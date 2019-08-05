Parliament LIVE updates: People of Jammu and Kashmir haven't benefited from Article 370, says Amit Shah; BSP supports govt's proposal

Parliament LATEST updates: Amid the uproar in the Parliament, Amit Shah justified the repeal of Article 370. The home minister said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting any benefits. The politicians are allowing corruption to flourish. Article 370 never helped Jammu and Kashmir join India. Jammu and Kashmir was already a part of India much before Article 370. Article 370 was accepted with the idea that it will eventually be removed but no political party had the will to do it."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a proposal to remove all provisions of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. The government has also proposed to make both Ladakh and Jammu separate Union Territories. The govt has proposed separate legislatures for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Even as tensions in Jammu and Kashmir are on the rise following the additional deployment of troops in the state, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha on a less contentious topic related to the state — reservation for economically weaker sections. The proposed legislation — the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 — was approved by the Union Cabinet on 31 July.
Moreover, Shah will address both the Houses today in wake of the prevailing tense situation in the Valley following the imposition of Section 144 and house arrest of prominent leaders such as NCP chief Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Muft and Sajad Lone. All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, incliding TV networks and landlines.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to extend the 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections to the state, which has special constitutional provisions. After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from a ten percent quota. This ten percent quota for economically weaker sections was introduced in the rest of the country through the 103rd constitutional amendment in January this year. Several state governments have implemented the reservation since then.
As an article in Greater Kashmir notes, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the total percentage of reservation in the state cannot exceed 50 percent. The 103rd constitutional amendment can only be made applicable to the state once this provision in the Act is amended. At present, the Act provides for reservation to various categories of people, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (residents of Backward Area, Actual Line of Control/ International Border and Social Castes).
In January, Parliament passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019. The law allows the legislature to make any special provision for the advancement of any economically weaker sections of citizens other than those already existing under the Constitution (such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, etc). It also specifically mentions admission to educational institutes and appointment to posts as areas to which the provision extends.
This enabled state governments to make laws providing for reservation on the basis of people's economic condition, and several states soon passed such laws, such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. As income is the criterion on the basis of which a person can avail the benefit of this law, the legislation is perceived to be aimed at the poor among upper castes. The law was also perceived to have been passed with political considerations in mind, as it came just months before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
It is this amendment which is sought to be extended to Jammu and Kashmir through the bill that Shah will table on Monday. Only days earlier, in the course of the ongoing Parliament session, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by both the Lok Sabha (28 June) and Rajya Sabha (1 July).
The bill paves the way for people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC). On the bill becoming a law, people living in the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua will stand to benefit. Interestingly, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was the first legislative business conducted by Amit Shah after his election to the Lok Sabha
Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 12:11:36 IST
Highlights
YSRCP to also support motion to repeal Article 370
According to reports, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by Andhra Pradeh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also support the government in its proposal to away with all provisions of Artice 370, along with BSP.
No lunch break in Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that once the bill is introduced, MPs will get one hour to introduce any amendments. He also announced that there will be no lunch break today in Rajya Sabha and 4 bills on Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed today in the House.
BSP supports govt's move to remove Article 370
Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is supporting the government's bill on removing Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. MP Satish Chandra Mishra said in Parliament. The govt will call an all-party meeting as well.
'Article 370 hasn't helped the people of J&K,' says Amit Shah
Amid the uproar in the Parliament, Amit Shah justified the repeal of Article 370. The home minister said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting any benefits. The politicians are allowing corruption to flourish. Article 370 never helped Jammu and Kashmir join India. Jammu and Kashmir was already a part of India much before Article 370. Article 370 was accepted with the idea that it will eventually be removed but no political party had the will to do it."
"The nation wants to know why the children of Pandits are not considered Kashmiris, he said while appealing all members to take part in a discussion on the Bill.
'BJP Has murdered the Constitution': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha, "This is not an ordinary day today. Something historical has happened. I strongly condemn the act. We stand by the Constitution of India. Today, BJP has murdered the Indian Constitution."
Mehbooba Mufti says 'darkest day in Indian democracy'
"People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel," PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.
Ladakh to be a Union Territory without a legislation
The submission by the Home Minister Amit Shah reads: "There has been a long-pending demanding of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations."
President signs on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019
According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed on the Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
Govt moves to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir
Home Minister Amit Shah in a submission to Parliament said that Jammu and Kashmir will be made Union Territories with a legislature. While, the government has decided to bifurcate the state with Ladakh also being given the status of Union Territory without a legislature.
Derek O'Brien says Kashmir bills were not circulated among MPs
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien raised a point of order that only one bill has been distributed not giving the MPs enough time to reflect on the Amendments even though four bills are slated to be introduced on Kashmir.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu replied to his argument saying they will be circulated again in the House.
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to be separate Union Territories
The government has also proposed to make both Ladakh and Jammu separate Union Territories. The govt has proposed separate legislatures for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
NMC and motor bill passed in Lok Sabha after RS amendment
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Road Transport Gen. V.K. Singh moved the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as amended by Rajya Sabha to be passed in Lok Sabha. The Bills are passed even as Opposition members raise slogans on Kashmir issue. Lok Sabha has now taken up The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah announces removal of Article 370
Home Minister Amit Shah moved a proposal to revoke the contentious Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, triggering massive chaos in Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs shouted slogans and start protesting in the Well of the House.
Amit Shah proposed that all regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod.
Amit Shah moves proposal to remove all provisions of Article 370
Ghulam Nabi Azad interrupts Amit Shah's address, asks for clarity on J&K situation
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman says he is not allowing the adjournment motion but allows the members to raise the issue on Kashmir situation during debate on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Home Minister Amit Shah rises to speak. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad intervenes. He assures that the Bill will be passed but wants the government to inform the House what is happening in the region. Shah replied to the contention raised by Azad saying that he is ready to address all issues related to Kashmir.
RS Chairman announces resignation of three MPs
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the resignation of three Rajya Sabha Members — Samajwadi Party's Surendra Nagar another SP MP Neeraj Shekhar and Congress's Sanjay Singh.
Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha for the implementation of the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border benefits like reservation in jobs, promotion and education institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (LoC).
Amit Shah to address both the Houses today
Union home minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
Zero Hour submissions in Rajya Sabha delayed
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has decided to delay the Zero Hour Submission on Monday due to ‘Urgent Legislative Business’.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:11 (IST)
YSRCP to also support motion to repeal Article 370
According to reports, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by Andhra Pradeh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also support the government in its proposal to away with all provisions of Artice 370, along with BSP.
12:07 (IST)
No lunch break in Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that once the bill is introduced, MPs will get one hour to introduce any amendments. He also announced that there will be no lunch break today in Rajya Sabha and 4 bills on Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed today in the House.
12:05 (IST)
BSP supports govt's move to remove Article 370
Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is supporting the government's bill on removing Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. MP Satish Chandra Mishra said in Parliament. The govt will call an all-party meeting as well.
12:03 (IST)
'Article 370 hasn't helped the people of J&K,' says Amit Shah
Amid the uproar in the Parliament, Amit Shah justified the repeal of Article 370. The home minister said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting any benefits. The politicians are allowing corruption to flourish. Article 370 never helped Jammu and Kashmir join India. Jammu and Kashmir was already a part of India much before Article 370. Article 370 was accepted with the idea that it will eventually be removed but no political party had the will to do it."
"The nation wants to know why the children of Pandits are not considered Kashmiris, he said while appealing all members to take part in a discussion on the Bill.
12:01 (IST)
'BJP Has murdered the Constitution': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha, "This is not an ordinary day today. Something historical has happened. I strongly condemn the act. We stand by the Constitution of India. Today, BJP has murdered the Indian Constitution."
11:56 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti says 'darkest day in Indian democracy'
"People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel," PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.
11:54 (IST)
PDP MPs tear Constitution in Rajya Sabha
The People Democratic Party (PDP) MPs tore up the Constitution in protest against the abrogation of Article 370. However, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the act saying we will protect the Constitution at any cost but BJP has "murdered the Consitution today".
11:49 (IST)
Ladakh to be a Union Territory without a legislation
The submission by the Home Minister Amit Shah reads: "There has been a long-pending demanding of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations."
11:48 (IST)
President signs on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019
According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed on the Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
11:46 (IST)
Govt moves to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir
Home Minister Amit Shah in a submission to Parliament said that Jammu and Kashmir will be made Union Territories with a legislature. While, the government has decided to bifurcate the state with Ladakh also being given the status of Union Territory without a legislature.
11:45 (IST)
Derek O'Brien says Kashmir bills were not circulated among MPs
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien raised a point of order that only one bill has been distributed not giving the MPs enough time to reflect on the Amendments even though four bills are slated to be introduced on Kashmir.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu replied to his argument saying they will be circulated again in the House.
11:38 (IST)
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to be separate Union Territories
The government has also proposed to make both Ladakh and Jammu separate Union Territories. The govt has proposed separate legislatures for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
11:37 (IST)
PDP MP Fayaz tears his clothes
PDP MP in Rajya Sabha Fayaz tore his clothes after Amit Shah introduced proposal to remove Article 370, India Today reported.
11:36 (IST)
Ram Madhav calls it a 'glorious day' as Amit Shah moves proposal against Article 370
National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav tweeted that it is a "glorious day" since the country is moving towards a compete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union.
11:33 (IST)
NMC and motor bill passed in Lok Sabha after RS amendment
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Road Transport Gen. V.K. Singh moved the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as amended by Rajya Sabha to be passed in Lok Sabha. The Bills are passed even as Opposition members raise slogans on Kashmir issue. Lok Sabha has now taken up The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
11:31 (IST)
What is Article 370?
Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. It empowers Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them. The laws of citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir are different from the residents living in the rest of India. Under Article 370, citizens from other states cannot buy property in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre has no power to declare a financial emergency.
What is important to note is that Article 370(1)(c) explicitly mentions that Article 1 of the Indian Constitution — which lists the states of the Union — applies to Kashmir through Article 370. This means that it is Article 370 that binds the state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union. Therefore, removing Article 370, which can be done by a Presidential Order, would make the state independent of India.
11:26 (IST)
Opposition strongly opposes proposal to abolish Article 370
Home minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked.
11:20 (IST)
Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah announces removal of Article 370
Home Minister Amit Shah moved a proposal to revoke the contentious Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, triggering massive chaos in Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs shouted slogans and start protesting in the Well of the House.
Amit Shah proposed that all regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod.
11:17 (IST)
Amit Shah moves proposal to remove all provisions of Article 370
11:13 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad interrupts Amit Shah's address, asks for clarity on J&K situation
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman says he is not allowing the adjournment motion but allows the members to raise the issue on Kashmir situation during debate on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Home Minister Amit Shah rises to speak. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad intervenes. He assures that the Bill will be passed but wants the government to inform the House what is happening in the region. Shah replied to the contention raised by Azad saying that he is ready to address all issues related to Kashmir.
11:10 (IST)
RS Chairman announces resignation of three MPs
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the resignation of three Rajya Sabha Members — Samajwadi Party's Surendra Nagar another SP MP Neeraj Shekhar and Congress's Sanjay Singh.
11:09 (IST)
Discussion over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to dominate both Houses today
PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation that is unfolding in Kashmir.
11:00 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha for the implementation of the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border benefits like reservation in jobs, promotion and education institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (LoC).
10:55 (IST)
Amit Shah to address both the Houses today
Union home minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
10:54 (IST)
Zero Hour submissions in Rajya Sabha delayed
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has decided to delay the Zero Hour Submission on Monday due to ‘Urgent Legislative Business’.