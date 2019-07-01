Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha approves resolution to extend President’s Rule in state, passes J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Parliament LATEST updates: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks to further reservations to people living along LoC, LAC and international border, Shah said.
Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus of attention in both Houses of the parliament on Monday with bills affecting the future of the state being discussed. In Rajya Sabha, Shah, who recently made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, also moved the resolution to extend President's rule in the state.
The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha. In the Lower House, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide reservation in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes, and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Also, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
In Rajya Sabha, several private member’s business resolutions will be moved by ministers including the case of unabated deaths of persons during the cleaning of municipal sewers and private septic tanks despite the promulgation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA).
Whereas, another bill passed by the Lok Sabha, the J&K Reservation Act 2004 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha where it is expected to be met with Opposition.
On Friday, after a heated debate, Lok Sabha passed The Jammu Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During the discussion, Shah took a hit at Congress over the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the House, inviting an uproar from the Opposition, when he traced back to history on why there is a rift between people of India and the valley. “There’s a rift between people of India and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the previous government did not work towards it,” Shah said.
The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 20:20:57 IST
Highlights
Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on 2 July
Rajya Sabha passes resolution approving J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and extension of President’s Rule
Rajya Sabha approves statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 6 months with effect from 3 July, 2019. The Upper House also passes J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Amit Shah rises to reply in Rajya Sabha
Amit Shah began his speech by condoling the loss of lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Monday. He reinforced the stand that the Narendra Modi government has a no tolerance policy towards terrorism and the state is an integral part of India.
Shah added that the Centre is committed to the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He also said that the Modi government, just like Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, is committed to the principles of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, and Kashmiriyat'.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad takes the dais
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad made note of the contribution of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir in preventing infiltration.
“I want to take the names of a few people who are part of making Kashmir a part of the country: Nehru, Sheik Abdullah, Col. Ranjeet Rai, people of Kashmir. Before the accession a lot had happened; there was rebellion to stop the separation. There was fighting all over. When you read the history of the State, our army cleared the whole valley of this uprising,” he said.
“Throughout the years I have heard many discussions on J&K on various issues. The fight is not personal, but ideological, and that shall go on. Everyone wants Kashmir to be peaceful,” he said.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 2 July
Lok Sabha passes the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019
Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019, which seek to replace an Ordinance issued in March, has been passed by the Lok Sabha. It will help filling about 8,000 existing vacancies in 41 central universities.
The Bill was put for voting clause-by-clause after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question asking where the EWS will fit in the existing reservation system was dismissed.
Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 at 7 pm today
ANI
BJD, JD(U) supports extension of President's Rule in J&K
JD (U) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh says he is in support of President's Rule and the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill. meanwhile, BJD's Prasanna Acharya said that since President's rule in the state ends tomorrow, it is imperative to extend it.
Singh accuses Congress leader Jairam Ramesh of taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, and admitting that it was "disputed" instead of holding Pakistan as aggressor.
TMC supports extension of President's Rule but Derek O' Brien says 'Rs 80,000 cr can't heal people'
Slamming the Rs 80,000 crore development package deal of the government, Derek O' Brien said, "Rs 80,000 crore can't heal people. The home minister met people. Not just BJP workers got killed in J&K, there were PDP workers and other party workers too...He (Amit Shah) met no other political party," the West Bengal leader said.
'Who was responsible for Pulwama attack?' asks Derek O'Brien
Speaking in support of the reservation bill, Derek O'Brien said that, "We are supporting this bill because we believe Indian citizen must be given the rights. But in Uttar Pradesh, 125 families who were harassed should also be supported. Bengalis who are being harassed by the NRC should also get these rights," he said.
Brien then went on to criticise the government for the "negligence" leading to the Pulwama terror attack. "Just after the Pulwama attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor said that there was negligence...who was careless, who was responsible for the failure?" the TMC MP asked.
Derek O'Brien asks the reason for not holding Assembly election when Lok Sabha polls were held recently
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also asked Home minister Amit Shah that if Parliament election can be held in Jammu and Kashmir then why can't the government hold Assembly polls.
Polling in J&K only possible by October end, govt left with no option: Amit Shah
Citing non-feasibility of holding state election in the Valley, Amit Shah said government is forced to extend President's Rule in the state. "Because of Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra and the moving of the nomadic tribes to the plains, elections will only be possible by October end. The government has no other solution. Hence the house should approve the extension of President's rule," said Shah.
SP stands in support of President's Rule: 'Situation demands Opposition to comply,' says Ram Gopal Yadav
Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) supported the bill pointing out how issuing Article 356 is problematic. "Many a time there is a situation manufactured by the government in politics that the circumstances are such that the Opposition has to comply by the options laid out by the government, this is one such situation and so I stand in support, he said.
People of Jammu feel discriminated against; children's education affected due to cross-border attacks: Amit Shah
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 will include the people of three Jammu districts that come near the International Border. "People felt the earlier Act was unjust and discriminated between people from the Valley and those living in Jammu... Constant attacks by Pakistan disrupt the life of people along the border. Children have to miss out on school which affects their education, he told the House.
"For a long time, an anomaly has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir. Let's deliver justice to these children," Shah said.
No govt in J&K so had to table bills in Parliament, says Amit Shah
Responding to Opposition's complaint that the bills should have been tabled in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Amit Shah said that the bills had to be tabled in Parliament as there is no government in the state at present.
Opposition slams govt for making' excuses' to not hold Assembly election in J&K
Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh Viplove asked Amit Shah that if Lok Sabha election can take place why cannot the Assembly Elections be held simultaneously. She accused the government of misleading and providing excuses. "Do no make excuses like Ramzan and Amarnath to not hold assembly polls," she said.
Meanwhile, BJP's Rakesh Sinha countered Thakur mentioning the development projects funded by the Modi government. "Few people, hailing from Pakistan, with the idea of terrorism have ruined the 'fiza' of the Valley," he remarked.
Home minister also seeks extension of President's Rule in J&K
Amit Shah told the House that President Rule in Jammu and Kashmir ends on 2 July and sought and an extension fo the same for the next six months. Shah added that elections in the state will be held in a democratic, free and fair manner once the Election Commission announces the dates.
Bill to benefit students in marginalized areas of J&K: Amit Shah
Amit Shah, while presenting the bill in the Upper House, said that it will benefit the students of three important districts in the state. Shah said that 70 villages in Kathua, 133 villages in Sambha and 232 villages in Jammu will be benefited by the new proposal. In total, 435 villages inhabited by around 3.5 lakh people will get the benefit of reservation through this bill, the home minister said.
Amit Shah presents Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks to further reservations to people living along LoC, LAC and international border, Shah said.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Water crisis discussed in Rajya Sabha
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat answered a question on linking of rivers to address the water scarcity problem in the country. A member then asked him about recharging groundwater, to which the minister replied that the government is mapping all aquifers.
Bills in Rajya Sabha today
— The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
— The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bills in Lok Sabha today
— The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019
— The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019
DMK announces names of three Rajya Sabha candidates
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced the names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha — MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
Opposition moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme, 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin', and Jharkhand mob lynching respectively.
J&K back in focus in Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus of attention in both Houses of the Parliament on Monday with bills affecting the future of the state being discussed. In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, will be moving the resolution to extend President's rule in the state.
Whereas, another bill passed by the Lok Sabha, the J&K Reservation Act 2004 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha where it is expected to be met with Opposition.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:20 (IST)
Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on 2 July
20:20 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passes resolution approving J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and extension of President’s Rule
Rajya Sabha approves statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 6 months with effect from 3 July, 2019. The Upper House also passes J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
20:17 (IST)
Mistakes from the past should not be repeated, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said the government does not spread any misinformation on former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said that history must be remembered and the mistakes of past must not be repeated. “After Maharaja's treaty with Union of India in 1949, Kashmir became India's integral part, what was the need to go to UN? Was it not a mistake?” Shah asked.
"Modi government is clear that infiltration must be curbed and infiltrators must be identified and sent away. For this, we are committed to NRC. As for the persecuted Hindu refugees, we will also bring Citizenship Amendment Bill to grant the Indian citizenship," Shah said.
Shah said the Narendra Modi government carried out surgical strike and airstrikes to hit the root of terror. He listed out the development works carried out in the State. He also listed out the security measures taken in the region.
19:54 (IST)
Simultaneous polls were not held in Jammu and Kashmir over security concerns, says Amit Shah
On not holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah joked that they want to hold simultaneous elections all over the country, not just Jammu and Kashmir. He said that due to Amarnath Yatra and Ramzan, state administration suggested the postponement of Assembly polls.
Shah assured the House that Assembly elections will be held when the Election Commission decides to do so. “When the poll body takes a decision, we will ensure it is carried out in free and fair manner,” he said.
It was the people's mandate that led to BJP's alliance with the PDP. When we realised the separatism was rising alarmingly, we pulled out of the government, he says. "We reopened schools, provided cooking gas, built toilets, provided electricity during President's rule in Jammu and
Kashmir," Shah added.
19:34 (IST)
Shah talks about Kashmiri pandits and Article 356
Talking on the issue of sarpanch polls, Amit Shah said that it has been 70 years since 40,000 panch and sarpanchs have been waiting for an administrative position and the Narendra Modi government will bring them justice.
He also said that the Centre will ensure that one day, the Pandits will return to the Valley and live alongside the Sufis.
On Article 356, Shah accused the Congress of misusing the law. “It was Congress which misused Art 356 to dismiss the first Communist government in Kerala,” Shah said. The Congress governments used the law 93 times to dismiss State governments.
Shah says the NDA government has sent more bills to select committees for scrutiny than the UPA government. In UPA 1, 207 of 248 Bills were not sent to any committee, while during the UPA 2 term, 125 of 180 Bills were not sent to any committee. Meanwhile, during the NDA’s term, 124 of 180 Bills were sent to committees.
19:22 (IST)
Amit Shah rises to reply in Rajya Sabha
Amit Shah began his speech by condoling the loss of lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Monday. He reinforced the stand that the Narendra Modi government has a no tolerance policy towards terrorism and the state is an integral part of India.
Shah added that the Centre is committed to the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He also said that the Modi government, just like Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, is committed to the principles of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, and Kashmiriyat'.
19:11 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad offers support to govt in ending reign of terror in J&K
Congratulating Amit Shah for taking over the Home Ministry, Ghulam Nabi Azad said Shah was the first Home Minister not to be greeted by any black flags during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He asks the Home Minister for the reason for the highest number deaths of Army men. "When there is zero tolerance, how come civilian deaths and militant recruitment are rising," he asked.
Azad said the Opposition is with the government to end the reign of terror in the state, while questioning the steps taken to implement confidence building measures. He also pointed out the drop in number of tourists arriving to the state.
On government taking credit for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra, Azad said Kashmiri Muslims must be credited too, for ferrying lakhs of people. "But today, you are blocking vehicles are 40 days. This is going to affect the locals," he said.
Azad also questioned why the government that took credit for conducting local body and Lok Sabha polls is hesitant about Assembly elections. "You want to run government without accountability," Azad accused the government, adding that the biggest confidence-building measure would be to stop running the government from Delhi.
Extending his support for the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, he also urged reservation be increased to 5-6 percent. Azad ended his speech with tributes to those who have lost their lives in incidents of terror in the state and to the soldiers who died while maintaining the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
18:44 (IST)
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad takes the dais
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad made note of the contribution of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir in preventing infiltration.
“I want to take the names of a few people who are part of making Kashmir a part of the country: Nehru, Sheik Abdullah, Col. Ranjeet Rai, people of Kashmir. Before the accession a lot had happened; there was rebellion to stop the separation. There was fighting all over. When you read the history of the State, our army cleared the whole valley of this uprising,” he said.
“Throughout the years I have heard many discussions on J&K on various issues. The fight is not personal, but ideological, and that shall go on. Everyone wants Kashmir to be peaceful,” he said.
18:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 2 July
18:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha passes the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019
Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019, which seek to replace an Ordinance issued in March, has been passed by the Lok Sabha. It will help filling about 8,000 existing vacancies in 41 central universities.
The Bill was put for voting clause-by-clause after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question asking where the EWS will fit in the existing reservation system was dismissed.
18:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha extends session by 30 minutes to discuss remaining Zero Hour issues
Congress’ Shashi Tharoor raises the issue of cyber security.
18:03 (IST)
AAP's Sanjay Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir is "running on pressure"
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that it's a waste of time to discuss who is the reason behind the current condition of J&K. The President's Rule in Kashmir throughout the history is justified by the PDP's weak rule, he said. The way Section 370 was implemented initially has changed drastically over time, over 350 clauses of the article have been changed.
17:49 (IST)
BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra urges Amit Shah to focus on Kashmiri pandits
Rajnath Singh and your government had said earlier that elections will be held in the state as per Election Commission’s directions, BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra said. He questioned why the government is now delaying Assembly polls. People of Kashmir want peace, he said, urging the government to create terror among terrorists.
Urge Home Minister to focus on Kashmiri Pandits, contemplate reservations for them.
17:43 (IST)
YSRCP supports resolution
YSRCP’s V Vijaysai Reddy said that they support the resolution for five reasons. First, violence is unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and atmosphere is not conducive to hold elections. Second, the Assembly is dissolved not suspended and no political parties can come together to form the government. Fourth, parliamentary and Assembly elections are different and in the latter, issues are localised. If the statutory resolution is not passed, there could be a constitutional crisis and the measure lies on the interest of the nation and security.
Reddy said that the welfare of those living along the border should be ensured.
17:30 (IST)
CPI’s Binoy Visvam opposes resolution to extend President's Rule in J&K
CPI’s Binoy Visvam said it is high time for Amit Shah to grow from party president to the Home Minister. His speech in Lok Sabha was focussed on BJP’s stand on Article 370, Nehru bashing and the policies of hatred, Visvam said, adding that the state needs dialogue, not bullets. “This government does not believe in dialogue. Under the BJP regime, the killings in Kashmir were on a rise. Shah should understand the gravity of the situation. There can be no concept of country’s religion, language or culture” he said.
“Forget about the guns, about the ideologies of RSS and think of India as a country of diversity. Start dialogue,” he concluded.
17:21 (IST)
Sanjay Raut expresses support for J&K Reservation Amendment Bill, 2019 and extension of President’s rule in state
Just like the voice of Jammu and Kashmir should reach the nation, the nation’s voice should reach the state too, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said. He said that the entire country stands with the state. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will take care of the state. Uproot and throw away Articles 370 and 35A. When the elections are held there in due time, the BJP will emerge victorious.
17:17 (IST)
BJP’s Shamsher Singh Manhas expressed concern over the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, invoking incidents of stone-pelting and disturbance of peace.
17:14 (IST)
Private schools are mandated to admit 15 percent students from weaker sections, said HRD minister
All private and special category schools are mandated to admit in Class 1 or below at least 25 per cent students belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in the Lok Sabha.
Pokhriyal said during the Question Hour the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act came into effect from 1 April, 2010 and the Act makes elementary education a fundamental right of all children in the age group of 6-14 years.
17:12 (IST)
PDP’s Mir Mohammed Fayaz highlights the plight of Jammu and Kashmir’s citizens
PDP’s Mir Mohammad Fayaz said that in the 70 years that the Congress ruled in Jammu and Kashmir, they had not asked what the people wanted. He said that Delhi has ignored Kashmir and the people are tired. He also pointed out how the state came to a standstill, the highway was closed and people’s movement was restricted after the 14 February Pulwama attack.
17:08 (IST)
BJP’s Bhupender Yadav talks on the Jammu and Kashmir issue
Bhupender Yadav invoked “insaaniyat, kashmiriyat, jamhuriyat” and says the government is for progress in the state. Opposition erupted in protests Yadav blamed the Congress for Kashmir issue.
16:57 (IST)
Lok Sabha discussed Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019
DMK’s A Raja of DMK pointed out how without discussion the resolution is brought in at the Lower House. He concluded opposed the Bill.
TMC’s Pratima Mondal spoke in agreement of the Bill, however asks the Minister to elaborate on the Bill and asks why wasn't the Bill was introduced before when the SC had already given a verdict on the issue.
16:38 (IST)
BJP’s Ravi Kishan demands inclusion of Bhojpuri in Eight Schedule
Singing a song, BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan demands that Bhojpuri be included in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution. During the Zero Hour, he said that the language is spoken by over 25 crore people of the country. However, Speaker Om Birla asks him to sing later.
The Eight Schedule of the Constitution comprises 22 languages.
16:36 (IST)
DMK’s TR Baalu says drilling in the Delta region has no economic returns
DMK's TR Baalu criticised the Union government over the issue of drilling in the delta region, saying it yields little oil but hurts farmers. Baalu said drilling in the region gets only 0.6% of the total oil produced by Tamil Nadu, adding it has no socio-economic or financial returns.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the government will not do anything forcefully and invites DMK members for a transparent discussion on the issue.
16:27 (IST)
CPM opposes resolution seeking extension President's Rule in J&K
CPM leader KK Ragesh accuses the government of alienating the people of Kashmir. "You are trying to divide people along communal lines. I stand to oppose this resolution," he says.
16:10 (IST)
RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voices support for extension for President's Rule in J&K
On a poetic note, Ramdas Athawale voices support for Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He says that he stands with Amit Shah, freedom of expression and also criticised the PDP's role in the state. He also said that Congress has no choice but to support the bill.
He says that Article 356 should ideally be applied in West Bengal too, but Mamata Banerjee should be alowed to "rule in the six months she has left in the state".
15:56 (IST)
RJD voices support for the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha says he supports President's Rule and the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill.
Jha requests the House not to blame each other and specially "great leaders such as Nehru, Mahatma, Patel who are no more." The deputy Chairman interrupts the leaders asks him to speak on issue.
15:47 (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 at 7 pm today
ANI
15:32 (IST)
BJD, JD(U) supports extension of President's Rule in J&K
JD (U) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh says he is in support of President's Rule and the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill. meanwhile, BJD's Prasanna Acharya said that since President's rule in the state ends tomorrow, it is imperative to extend it.
Singh accuses Congress leader Jairam Ramesh of taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, and admitting that it was "disputed" instead of holding Pakistan as aggressor.
15:30 (IST)
TMC supports extension of President's Rule but Derek O' Brien says 'Rs 80,000 cr can't heal people'
Slamming the Rs 80,000 crore development package deal of the government, Derek O' Brien said, "Rs 80,000 crore can't heal people. The home minister met people. Not just BJP workers got killed in J&K, there were PDP workers and other party workers too...He (Amit Shah) met no other political party," the West Bengal leader said.
15:22 (IST)
'Who was responsible for Pulwama attack?' asks Derek O'Brien
Speaking in support of the reservation bill, Derek O'Brien said that, "We are supporting this bill because we believe Indian citizen must be given the rights. But in Uttar Pradesh, 125 families who were harassed should also be supported. Bengalis who are being harassed by the NRC should also get these rights," he said.
Brien then went on to criticise the government for the "negligence" leading to the Pulwama terror attack. "Just after the Pulwama attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor said that there was negligence...who was careless, who was responsible for the failure?" the TMC MP asked.
15:10 (IST)
Derek O'Brien asks the reason for not holding Assembly election when Lok Sabha polls were held recently
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also asked Home minister Amit Shah that if Parliament election can be held in Jammu and Kashmir then why can't the government hold Assembly polls.
15:07 (IST)
Polling in J&K only possible by October end, govt left with no option: Amit Shah
Citing non-feasibility of holding state election in the Valley, Amit Shah said government is forced to extend President's Rule in the state. "Because of Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra and the moving of the nomadic tribes to the plains, elections will only be possible by October end. The government has no other solution. Hence the house should approve the extension of President's rule," said Shah.
15:00 (IST)
SP stands in support of President's Rule: 'Situation demands Opposition to comply,' says Ram Gopal Yadav
Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) supported the bill pointing out how issuing Article 356 is problematic. "Many a time there is a situation manufactured by the government in politics that the circumstances are such that the Opposition has to comply by the options laid out by the government, this is one such situation and so I stand in support, he said.
14:47 (IST)
People of Jammu feel discriminated against; children's education affected due to cross-border attacks: Amit Shah
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 will include the people of three Jammu districts that come near the International Border. "People felt the earlier Act was unjust and discriminated between people from the Valley and those living in Jammu... Constant attacks by Pakistan disrupt the life of people along the border. Children have to miss out on school which affects their education, he told the House.
"For a long time, an anomaly has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir. Let's deliver justice to these children," Shah said.
14:44 (IST)
No govt in J&K so had to table bills in Parliament, says Amit Shah
Responding to Opposition's complaint that the bills should have been tabled in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Amit Shah said that the bills had to be tabled in Parliament as there is no government in the state at present.
14:39 (IST)
Opposition slams govt for making' excuses' to not hold Assembly election in J&K
Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh Viplove asked Amit Shah that if Lok Sabha election can take place why cannot the Assembly Elections be held simultaneously. She accused the government of misleading and providing excuses. "Do no make excuses like Ramzan and Amarnath to not hold assembly polls," she said.
Meanwhile, BJP's Rakesh Sinha countered Thakur mentioning the development projects funded by the Modi government. "Few people, hailing from Pakistan, with the idea of terrorism have ruined the 'fiza' of the Valley," he remarked.
14:36 (IST)
'Govt has no other option': Home minister Anit Shah on J&K Reservation Amendment Bill
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah proposed amendments to the J&K Reservation Act, 2004 including 43 percent reservations for those who live along the International Border. Previously the reservation only covered people who lived along the Actual Line of Control.
The motion was moved and the Speaker of the House assigned five hours for the discussion to take place.
14:24 (IST)
Home minister also seeks extension of President's Rule in J&K
Amit Shah told the House that President Rule in Jammu and Kashmir ends on 2 July and sought and an extension fo the same for the next six months. Shah added that elections in the state will be held in a democratic, free and fair manner once the Election Commission announces the dates.
14:20 (IST)
'Hope House will understand current situation of J&K and help pass the bill,' says Amit Shah
Amit Shah requested the members of Rajya Sabha to pass the J&K Reservation Amendment Bill to ensure a better life for the people living in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that he hopes the Upper House will understand the current state of affairs in the state and vote in favour of the bill.
14:13 (IST)
Bill to benefit students in marginalized areas of J&K: Amit Shah
Amit Shah, while presenting the bill in the Upper House, said that it will benefit the students of three important districts in the state. Shah said that 70 villages in Kathua, 133 villages in Sambha and 232 villages in Jammu will be benefited by the new proposal. In total, 435 villages inhabited by around 3.5 lakh people will get the benefit of reservation through this bill, the home minister said.
14:10 (IST)
Amit Shah presents Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks to further reservations to people living along LoC, LAC and international border, Shah said.
13:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
13:00 (IST)
Recap: What is the J&K Reservation Act?
The first bill brought by the Home ministry in Parliament was the amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 extending benefits of reservation to people living along the international border in the state. The bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, will benefit 3.5 lakh people living in the Jammu region, also comprising Sambha and Kathua. The people will get three percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions in line with those living along the Line of Control (LoC) due to hardships caused by shelling from across the border.
12:42 (IST)
Water crisis discussed in Rajya Sabha
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat answered a question on linking of rivers to address the water scarcity problem in the country. A member then asked him about recharging groundwater, to which the minister replied that the government is mapping all aquifers.
12:22 (IST)
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises issue of challenges faced by those investing in small scale savings scheme
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury first talked about the National Doctor's day and urged for improvement of the doctor-patient relationship. He also asked for a road in Delhi and a central hospital, named after Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai.
The INC leader in Lok Sabha also raised the issue of people who depend on interests from small scale savings and have been affected of late.
12:16 (IST)
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann raises issue of MNREGA workers in Lok Sabha
Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann blamed the Congress government in the state of rubbing salt on the wound of daily wage labourers who are being denied a fair pay on a daily basis. Mann said that the state govt has raised their salary by Rs 1 only and this has caused distress for a large number of poor people.
11:34 (IST)
Bills in Rajya Sabha today
— The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
— The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bills in Lok Sabha today
— The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019
— The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019
11:25 (IST)
Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath in Rajya Sabha
As the Rajya Sabha convened, LJP leader and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan, who was elected to the Upper House unchallenged from Bihar, took the oath of office.
11:08 (IST)
DMK announces names of three Rajya Sabha candidates
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced the names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha — MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
11:07 (IST)
Opposition moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme, 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin', and Jharkhand mob lynching respectively.