The Bill adds that if the investigation is conducted by an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the approval of the Director General of NIA would be required for seizure of such property.
Under the Act, the central government may designate an organisation as a terrorist organisation if it: (i) commits or participates in acts of terrorism, (ii) prepares for terrorism, (iii) promotes terrorism, or (iv) is otherwise involved in terrorism. The Bill additionally empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists on the same grounds, reports PRS Legislative.
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on 8 July, 2019. The Bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.
Division on moving UAPA Amendment to a clause is Ayes - 8; Noes- 288
Congress called for division on the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2019. After a long time, division taken by asking members to stand in the House and counting their strength. The result of division on moving an Amendment to a clause of the Bill is: Ayes - 8; Noes- 288
Opposition asks for division as the Bill is put to vote. Only 8 Members have voted against the Bill. Clause-by-clause voting is taken up. The Bill is passed. House is adjourned till 4.15 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the need for a provision to declare an individual as a terrorist. "There's a need for a provision to declare an individual as a terrorist, UN has a procedure for it, US has it, Pakistan has it, China has it, Israel has it, European Union has it, everyone has done it," Shah said.
BJP's Satya Pal Singh said that terrorists are not usual criminals. "It is difficult to investigate them. Many ask what is the need for this law? Why do you need laws for POCSO or traffic violation? That's because the magnitude of crimes decide the punishment," he said.
Singh claimed whenever anti-terror laws are diluted terror strikes increase.
Karti Chidambaram tells Lok Sabha: "We can't give up individual rights. Many of us in this House started our life as activists. The right to dissent must be protected."
The Opposition members, including Congress leader of the Floor Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. After Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition and said that terrorism needs a strong law to stop it. He says that UPA-era laws were also similar. He says that those who finance, help terrorists should also be called terrorists. Members of the House should not disagree with this, he remarks. He says Yasin Bhatkal would have been arrested sooner, if he had been designated as a terrorist.
Those who are involved in urban Maoism will not be spared, he says in response to Supriya Sule's point about the arrest of activists under the UAPA. Shah also mocked Chowdhury, asking him to be patient when Members are making a point. "Aapka naam sahi hai - Adhir," Shah quipped. Chowdhury demanded that the Bill should be sent to a Standing Committee.
Home Minister Amit Shah slams the Opposition's arguments of misuse and says then the "CrPC, and the police must also be abolished".
The time has come for the global community to take up the fight against terrorism in earnest, Amit Shah said in the debate on the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. "We have given the NIA power only for cases over which NIA has jurisdiction," Shah said.
"I want to reiterate that the law was brought by the UPA, and if the federal structure has been spoilt it has been spoilt by the UPA. When it comes to an anti-terror fight, we should rise above party politics," he said.
Amit Shah defended the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lower House and said that all those who indulge in terrorist activities, should be labelled as a terrorist. "A terrorist has violence in their mentality, it's not about how many terrorist organisations are banned. Terrorists have to be stopped to stop terrorism in the world," Shah said.
Home Minister Amit Shah raised to address the Lower House over objections raised against the UAPA Amendment bill. He said that no matter which side of the House one sits, they are against terrorism. "The law was implemented when the Congress was in power, the subsequent three amendments were also brought when the UPA was in power. When you are raising questions, you are not thinking about who has brought this law into implementation," he said.
"What you did (regarding the law) was right, I agree. What I am doing now is also right," he added. "Don't oppose a legislation for the sake of opposing the party in power."
Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Amendments to RTI Act is being taken up. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad says the Bill is diluting the powers of the states. He suggests the Bill to be sent to Select Committee.
V Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs, says the Bill is not listed for today. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien says the House passed 14 Bills. In that spirit of cooperation, please send seven Bills to Select Committees.
BJP's Bhupendra Yadav says the government believes in cooperative federalism. Let us discuss as per the List of Business, he says.
Telangana MP Owaisi says, "By bringing such a bill, it will mean we are disrespecting freedom fighters, as it violates of Article 21 merely on the basis of the feeling of the government or suspect. This is social ostracisation. The bill lacks judicial review and I want to know where is parliamentary sovereignty going?"
"We are outsourcing nationalism to the international convention- undermines dual structure of the country."
He questions Home Minister Amit Shah. "What about zero tolerance miscarriage of justice as officials don't get suspended. I blame Congress for this, they are are the culprits for bringing in this law. It allows for the seizure of property and where is judicial scrutiny? I believe IPC is good enough. Draconian laws, earlier by Congress and now by BJP, have been used against Muslims and Dalits."
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attacking on the BJP-led ruling government and said that the UAPA Bill violates Article 21. It takes over the judicial rights. "Are you outsourcing your nationalism to some international convention?"
Owaisi blamed Congress for making such laws. "Let a Congress leader be arrested in this law, only then they will know." Congress objected to the claim and Owaisi, in a rare occurrence, received support from BJP members.
NCP MP in Lok Sabha Supriya Sule quoted Narendra Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, when he opposed the UPA-era Bills on law and order, saying that it affected the federal structure of the country. Sule wanted a clarification on this and further added that the current government should at least acknowledge that they are revisiting UPA-era plans. Sule smiled and went on to add, "If that is so, then we should at least thank P Chidambaram."
The Lok Sabha is currently discussing The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. BSP's Danish Ali says that a large percentage of those in prison are under trials. He says the UAPA is used to just detain people in jail and deny them a trial. He asks if laws are made just to target citizens. He wants to know if the government has any plans in place to prevent the misuse of this law. He wants the Bill to taken back.
JD(U) MP in Lok Sabha Sunil Kumar Pintu says that this government (BJP-led NDA) targets anyone who is involved in terrorism. He speaks of the need for setting up of the NIA after the Mumbai attacks. He wants the Bill passed so that terror is defeated. He says the issue that the Opposition has raised about this encroaching on State rights is not important as terrorism affects everyone.
Moitra further added: "The UAPA bill seeks to do two things: In Clause 5, Section 25, National Investigation Agency (NIA) can go into any state and search the properties of any individual without the permission of the state Police which questions the federal structure of the country. In Clause 5, Section 35, the amendment to the bill allows for individuals to be designated as terrorists without due process. This bill is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people. So I urge the Home Minister to withdraw the bill."
Arjun Ram Meghwal says that the ruling party has never called anyone "anti-national". Moitra said her statement was against propaganda machinery and not a single member.
Moitra said this Bill seeks to designate individuals as terrorists without due process. The Treasury Benches heckled her as she spoke and asked the Chair to maintain order in the House. She said that the Bill also takes away the powers of the State. She calls the Bill anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. She said that if the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow. Each time the Trinamool opposes a Bill, they run the risk of being labeled as anti-national, she added. "Why do I feel a sense of menace. Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security?"
BJP MP SS Ahluwalia raises a point of order that members can't make allegations against the government without substantiating it. Meenakshi Lekhi (in the Chair) reads out the rule that no member can make a defamatory statement without giving notice. Moitra says she can fight her case.
The Lok Sabha took up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena says that for the first time when a Home Minister (Amit Shah) visited Jammu and Kashmir, there was no opposition. This is the first time the Amarnath yatra has happened without any incideent, he added.
Mos Home Affairs Kishan Reddy while answering a question on mob lynching said that lynching takes place in West Bengal and Kerala too and the government takes them up on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.
Lok Sabha takes up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said that for the first time a Home Minister (Amit Shah) visited Jammu and Kashmir and there was no opposition. "This is the first time the Amarnath Yatra has happened without any incident," he said.
As the Opposition walked out of the Lower House over the Kashmir mediation issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India will not accept any form of mediation in the Kashmir issue. "It's a matter of our dignity," he said.
“External affairs minister S Jaishankar was present at Trump-Modi meeting. Therefore, his statement is most authentic on issue of Kashmir mediation," Rajnath remarked.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Narendra Modi to come to the House and respond to the Opposition's queries regarding the controversy surrounding the US President's comments on the Kashmir issue.
"We do not know what US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi talk during the G20 Osaka summit? Today the prime minister was supposed to be present here but he is not here. In 1971, after the war, we had settled some terms and then during the Shimla Agreement, it was said that India and Pakistan can discuss it bilaterally," he said. "We want to learn the fact from the horse's mouth, i.e. Modi's mouth whether Donald Trump lied or not."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already told the House that the Kashmir issue was not discussed in the meeting of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. There is no question of mediation in the Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement. Rajnath said that he is ready to respond if the members are willing to complete the debate.
Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a walk-out insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifies on the controversial claim of Donald Trump that the Indian prime minister had asked the US President to act as a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Before leaving the House, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the PM's silence over the issue. Leader of DMK Parliamentary Party TR Baloo supported Congress' demand seeking clarification from Modi on Trump's gaffe.
The TMC has demanded that the RTI amendment bill be sent to a select panel and alleged that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny". TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill". "We demand that the RTI amendment bill be sent to a select panel," O'Brien told reporters in Parliament.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reiterated in the House that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. He said that the Prime Minister has not confirmed or denied US President Donald Trump's claim that India asked the US to mediate with Pakistan.
In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament, DMK leader D Raja said: "We consider the parliament is the supreme institution in our democracy. I wish the parliament remains as how it was visualised by Ambedkar and other reformers. We, the people should be our understanding. In a country like ours, very diverse. People must be safeguarded. Politically marginalised people must be treated as human beings. Citizens don't need empathy or sympathy. They need to have their human rights and democratic rights."
Raja also spoke on the women's reservation bill and the issue of women empowerment and took up the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils. After his address, the Chair remarked: "Raja has only retired, he is not tired."
Answering a question raised during Question Hour in Lok Sabha on how the Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring the issues faced by people living abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "There is an e-migrate mother platform which looks after the welfare of labourers and tracks difficulties of the people living abroad. I can tell you there is enormous help given for monitoring people who are facing difficulties living outside the country and the positive approach of our government ensures this."
In his farewell address to the House, Dr Maithreyan said, "After a long stint of 14 and half years. This is my sunset years." Turning emotional, Dr Maithreyan remembers late Jayalalalithaa and Arun Jaitley and wishes him a speedy recovery. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also thanked the Chairperson, Leader of Opposition, AIADMK leader, Jairam Ramesh, Ram Gopal Yadav, Naresh Agrawal, CM Ramesh, TK Rangarajan, and others. He recalled the times of Anna and Jayalalithaa. "It is my turn to look at Tamil Nadu from India's prism," Dr Maithreyan said in his last speech.
As the Upper House assembled, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded six members from Tamil Nadu, who are retiring today. "The House will miss their vivacious, aggressive and progressive action," the Chair said. The members retiring today are: D Raja, KR Arjunan, Dr R Lakshmanan, T Rathnavel, and Dr Maithreyan.
Dr Maithreyan said the only thorn in his heart was that this House didn't take notice of the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka. Whereas, Raja recalled the contribution of Communist MPs. "Parliament is the highest forum to take up the consideration of people. I am only retiring from this House. I will continue my work for the people," he said in his last speech in the House.
There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave Adjournment Motion Notice in the House over "killing of tribals across the nation".
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha seeking 'clarification from Prime Minister on the statement of US President Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue'
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting of all Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday.
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad will hold a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress and other Opposition parties in the Parliament office today.
As the Lok Sabha convened, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "keeping quiet" about the entire controversy over Donald Trump's claim that the prime minister had proposed US mediation in the Kashmir matter.
The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — cleared by Lok Sabha last week — were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after a voice vote. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha amended the RTI Act that allowed the Centre to prescribe the term of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions for employment of Information Commissioners. It also changes the status of the Information Commissioners, who were on a par with Election Commissioners as per the original RTI Act.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Narayan Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "severe drought in south Bihar and heavy floods in north Bihar".
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in production of Vande Bharat Express".
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of Jammu & Kashmir migrants'.
A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move. "It is expected that while drafting legislation, the government take the opinion of citizens. If the draft and the Act are both made only by the government, then it is not a democracy but a dictatorship," Hazare said.
Doctors staged a protest outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. While alleging that many clauses of the bill such as increasing management or NRI quota to more than 50 percent, National Exit Test (NEXT) and Mid-level practitioner or bridge courses are not acceptable to all the doctors in the country, the protesters termed the bill 'anti-student' and 'anti-poor'. Moreover, the doctors burnt the bill in various medical colleges as a mark of the protest.
Earlier on 17 July, the Union Cabinet approved the NMC Bill, 2019 that provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
