Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.
Shiv Sena has issued a whip for the no-confidence motion so that its MPs are directed to support the Narendra Modi government during the voting on Friday. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has told its MPs to vote in favour of the motion.
Congress staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents. Speaking on this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: The home minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the House. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities."
Citing the Thomson Reuters report on India being the most dangerous country for women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "It's very shameful. From the time Child Labour Act has been amended due to policy on ease of doing business, the trafficking of girls has increased drastically."
Union home minister Rajnath Singh condemned the recent mob lynching incidents in the country in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and said that social media service providers were asked to install checks in their system to prevent the spread of fake news.
Shwait Malik, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha said: "Our sons, daughters are dying in Punjab due to the drug crisis in the state. The state of law and order is miserable. What was earlier the 'food basket' has today become the 'drug basket' of the country. The condition in Punjab is deplorable. I request the prime minister and the Centre to take action on the issue."
MPs continued to jeer and protest in the Lower House in the Parliament, even as Union MoS Jayant Sinha spoke on civil aviation. Chants were against the Narendra Modi government and Sinha over the garlanding row. CPM MP TK Rangarajan said that the Rajya Sabha must condemn the attack on Swami Agnivesh.
The Congress has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha in Parliament over the issue of mob lynching on Thursday, reported ANI. On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was informed that the government does not maintain specific data on lynching incidents in the country.
The BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition dug in for a showdown in the Lok Sabha after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion and said it would be taken up on Friday for discussion and voting.
The motion is the first to be faced by the Narendra Modi government, which is left with less than one year in office.
It also comes a few months before elections in some key states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the BJP is in power, and the general elections due in April-May next year.
Officials said it is the first no-confidence motion to be faced by any government in the Lok Sabha in 15 years, the last being in August 2003 when the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee who faced the motion brought by the Congress and other parties.
Mahajan, who took up the Opposition-backed move after the question hour on the first day of the monsoon session, said she was duty-bound to put it before the House.
She said Kesineni Srinavas of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was the first to give his no-confidence notice. She asked him to read out the motion, which was supported by over 50 members, including those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and CPM.
Members from some other parties, including Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Nationalist Congress Party, had also given notice of no-trust motion.
Mahajan did not agree with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge that she should have "taken together all notices at a time."
The Speaker said the discussion and voting will take place on Friday and that there will be no question hour.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar expressed confidence that the government would win the vote.
"Everything will be clear after the discussion. The people have full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," Kumar said in the Lok Sabha.
Talking to reporters later, he said the government was ready to give "a befitting reply" to the Opposition.
"The NDA is united and would vote against the motion. The Opposition will repeat the issues which they have been raising. We are ready to respond to each question," he said.
"We will put before people the welfare schemes and development projects carried out by the government. The NDA has governments in 21 states. The people have rejected Opposition in every election held in the last four years," Kumar said.
Opposition parties had pressed for a no-confidence motion in the second half of the Budget Session, but it could not be taken up. The session was nearly washed out.
The ruling NDA has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. The TDP, whose member's notice was accepted, was part of the ruling NDA government and had parted ways with BJP earlier this year over its demand for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Though there was apprehension of disruptions on issues such as mob lynchings, the Monsoon Session of Parliament saw a smooth beginning with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha taking up the listed business.
Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress member Dinesh Trivedi urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to change the date for the debate on the motion as the party MPs would be busy in the Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on 21 July. The Speaker said she had noted his concern, but did not allow further discussion on the issue.
Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017
BJP reaches out to TRS, Shiv Sena for support
The BJP has reached out to the TRS, BJD and Shiv Sena for support ahead of the no-trust vote to take place on Friday, reported CNN-News18. The Shiv Sena is reportedly holding a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the issue.
BJP confident of support from 314 MPs
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed its confidence in having the support of 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, reported The Times of India.
As per the party's floor managers, the government is likely to receive support from small parties outside the NDA including Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha.
Venkaiah Naidu speaks in 10 languages in RS to introduce translation services in 22 Indian dialects
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform members that simultaneous interpretation service has been made available for members.
Air India divestment not possible in near future: Government
The Government on Wednesday ruled out disinvestment of Air India in the "immediate near future," though it said it remains committed to completing the process.
Saying that the present environment is "not conducive" for it, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told Rajya Sabha that the issue would be revisited once global economic indicators, including oil prices and forex conditions, stabilize.
The Ministry would, in the meanwhile, focus on near and medium-term efforts to "capture operational efficiencies" to improve the performance of Air India, along with "monetising non-core land and building assets", Sinha said. IANS
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed
In Lok Sabha, Union Cabinet approves Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha the Union Cabinet has approved the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to set up the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.
The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was voted and passed
RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu spoke in 10 languages in House today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla,Gujarati,Kannada,Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil&Telugu to inform members that Simultaneous Interpretation Service has been made available for members, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ananth Kumar says "All NDA parties will vote unitedly against the no-confidence motion"
Congress' Jairam Ramesh says compensation to landowner shouldn't be tampered
Speaking on the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill being debated in RS
The said bill allows the central government to re-issue the notice of acquisition to the property owner to give them an opportunity to be heard. The owner will be entitled to an interest (equal to the current rate of interest on an FD in SBI) on the compensation payable to them.
RS debates the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill
Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
MK Stalin backs women's reservation bill, Rahul thanks him
DMK working president MK Stalin has extended his party's "wholehearted support" to Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Women's Reservation Bill after which the Congress president praised him for speaking "like a true leader" and urged all political parties to come together to ensure passage of the bill.
Mob lynchings due to economic disparity, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi
The incidents of mob lynching are a result of economic disparity, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking during Zero Hour, Lekhi said the Supreme Court has spoken about "mobocracy" on Tuesday.
Giving instances of the killing of Bengal migrant worker Manik Roy and an Adivasi youth Madhu in Kerala, Lekhi said these cases of lynchings were on account of economic issues. "It is because of economic disparity," she said.
Govt mulling to raise retirement age of HC judges
CNN-News18 quoting sources said that the central government is considering to raise the retirement age for high court judges owing to the severe staff shortage in the judiciary. The news channel reported that the government may bring up the age of retirement from 60 to 64.
Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quits BJP amid buzz that he is set to join Trinamool Congress
Senior journalist and two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reports said. Though Mirta and TMC have not spoken on this, Banerjee's party has promised that a large number of new faces will join the party on Saturday.
According to reports, Mitra was upset after being sidelined under the Modi-Shah leadership. He is considered to be a close aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Mitra has also been openly critical of BJP on several issues.
32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have 87000 crore Rs collectively: MoS Finance tells RS
Speaking on The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the success of Jan Dhan scheme shows that banking system reforms work. He said that data shows that close to 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for people who entered the banking system for the first time. He said that these are not dormant accounts but collectively carry a sum of Rs 87000 crore.
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session
Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites: IT Minister tells LS
The government does not regulate content on social media and is committed to freedom of speech, expression and privacy of citizens, minister of state for electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
"Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites, and law enforcement and security agencies may take action on specific case-to-case basis as per law in force," Ahluwalia said in a reply to query around fake news.
Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance responds to issues raised by MPs on SBI bill in RS
No dilution in SC/ST Act, govt took steps to empower backward classes, Rajnath Singh tells RS
There is no dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and no institution or individual can take away rights of the marginalised given under the Constitution, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesdy.
Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that the government has already taken steps for ensuring rights of SC/STs by amending the relevant law.
TMC issues whip to all MPs ahead of no-confidence motion debate
The All India Trinamool Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in New Delhi on Friday. Speaking to ANI,TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi said, "21 July is a very important day for TMC as we observe it as a martyrs day for 14 youth TMC workers who were killed. All 34 MPs of TMC are therefore busy. No confidence motion is a very important aspect of Parliament. We had requested the speaker and government to change the date. We protested but couldn't convince them. So, all MPs have been asked to come to Delhi. Whip also will be issued."
Who says we don’t have numbers, asks Sonia Gandhi
Reacting to the motion of no-confidence which will be taken up on Friday, Sonia Gandhi said, "Who says we don't have numbers." Her remarks triggered reactions from the ruling dispensation as well.
"Congress had shown similar kind of arrogance during Atal Bihari VajpayeeJi's tenure and they had to face the consequences. Indians have elected PM Modi as their leader and he has their confidence. We are ready to face them," D Pradhan said reacting to Sonia's statement.
Critics of right to free and compulsory education amendment say quality education not being imparted, failing students won't help
Some of the MPs raised the point that detaining students straight away may create other problems. They said that the sudden implementation of the rule me promote disenchantment amid students and will create a fear psychosis.
Some MPs also pointed out that the government should also focus on bringing in quality teachers. In this bill, the government puts the onus on the students, without considering that the fault may also lie in the board of education, school or even teachers.
Lok Sabha debates The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Ammendment) Bill, 2017
The ammendment changes the existing laws to empower the government to detain a child in class 5, 8, or both, and provides an opportunity for re-examination to the child before being detained.
Congress wants no-confidence motion deferred to Monday
There was a brief disagreement on the date of discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. While Opposition members demanded that the motion be taken up for discussion on Monday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ruled that the members cannot protest on everything, and finalised Friday as the day the motion will be taken up.
BJP issues whip to its MP for defeating no-confidence motion, say reports
According to Times Now, Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs to attend the Parliament and defeat the no-confidence motion against the government.
Mallikarjun Kharge asks for no-confidence motion to be taken up on Monday instead of Friday
In Lok Sabha Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to shift the set date for the discussion on no-confidence from 20 July (Friday) to 23 JulyMonday. He said that the since Friday is the last day of the week, some MPs would be unavailable for the voting event due to other commitments. However, Mahajan refused to discuss the issue and asserted that she had announced her decision.
No-confidence motion to be discussed on Friday
After the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2.10 pm on Wednesday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the the Lower House will hold discussions on no-confidence motion during the entire course of day on Friday. Voting will be take place on same day. There will be no Question Hour on that day.
Rajya Sabha discusses The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
The Rajya Sabha is currently discussing The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 for consideration and passing.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh is currently said we all hope State Bank will not be privatised. "Total employee strength of SBI is 2 lakh. It will become the fifth largest employer in the country after five banks are merged with mother SBI. How do you manage the transition? I would urge the government to pay attention to the human resource aspect and not the balance sheet aspect," he said.
Shashi Tharoor urges Narendra Modi to act against anti-national elements indulging in lynching
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the attack on his constituency office and the growing incidents of intolerance and violence. He also mentioned the attack on Swami Agnivesh. "Those who are carrying out mob lynching and mob killings are attacking the ground rules of our democracy. The ground rule of our democracy is that we can disagree with each other without harming or killing one another.
"I strongly urge the prime minister to break his silence on the behaviour of his partymen and take action against anti-national elements indulging in lynching and mob frenzy," he said.
Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Centre, says Congress is moving no-confidence motion against NDA government
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha,"The government which led farmers to commit suicide, under whose regime women are being raped everyday... we move no confidence motion against you."
Ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began taking questions during the Question Hour, few MPs from the Opposition created ruckus by shouting slogans over issues like mob lynching and atrocities against Dalits.
Narendra Modi urges Opposition to cooperate for a smooth Monsoon Session
After reaching the Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many matters of national importance are before us. We hope for good suggestions and discussions from all experienced members. I appeal to all political parties that they use their time in the Parliament effectively.
"I have always put my hopes before everyone. Our efforts will be constant. If any party or leader wants to speak or debate on any topic, it can be raised on the floor of the House. The government is ready for discussion on all issues."
TMC calls for debate on mob lynching in Zero Hour
According to ANI, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of mob lynching and called for a debate on the same.
Meanwhile, RJD MP JP Yadav has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over cases of mob lynching.
Ahead of Monsoon Session, Shashi Tharoor 'hopes' BJP and its allies will let Parliament function
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to express hope for a peaceful Monsoon Session, while taking a dig at the BJP and its allies. "It would be a disgrace if we saw a repeat of proxy disruption so the government can push its bills through in the din," he said in the tweet.
Govt to push for consensus candidate for RS deputy chairman post
