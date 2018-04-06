Latest updates: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned soon after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reminded the MPs of their duties. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reminded the members that the House was a platform for raising issues for the welfare of the people.

MPs from various Opposition parties were seen protesting outside the Parliament on Friday before both Houses convened on the final day of the second leg of the Budget Session. While Congress MPs were seen protesting with placards that read "We oppose constitution of Cauvery Management Board", Punjab Congress MPs were protesting demanding farm loan waiver.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs were seen demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, dressed in yellow.

The second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament headed for a complete washout on Thursday, with the penultimate day witnessing adjournment of both the Houses without transacting any legislative business due to continued protests by the Opposition parties.

The second half of the session, which began on 5 March, has been a washout with no legislative business being transacted as yet, barring the crucial Finance Bill by Lok Sabha.

The Congress and BJP members traded charges in the Lok Sabha over the near washout of the session as noisy protests by AIADMK members seeking setting up of the Cauvery water management board saw the House being adjourned for the day.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha too witnessed uproarious scenes when it met on Thursday morning, leading to the first adjournment till 2 pm. Thereafter, the continued ruckus forced the House to be adjourned for another 15 minutes and then for the day.

The heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also saw Congress leader Sonia Gandhi being agitated over certain names being taken by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar holding them and her party responsible for the disruptions in the House.

The names mentioned by Kumar were expunged by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The House, as in the past in this session, saw AIADMK members trooping into the Well and raising slogans. This led the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

At noon, even before the House re-assembled, the AIADMK members were again in the Well raising slogans such as 'we want justice' and 'we demand Cauvery board'.

After the listed papers were laid, Congress, NCP, Left, TDP and RJD members stood at their seats seeking the Speaker's ruling on the notices they had given on the no-confidence motion, moved by some of them.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the entire Opposition was ready for a discussion on the no-confidence motion, besides seeking debates on alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court and the banking involving diamantaire Nirav Modi.

"We are ready for discussion. Kindly allow us to move the no-confidence motion to discuss various issues," Kharge said.

Countering him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for a debate but the Congress and some of its leaders were against the debate.

His remarks angered the Congress members who strongly protested saying it was the government which was running away from the debate.

An agitated Sonia Gandhi and other Congress members strongly objected when the minister took names of a few party leaders alleging they were trying to stall the debate.

At this, the Speaker intervened and ruled that no names should come on record of the proceedings.

With AIADMK MPs continuing sloganeering, Mahanaj said she cannot take up notices on the no-confidence motion till the House is in order. But as the noisy protest continued, she adjourned the House for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties continued to stall proceedings on Thursday, forcing an adjournment till 2 pm within about 10 minutes after it had met for the day.

While DMK and AIADMK protested over the Cauvery issue and MPs from Andhra demanded special status for the state, TMC members charged the government with misleading the House on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill.

With inputs from agencies