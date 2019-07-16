Parliament LIVE Updates: RJD's Manoj Jha opposes privatisation of Air India, says saving it is both Opposition, ruling party’s responsibility

Parliament Latest Updates: The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that in the last three years, a total of 427 and 5049 people have died in police custody and judicial custody respectively. NHRC has recommended disciplinary NBC's action against 20 erring public servants during last 3 years.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned once again, the third time today, till 2 pm amid continuing protests from AIADMK MPs over inclusion of Tamil as a langiage in the postal department exam.
Road Transport and Highways Ministry built over 40,000 kilometre highways in the last 5 years, which is 60 percent higher than the previous five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.
Just a day after MDMK leader Vaiko's comment against Hindi raged a controversy, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed, it has spent 69.13 crore rupees on promoting Hindi as the official language.
NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."
"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,
After a stormy Session on Monday, the Parliament is set to debate some key issues on Wednesday from the security situation in North East to the reports of tensions of the India-China border
The Congress party has given a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha today over the alleged reports of "tension at Indo-China border." Apart from this, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice for discussion on the UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the security situation in the Northeastern States of India with Minister of States, Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expected to make a statement over the issue. Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is also expected to come up today.
The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will concentrate on Bill further to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre. The Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 will also come up for discussion in the upper House today.
Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 16:21:39 IST
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 taken up in RS
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is being discussed in Rajya Sabha. It amends a 2008 Act which established the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).
Over 400 terrorists infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir in 3 years, Centre tells Lok Sabha
Nearly 400 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years and 126 of them have been killed by security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Reddy said 27 security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four terrorists have been arrested so far, he said.
963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in Jammu and Kashmir, govt tells LS
Will make electronic tolling compulsory on all National Highways soon, Nitin Gadkari tells Lok Sabha
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha today that the government will soon implement a policy to ensure 100 percent electronic tolling on all national highways. He said that all vehicle owners will be given four months to ensure they obtain the electronic tag, after which no tag-less vehicle will be allowed to pass through the highways.
RS adjourned thrice amid protests seeking to include Tamil as language to write postal exams
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned once again, the third time today, till 2 pm amid continuing protests from AIADMK MPs over inclusion of Tamil as a langiage in the postal department's exam.
We built 40,000 km highways in 5 years, 60% higher than UPA-II govt, claims Nitin Gadkari in LS
Road Transport and Highways Ministry built over 40,000 kilometre highways in the last 5 years, which is 60 percent higher than the previous five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha adjourned twice within moments of convening due to protests related to language
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned barely 10 minutes after it Assembled as AIADMK MPs protested seeking to include Tamil as a language to write postal examinations.
As the House reconvened at 12 pm, Members were again on their feet and in the Well. Deputy chairman Harivansh asked the Members to go back to their seats, but loud sloganeering continued. The House was adjourned till 12.20 pm.
Day after Vaiko's anti-Hindi comment, MHA reveals it spent around 70 cr to promote Hindi as official language
The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 69.13 crore rupees were spent on promoting Hindi as the official language.
PM miffed at absentee ministers, members in Parliament, say reports
NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, on Tuesday resigned as Rajya Sabha member. He was spotted with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in the Parliament premises. The Chairman has accepted his resignation.
Derek O'Brien says review of Bills by standing commities at all-time low, vows to protect democracy
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."
"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,
Lok Sabha takes up Qestion Hour
Hibi Eden of the Congress party asks if the government plans to build houses for fishermen. Eden uses the opportunity to highlight the problems faced by the community.
Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh says that Rs 1.20 lakh is given for the community to build houses. NK Premachandran says Kerala is giving a special package of Rs 10 lakh. Will the Union government aid the State?
Another JD(U) MP also questioned the need to ensure transparency in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.
Rajya Sabha adjourns within minutes of convening
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm within moments after convening as the members rose in protest over postal department's exams, held in English and Hindi. AIADMK MPs were demanding that the exams also be held in regional languages as well.
Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice over tension at Indo-China border
Congress MP and leader of the party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory."
16:21 (IST)
Stop this strategy of selling off public sector entities, have faith on government employees, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh
The Airport authority of India registered an income of Rs 14,000 crore in 2017-18, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, adding that it seems that the government wants to incur losses by giving airports into private hands.
“Six to eight airports have been given to Adani already. The strategy of privatisation is of no use. You look to privatise LIC, Coal India, Air India, BSNL, Railways. You have already privatised electricity and water supplies. At this rate, the country will be sold off one day,” Singh said.
He also talked in the Rajya Sabha about the woes of laid off Jet Airways employees.
16:10 (IST)
UDAAN scheme has ensured that even those wearing 'hawaai chappal' can fly, says Suresh Prabhu
During discussion on the The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu called UDAAN a landmark scheme that makes people fly. He says good airports are needed for better aviation industry and the scheme has ensured that "hawaai chappal pehenne wale bhi hawai safar kar rhae hai".
"We have as many as 130 airports. They are managed by several parties, including the Centre, state government, Army and even private players. This makes regulation important. Public interest can be enhanced through PPP," Prabhu said.
15:56 (IST)
Saving Air India is the opposition and ruling party’s responsibility, says RJD’s Manoj Jha
In the Rajya Sabha, RJD’s Manoj Jha said there is turbulence in the civil aviation sector. “When a dozen airlines have disappeared into thin air, it impacts families and leaves you with bleeding images. We are seeking solution from sources that are the reasons behind these problems,” he said on the proposed privatisation of public sector undertakings, including Air India and railways.
The national carrier is the pride of our country, Jha said, urging the House to save it, placing the responsibility of the same on both the Opposition and ruling party.
15:52 (IST)
Government is privatising prestigious PSU’s built over decades, says CPM’s Elamaram Kareem
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha about the reasons behind limited resources available with public sector undertakings, CPM’s Elamaram Kareem said that instead of improving services to the people, the government is handing over their activities into private hands.
“You are privatising prestigious PSUs, built over decades. Even drinking water is profitable for private entities. Not only airport, real estate assets built by airport authorities being given to the private sector. Air India went on sale during the previous term of the government and now it is being proposed again. Same goes for Indian Railways. I urge the government to not give these assets into private hands,” he said.
15:28 (IST)
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 taken up in RS
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is being discussed in Rajya Sabha. It amends a 2008 Act which established the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).
15:06 (IST)
Over 400 terrorists infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir in 3 years, Centre tells Lok Sabha
Nearly 400 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years and 126 of them have been killed by security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Reddy said 27 security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four terrorists have been arrested so far, he said.
14:52 (IST)
14:19 (IST)
963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in Jammu and Kashmir, govt tells LS
14:17 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2,45
13:44 (IST)
The demand for grants for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been approved in Lok Sabha
13:43 (IST)
Will make electronic tolling compulsory on all National Highways soon, Nitin Gadkari tells Lok Sabha
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha today that the government will soon implement a policy to ensure 100 percent electronic tolling on all national highways. He said that all vehicle owners will be given four months to ensure they obtain the electronic tag, after which no tag-less vehicle will be allowed to pass through the highways.
13:08 (IST)
Want good service? then shell out money: Nitin Gadkari justifies toll tax in LS
Union minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said people have to pay toll if they want good roads, making it clear that the toll system would stay as the government does not have enough funds.
Amid concerns expressed by some members over collection of toll in different parts of the country, Gadkari said money collected through toll from those areas which have capacity to pay are utilised for building roads in rural and hilly areas.
"Toll zindagi bar band nahi ho sakta... kam zyaada ho saktha hai. Toll ka jaanamdata mein hu... (Toll system can never end though rates may vary from time to time. Toll is my brain child," Gadkari said. "If you want good services, you have to pay for it. Government does not have money...," he stressed.
12:56 (IST)
RS adjourned thrice amid protests seeking to include Tamil as language to write postal exams
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned once again, the third time today, till 2 pm amid continuing protests from AIADMK MPs over inclusion of Tamil as a langiage in the postal department's exam.
12:45 (IST)
We built 40,000 km highways in 5 years, 60% higher than UPA-II govt, claims Nitin Gadkari in LS
Road Transport and Highways Ministry built over 40,000 kilometre highways in the last 5 years, which is 60 percent higher than the previous five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.
12:26 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned twice within moments of convening due to protests related to language
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned barely 10 minutes after it Assembled as AIADMK MPs protested seeking to include Tamil as a language to write postal examinations.
As the House reconvened at 12 pm, Members were again on their feet and in the Well. Deputy chairman Harivansh asked the Members to go back to their seats, but loud sloganeering continued. The House was adjourned till 12.20 pm.
12:20 (IST)
Day after Vaiko's anti-Hindi comment, MHA reveals it spent around 70 cr to promote Hindi as official language
The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 69.13 crore rupees were spent on promoting Hindi as the official language.
12:11 (IST)
Language war rages in Parliament
The war over perceived lingual supremacy, and the differences that thus arise in a diverse society such as India were reflective within the Parliament in three related but separate developments.
On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Naidu Vaiko stirred the hornet's nest by stating that the Hindi-speaking MPs, and in effect the language, was responsible for degrading the level of debate in the Parliament. Vaiko, reportedly, also said that Hindi apparently is a language devoid of any literary base. The statement, although made outside the House, not only evoked strong reactions from politicos, the debate over language further raged on in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the Upper House had to be adjourned twice within minutes of convening as AIADMK MPs protested holding of postal department's recruitment exam in Hindi and English.
On the other hand, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed, it has spent 69.13 crore rupees on promoting Hindi as the official language.
11:50 (IST)
PM miffed at absentee ministers, members in Parliament, say reports
NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.
11:46 (IST)
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, on Tuesday resigned as Rajya Sabha member. He was spotted with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in the Parliament premises. The Chairman has accepted his resignation.
11:42 (IST)
Derek O'Brien says review of Bills by standing commities at all-time low, vows to protect democracy
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."
"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,
11:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha takes up Qestion Hour
Hibi Eden of the Congress party asks if the government plans to build houses for fishermen. Eden uses the opportunity to highlight the problems faced by the community.
Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh says that Rs 1.20 lakh is given for the community to build houses. NK Premachandran says Kerala is giving a special package of Rs 10 lakh. Will the Union government aid the State?
Another JD(U) MP also questioned the need to ensure transparency in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.
11:17 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourns within minutes of convening
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm within moments after convening as the members rose in protest over postal department's exams, held in English and Hindi. AIADMK MPs were demanding that the exams also be held in regional languages as well.
10:46 (IST)
Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice over tension at Indo-China border
Congress MP and leader of the party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory."