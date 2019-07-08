Parliament LIVE updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad says govt gave legal framework to Aadhaar brought in by Opposition

Parliament LATEST updates: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to speak in Rajya Sabha and says that amendments to Aadhaar and other laws were necessitated after Supreme Court's ruling on privacy. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposes the Bill and says Aadhaar is not one nation, one card. He accused the government of avoiding the data protection legislation and calls it a sinister plan.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposes the Bill and says Aadhaar is not one nation, one card. It is neither exclusive nor a certificate of truth. It is also not a tool of exclusion, not a data collection tool, and not a tool of controlled surveillance or snooping. It cannot be used by non-governmental institutions.
Lok Sabha reassembles. The Lower House discusses the Union Budget 2019-20 which was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday (5 July). Shashi Tharoor is the first speaker. He begins by congratulating the Finance Minister. "While we were hoping for an agile tiger, the Finance Minister has brought the metaphor of elephant," Tharoor says referring to Sitharaman quoting Sangam literature on elephant in paddy field. Tharoor says, "perhaps this was the first Budget where allocations were not mentioned in the speech." Tharoor calls it a 'trishanku' budget, neither here nor there.
Jayant Sinha rises to speak in Lok Sabha after Tharoor. He said five years ago "we got a derailed train. We not only fixed it, but made it a high-speed Rajdhani Express. In the coming years, we'll make it a bullet train." Sinha said that the government has increased the GDP by 70 percent to Rs 188 lakh crore. "Thus the per capita GDP and per capita gross national income eventually increased."
Reacting to Congress' allegation that BJP is behind orchestrating Karnataka political crisis, Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said, "We're committed to maintaining the dignity of parliamentary democracy. The trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations."
Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha with Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury bringing up the Karnataka political crisis. He says that the crisis is premeditated by the BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that whatever is happening in Karnataka has nothing to do with the BJP. Congress members object.
A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy. NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor, ET Mohammed Basheer and other leaders have opposed the Bill. Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to acknowledge the repressive law which gives the government free hand to detain whoever it pleases, making the law open for misuse.
BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and business in Parliament be translated into regional languages. He suggests as a first step, the answers to questions can be given in a regional language of the members' choice. "This is a suggestion worth consideration, but I don't want to come to conclusion without application of mind," the Chair says.
There are several Bills set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, while the Rajya Sabha has two for consideration and passing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three amendment Bills; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Two more amendment Bills are also to be introduced. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, while MP Prahlad Singh Patel will introduce The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, while Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will introduce The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.
Budget was a 'lengthy speech with no information or vision', says TMC's Kalyan Banerjee
Trinamool Congress’ Kalyan Banerjee called the Union Budget ‘lengthy speech with no information or vision’. He asked why the fuel prices are rising despite the decreasing rates of crude oil in the global market.
“The Finance Minister thanks the honest tax payers. Why not reward them by increasing the exempt limit beyond Rs 5 lakh. Rs 2 crore income makes them upper middle class, not rich,” he said.
He criticised the budget for heavily focussing on corporates. “For disinvestment, you are selling the national property and thus selling the country. Air India was once compared with British Airways. Today, you want to sell it,” he said.
He also criticised the silence of the Budget on unemployment, reduced interest rates of Provident Fund, Fixed Deposits and other tools of investment and saving.
Rajya Sabha | Data protection as a law shouldn't be seen from narrow prism of Aadhaar: BJP MP
Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP MP from Karnataka, says Congress demanding data protection as legislation "must not be seen from the narrow prism of Aadhaar. It should be discussed as a much broader point and Opposition should be more involved in that discussion."
TR Baalu addresses Lok Sabha
TR Baalu rises to address Lok Sabha and says the people of Tamil Nadu had nothing to cheer about the Budget, except Nirmala Sitharaman quoting of Puranaanooru. Baalu addresses Jayant Sinha as "my friend's son." "I am a small man from a village. To my understanding when the GDP numbers come down, the economy is not growing," he says.
Rajya Sabha discusses amendments to Aadhaar and other laws
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to speak and says that amendments to Aadhaar and other laws were necessitated after Supreme Court's ruling on privacy. He said that the Supreme Court didn't say Aadhaar was violative of privacy laws and the UID is needed to disburse subsidies.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposes the Bill and says Aadhaar is not one nation, one card. It is neither exclusive nor a certificate of truth. It is also not a tool of exclusion, not a data collection tool, and not a tool of controlled surveillance or snooping. It cannot be used by non-governmental institutions.
Prasad added that in the last five years, "I have not seen a single poor person saying he has suffered because of Aadhaar", and urged the House to pass the bill.
Singhvi said Aadhaar is only for service, benefit and subsidy. The BPL, who are beneficiary of many subsidy schemes can also opt out from Aadhaar, as per the Supreme Court rulings. Singhvi said Aadhaar collects the most sensitive data and this government has not come up with a data protection Act but just wants to amend Aadhaar. He accused the government of avoiding the data protection legislation and calls it a sinister plan.
Lok Sabha | BJP govt not only fixed a "derailed train" but plan to make it a bullet train
Jayant Sinha rises to speak in Lok Sabha after Tharoor. He said five years ago "we got a derailed train. We not only fixed it, but made it a high-speed Rajdhani Express. In the coming years, we'll make it a bullet train."
Sinha said that the government has increased the GDP by 70 percent to Rs 188 lakh crore. "Thus the per capita GDP and per capita gross national income eventually increased."
Lok Sabha | Disparity in the calculation of GDP, claims Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor points out at the disparity in the calculation of the GDP. The GDP will grow when the key contribution grows. While none of it is growing, the government continues to claim the GDP is growing, he says.
While Sitharaman chose Sangam Tamil, Tharoor is resorting to poetic Urdu. He even quoted Ghalib. Bhartruhari Mahtab is in the Chair.
NEET issue echoes in Lok Sabha, DMK walks out
DMK's TR Baalu rises to speak amid din in Lok Sabha. Baalu raises the issue of NEET in Tamil Nadu. Pointing at several incidents of suicides by young women, Baalu says that NEET is conducted based on CBSE syllabus. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill seeking to exclude NEET in the state. But after 27 months, this (the AIADMK) government kept it in cold storage and then it responds in the court that it has been rejected. "I want a reply from the government," Baalu insists. No one from the Treasury Benches react. DMK walks out.
Lok Sabha is adjourned.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up Karnataka crisis during Zero Hour; Rajnath slams Congress leader
Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha with Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury bringing up the Karnataka political crisis. He says that the crisis is premeditated by the BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that whatever is happening in Karnataka has nothing to do with the BJP. Congress members object.
NIA amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes
MoS Home Affairs Kishen Reddy introduces the NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He says the bill will ensure the NIA courts can give quick conviction. Reddy introduces one more Bill, The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says every constitutional authority is being diluted and now is the turn for NHRC. "That is why I oppose the Bill," he says.
Minister says that the Opposition party is not just for opposing, but to offer constructive criticism. He says that the proposed Amendment is based on Paris principles. The Minister introduces the Bill.
Online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, says Arjun Munda
The government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, Union minister Arjun Munda told Lok Sabha. The Tribal Affairs Ministry monitors utilisation of Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP) funds based on the mechanism designed by NITI Aayog.
Munda told the Lok Sabha that an online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries. The ministry has developed online portals for monitoring of its schemes related to NGO grants, scholarships, Forest Rights Acts, Tribal Research Institutes, Special Central Assistance, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Research and Grants, he added.
Rajya Sabha | Did security failure lead to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama, NCP asks Rajnath Singh
NCP's Majeed Memon asks the defence ministry if it was a security failure that led to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama. Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister says Home Ministry is conducting a probe and Home Minister will inform the House after the report is out.
Lok Sabha | Amendment to UAPA introduced; Premachandran, Tharoor oppose the bill
A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy. NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor, ET Mohammed Basheer and other leaders have opposed the Bill. Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to acknowledge the repressive law which gives the government free hand to detain whoever it pleases, making the law open for misuse.
Lok Sabha | DNA Technology Regulation Bill introduced
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill is being introduced in Lok Sabha. Congress members raise objections. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moves the Bill. DMK members seek to take up adjournment Motion.
A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by Minister of State Home. NK Premachandran opposes the Bill.
Rajya Sabha discusses accidents on Yamuna-Agra Expressway
Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari urges the Upper House MPs to consider passage of road safety bill. A member asks about the Yamuna Expressway accident. Gadkari said that the expressway is maintained by Noida Authority and not the NHAI. He says the ministry is considering making it mandatory to use Nitrogen air in tyres and use silicon tyres to prevent such accidents.
Rajya Sabha
BJD reminds House women's reservation bill is pending for years now
Sasmit Patra (BJD) reminds the House that Women's Reservation Bill is pending for years now. It is not even being listed. He requests the government to take steps as early as possible. "This is your first submission. It is the best submission. Good!," the Chair lauds him.
First time MP from Tripura struggles with procedure
First time MP Rebati Tripura asks a question. He was struggling with the procedure, but the Speaker helped him out. His question pertains to adding Tripura to Tourism circuit. Prahalad Singh Patel, MoS Tourism, says money will be released to improve tourism in the region.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Rajya Sabha | BJP MP demands Bagheli to be added in scheduled list of languages
Ajay Pratap Singh (BJP) speaks in Bagheli. The language is not listed in the 22 Scheduled language and hence not allowed in the Parliament. However, the Chair allows him to speak in Bagheli. He suggests the language must be added to official list. "I could understand what you said. I sounds simple," the Chair says.
Rajya Sabha | KJ Alphons raises issue of NRI's suicide
In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings are under way. Former minister KJ Alphons raises the issue of suicide of an NRI, allegedly blaming red-tapism. "What is your suggestion?" the Chair asks. He suggests the Centre to issue an adivosry to all States to keep up the spirit of ease of doing business.
RAJYA SABHA
BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and business in Parliament be translated into regional languages. He suggests as a first step, the answers to questions can be given in a regional language of the members' choice. "This is a suggestion worth consideration, but I don't want to come to conclusion without application of mind," the Chair says.
Naidu, however, objected to the term "regional" languages. "Let's call them all Indian languages... can't restrict the languages to one region."
He is the second BJP member today to support use of regional languages.
Speaker Om Birla in the Chair
Minister for Tribal Affairs and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda answers questions about schemes for the SC/ST community. DMK MP from Pollachi Shanmugasundaram spoke about facilities for tribal families in his constituency. Munda assures him they are looking into it.
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar asked about whether the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act allows certain parameters to be applicable in different companies in the country and if so, the details thereof.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha convene
Lok Sabha begins question hour, while Rajya Sabha observes a minute of silence for Sudarshan Agarwal, former Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha who passed away recently. Members of the Rajya Sabha lay papers on the table.
17:36 (IST)
India can become $5 trillion economy if there are domestic savings, investment, says BJD leader in Lok Sabha
BJD MP from Odisha’ Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab said there is a need to implement a new public investment program and emphasises that the public banks have been under pressure for a long time.
He lent support to the government’s target of making India a $5 trillion economy and said it is doable provided that there are domestic savings and investment.
He argued that Odisha be granted a special focus state as discussed in Niti Aayog meetings. A temporary special category status was discussed for the states which face natural calamities, to which Mahtab added that in the last few years, four cyclones have flung Odisha back into poverty.
He called India a ‘frog in boiling water’, warning that India does not realise the danger it is in and fresh infrastructural development is needed.
17:32 (IST)
Bring Data Protection Act to protect people’s personal information first, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh
AAP’s Sanjay Singh raises concern over the safety of data in the Aadhaar ecosystem. He cites the example of MS Dhoni’s data leakage.
He urges that the Data Protection Act be brought first to ensure protection of people’s information and then move on to amendment in Aadhaar. He criticises the government for bypassing the Supreme Court’s verdict.
17:22 (IST)
Shiv Sena’s Anil Desai supports the Aadhaar Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
17:21 (IST)
Pakistan is targeting India with narcoterrorism, say SAD’s Sukhbir Sing Badal
SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal said in the Lok Sabha that the Budget should include measures to save the state which has been saving the country, for example “Punjab has given water to Rajasthan and has never been paid for it”.
He also demanded that Punjab should have a capital and the revenue should go back to state. “17,000 acres of our agricultural land is on the other side of the border. Farmers cannot cultivate the land and 11,000 families that are affected by this. Request FM to acquire that land or compensate farmers for that land at least Rs 20,000 per acre,” he raised another issue. He also said that drug smuggling is on rise and Pakistan is targeting India’s people with narcoterrorisism.
He also raised concerns over the dipping trade and economy of Punjab and urged the government to take measures to revive the state.
17:11 (IST)
In maiden speech in Rajya Sabha, BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnaw urges House to support Aadhaar Amendment Bill
BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnaw makes debut speech in the August House. After Aadhaar and due to it and its correct implementation, situations in which many beneficiaries who were wrongfully excluded or included, were avoided. He urged the leaders in the House to show support to this Bill.
“4.23 crore LPG connections, 2.98 crore ration cards were corrected are the numbers I want to state which show the positive impact of the Aadhaar,” Vaishnaw said.
17:09 (IST)
Aadhaar cannot be used as tool for exclusion, says Congress’ Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh reminded the House that the petition he filed in the Supreme Court was against bypassing the Rajya Sabha by bringing it as money Bill. Bringing it as a money Bill “damages the delicate balance of bicameralism”.
Recalling how five of his amendments to the Aadhaar Bill were passed in the House, Ramesh said he wishes the Bill goes through parliamentary scrutiny.
Ramesh begins to raise three points against the Bill. While Supreme Court has made it clear that Aadhaar is voluntary, but when subsidy is involved, it is mandatory, leading to the direct violation of the SC verdict. Section 24 and 25 circumvents the Supreme Court ruling striking down Section 57. Thus the government brings back Aadhaar in banks and telecom providers. His speech is cut short due to shortage of time, but he resumes after protests.
“Aadhaar cannot be used as a tool for exclusion,” Ramesh said citing an Indian School of Business report which highlights that the Aadhaar could be misused.
16:58 (IST)
Government should book companies reaping benefits of crop insurance scheme, says Vinayak Raut
Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut while discussing the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha said the government must help revive BSNL.
He also appreciated the government’s measure to increase the Minimum Support Price to 1.5 times the production cost, Raut said insurance companies are reaping the benefits of the crop insurance scheme. He urged the government to book these insurance firms, who act as the mythological character 'Shukracharya'.
16:44 (IST)
RJD, BSP oppose Aadhaar Amendment Bill in current form
BSP’s Veer Singh opposed the Aadhaar Amendment Bill during the discussion in Rajya Sabha, saying there are various improvements needed keep in mind the lack of protection of personal data of users. Aadhaar should be implemented accompanied by proper laws and provisions.
RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha says most of the clauses end with “to be decided later”. The right of a child to opt out must be granted to adults as well, he said.
16:30 (IST)
Government bypassing Supreme Court by bringing Aadhaar Amendment Bill in Parliament, says CPM leader
KK Ragesh, CPM said, “You (government) are bypassing the Supreme Court by bringing this amendment in the Parliament. It is highly objectionable. Many government responsibilities given to private companies. How do we regulate them which have access to data? They are violative of fundamental rights of privacy. The Act is not meant to prevent leakage, but to eliminate poor and cut subsidy. Please take this Bill to select committee.”
16:27 (IST)
BJD opposes, JD(U) supports Aadhaar Amendment Bill
“BJD would have probably supported bill if SC’s suggestion on Data Protection were implemented,” says party leader Prashanta Nanda in Rajya Sabha.
JD(U)’s Kahkashan Parween supports Aadhaar Amendment Bill.
16:19 (IST)
Budget was a 'lengthy speech with no information or vision', says TMC's Kalyan Banerjee
Trinamool Congress’ Kalyan Banerjee called the Union Budget ‘lengthy speech with no information or vision’. He asked why the fuel prices are rising despite the decreasing rates of crude oil in the global market.
“The Finance Minister thanks the honest tax payers. Why not reward them by increasing the exempt limit beyond Rs 5 lakh. Rs 2 crore income makes them upper middle class, not rich,” he said.
He criticised the budget for heavily focussing on corporates. “For disinvestment, you are selling the national property and thus selling the country. Air India was once compared with British Airways. Today, you want to sell it,” he said.
He also criticised the silence of the Budget on unemployment, reduced interest rates of Provident Fund, Fixed Deposits and other tools of investment and saving.
16:08 (IST)
AIADMK extends support to Aadhaar Amendment Bill
16:05 (IST)
Aadhaar is now being used to track economic usage of people, says SP leader
SP leader Ravi Prakash Verma in Rajya Sabha expressed concern over safeguards in the Aadhaar ecosystem. "Aadhaar was introduced to identify the poor, but is now being used to track economic usage of people. What will happen when a hacker shuts down a user’s Aadhaar, making the user virtually non-existent? What will the government do to avoid such a scenario? When banks and companies merge, data may be shared between parties. Mr Singhvi talked of a Data Protection Act, we should ponder over provisions to ensure security of the user’s virtual information," he said.
15:47 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | Data protection as a law shouldn't be seen from narrow prism of Aadhaar: BJP MP
Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP MP from Karnataka, says Congress demanding data protection as legislation "must not be seen from the narrow prism of Aadhaar. It should be discussed as a much broader point and Opposition should be more involved in that discussion."
15:44 (IST)
Lok Sabha
Rama Devi is in the Chair
15:43 (IST)
TR Baalu highlights increasing price of fuel burdening the common man
Increase in the price of fuel will lead to a cascading effect and burden the common man, Baalu tells Lok Sabha. "When the UPA government increased the fuel price by just 10 paise, the present ruling party (BJP) had protested. But nowadays they are comfortably increasing the price by over Rs 2.50," Baalu added. He pitches for fuel to come under GST.
15:38 (IST)
TR Baalu addresses Lok Sabha
TR Baalu rises to address Lok Sabha and says the people of Tamil Nadu had nothing to cheer about the Budget, except Nirmala Sitharaman quoting of Puranaanooru. Baalu addresses Jayant Sinha as "my friend's son." "I am a small man from a village. To my understanding when the GDP numbers come down, the economy is not growing," he says.
15:36 (IST)
Govt has reduced the borrowing and thus boosts saving: Jayant Sinha to Lok Sabha
By containing fiscal deficit, Jayant Sinha tells Lok Sabha, the government has reduced the borrowing and thus boosts saving. Our borrowing is only 5 percent of GDP, which is lesser than many countries. Highlighting three key measures to boost investment as mentioned in the Union Budget, Sinha said that mega manufacturing zones "will help us as there is a facedown between China and USA; encouragement of Electric Vehicles and coupling increase in taxes to petroleum-based fuel; and affordable housing."
15:20 (IST)
Rajya Sabha discusses amendments to Aadhaar and other laws
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to speak and says that amendments to Aadhaar and other laws were necessitated after Supreme Court's ruling on privacy. He said that the Supreme Court didn't say Aadhaar was violative of privacy laws and the UID is needed to disburse subsidies.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposes the Bill and says Aadhaar is not one nation, one card. It is neither exclusive nor a certificate of truth. It is also not a tool of exclusion, not a data collection tool, and not a tool of controlled surveillance or snooping. It cannot be used by non-governmental institutions.
Prasad added that in the last five years, "I have not seen a single poor person saying he has suffered because of Aadhaar", and urged the House to pass the bill.
Singhvi said Aadhaar is only for service, benefit and subsidy. The BPL, who are beneficiary of many subsidy schemes can also opt out from Aadhaar, as per the Supreme Court rulings. Singhvi said Aadhaar collects the most sensitive data and this government has not come up with a data protection Act but just wants to amend Aadhaar. He accused the government of avoiding the data protection legislation and calls it a sinister plan.
15:17 (IST)
We won because we implemented GST without any issue: Jayant Sinha
Jayant Sinha, BJP MP from Hazaribagh, says the government got an absolute majority because we implemented the GST without any issue. He praises the current and previous finance ministers for making GST a reality.
15:00 (IST)
Lok Sabha | BJP govt not only fixed a "derailed train" but plan to make it a bullet train
Jayant Sinha rises to speak in Lok Sabha after Tharoor. He said five years ago "we got a derailed train. We not only fixed it, but made it a high-speed Rajdhani Express. In the coming years, we'll make it a bullet train."
Sinha said that the government has increased the GDP by 70 percent to Rs 188 lakh crore. "Thus the per capita GDP and per capita gross national income eventually increased."
14:57 (IST)
What matters to common people is GDP per capita and not a $5 trillion economy, says Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor says what matters to common people is the GDP per capita and not a $5 trillion economy. Pointing a World Bank report, he says based on per capita income we are still a low income nation and even Sri Lanka has surpassed us.
Though the budgetary allocation for agriculture has increased, a lion share goes to PM-KISAN, Tharoor added. He further said the scheme is not adequate to address the dire state of farmers.
He quoted Ghalib again. He modified the phrase: "Hum gaye Kisan Suraksha karne, par aaye paach sao rupay laane."
Mocking the zero budget farming, Tharoor said 0the farmers have got zero from this government. He said while the BJP announced a ministry for fisheries, this government has only set up a department.
14:53 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | Anurag Thakur moves statutory resolution to amend the Customs Tariff Act, 1975
Rajya Sabha reassembles. Deputy chairperson Harivansh is in the Chair. Anurag Thakur, on behalf of Finance Minister, moves a statutory resolution to amend the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, change the cess and excise duty on certain goods. The resolution is passed.
Harsh Vardhan moves The Dentist (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
14:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Disparity in the calculation of GDP, claims Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor points out at the disparity in the calculation of the GDP. The GDP will grow when the key contribution grows. While none of it is growing, the government continues to claim the GDP is growing, he says.
While Sitharaman chose Sangam Tamil, Tharoor is resorting to poetic Urdu. He even quoted Ghalib. Bhartruhari Mahtab is in the Chair.
14:46 (IST)
It was a trishanku Budget, says Shashi Tharoor
Lok Sabha reassembles. The Lower House discusses the Union Budget 2019-20 which was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday (5 July). Shashi Tharoor is the first speaker. He begins by congratulating the Finance Minister.
"While we were hoping for an agile tiger, the Finance Minister has brought the metaphor of elephant," Tharoor says referring to Sitharaman quoting Sangam literature on elephant in paddy field. Tharoor says, "perhaps this was the first Budget where allocations were not mentioned in the speech." Tharoor calls it a 'trishanku' budget, neither here nor there.
13:50 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Rahul Gandhi started trend of resignation in Congress, don't blame us, says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said, "We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations."
13:30 (IST)
NEET issue echoes in Lok Sabha, DMK walks out
DMK's TR Baalu rises to speak amid din in Lok Sabha. Baalu raises the issue of NEET in Tamil Nadu. Pointing at several incidents of suicides by young women, Baalu says that NEET is conducted based on CBSE syllabus. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill seeking to exclude NEET in the state. But after 27 months, this (the AIADMK) government kept it in cold storage and then it responds in the court that it has been rejected. "I want a reply from the government," Baalu insists. No one from the Treasury Benches react. DMK walks out.
Lok Sabha is adjourned.
13:25 (IST)
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up Karnataka crisis during Zero Hour; Rajnath slams Congress leader
Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha with Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury bringing up the Karnataka political crisis. He says that the crisis is premeditated by the BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that whatever is happening in Karnataka has nothing to do with the BJP. Congress members object.
13:05 (IST)
NIA amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes
MoS Home Affairs Kishen Reddy introduces the NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He says the bill will ensure the NIA courts can give quick conviction. Reddy introduces one more Bill, The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says every constitutional authority is being diluted and now is the turn for NHRC. "That is why I oppose the Bill," he says.
Minister says that the Opposition party is not just for opposing, but to offer constructive criticism. He says that the proposed Amendment is based on Paris principles. The Minister introduces the Bill.
13:00 (IST)
Online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, says Arjun Munda
The government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, Union minister Arjun Munda told Lok Sabha. The Tribal Affairs Ministry monitors utilisation of Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP) funds based on the mechanism designed by NITI Aayog.
Munda told the Lok Sabha that an online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries. The ministry has developed online portals for monitoring of its schemes related to NGO grants, scholarships, Forest Rights Acts, Tribal Research Institutes, Special Central Assistance, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Research and Grants, he added.
12:46 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | Did security failure lead to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama, NCP asks Rajnath Singh
NCP's Majeed Memon asks the defence ministry if it was a security failure that led to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama. Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister says Home Ministry is conducting a probe and Home Minister will inform the House after the report is out.
12:37 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Amendment to UAPA introduced; Premachandran, Tharoor oppose the bill
A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy. NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor, ET Mohammed Basheer and other leaders have opposed the Bill. Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to acknowledge the repressive law which gives the government free hand to detain whoever it pleases, making the law open for misuse.
12:26 (IST)
Lok Sabha | DNA Technology Regulation Bill introduced
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill is being introduced in Lok Sabha. Congress members raise objections. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moves the Bill. DMK members seek to take up adjournment Motion.
A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by Minister of State Home. NK Premachandran opposes the Bill.
12:25 (IST)
Rajya Sabha discusses accidents on Yamuna-Agra Expressway
Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari urges the Upper House MPs to consider passage of road safety bill. A member asks about the Yamuna Expressway accident. Gadkari said that the expressway is maintained by Noida Authority and not the NHAI. He says the ministry is considering making it mandatory to use Nitrogen air in tyres and use silicon tyres to prevent such accidents.
12:06 (IST)
Rajya Sabha
BJD reminds House women's reservation bill is pending for years now
Sasmit Patra (BJD) reminds the House that Women's Reservation Bill is pending for years now. It is not even being listed. He requests the government to take steps as early as possible. "This is your first submission. It is the best submission. Good!," the Chair lauds him.
12:04 (IST)
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
Congress' Manish Tewari asks what is the difference between a tourist destination and a tourist circuit? Joshi claims that the circuit model conceived by the Modi government is the best in the world. Circuits intend to develop new destinations, he says.
Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandhopapdyay (AITC), who headed the parliamentary committee on railways, suggests a Shivling circuit. The minister says there are 15 tourism circuits based on religion and spirituality. With the States and Railways support, a Jyotirling circuit will also be developed, he says.
11:52 (IST)
First time MP from Tripura struggles with procedure
First time MP Rebati Tripura asks a question. He was struggling with the procedure, but the Speaker helped him out. His question pertains to adding Tripura to Tourism circuit. Prahalad Singh Patel, MoS Tourism, says money will be released to improve tourism in the region.
11:50 (IST)
Lok Sabha
DMK's Kanimozhi asks how the labour ministry identifies unorganised workers. How do they propose to bring in retail traders and farmers in pension scheme?
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says any trader who earns less than Rs 2 crore per annum can join the pension scheme by paying a premium of Rs 50.
11:48 (IST)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
11:45 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | BJP MP demands Bagheli to be added in scheduled list of languages
Ajay Pratap Singh (BJP) speaks in Bagheli. The language is not listed in the 22 Scheduled language and hence not allowed in the Parliament. However, the Chair allows him to speak in Bagheli. He suggests the language must be added to official list. "I could understand what you said. I sounds simple," the Chair says.
11:44 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | KJ Alphons raises issue of NRI's suicide
In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings are under way. Former minister KJ Alphons raises the issue of suicide of an NRI, allegedly blaming red-tapism. "What is your suggestion?" the Chair asks. He suggests the Centre to issue an adivosry to all States to keep up the spirit of ease of doing business.
11:40 (IST)
RAJYA SABHA
BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and business in Parliament be translated into regional languages. He suggests as a first step, the answers to questions can be given in a regional language of the members' choice. "This is a suggestion worth consideration, but I don't want to come to conclusion without application of mind," the Chair says.
Naidu, however, objected to the term "regional" languages. "Let's call them all Indian languages... can't restrict the languages to one region."
He is the second BJP member today to support use of regional languages.
11:36 (IST)
LOK SABHA
In Lok Sabha, replying to a question reduction of ESI contribution, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar elaborates the various works undertaken by ESI. The Speaker cuts him short and asks the minister to answer the specific question. "I will look into the member's concerns," the minister says.
NK Premachandran asks whether auto rickshaw drivers are included in ESI. The Minister says it is being considered.
11:32 (IST)
Speaker Om Birla in the Chair
Minister for Tribal Affairs and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda answers questions about schemes for the SC/ST community. DMK MP from Pollachi Shanmugasundaram spoke about facilities for tribal families in his constituency. Munda assures him they are looking into it.
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar asked about whether the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act allows certain parameters to be applicable in different companies in the country and if so, the details thereof.
11:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha convene
Lok Sabha begins question hour, while Rajya Sabha observes a minute of silence for Sudarshan Agarwal, former Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha who passed away recently. Members of the Rajya Sabha lay papers on the table.