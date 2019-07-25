Parliament LIVE updates: If BJP is such a champion of women's rights, why was it opposed to women entering Sabarimala, asks Kanimozhi

Parliament LATEST updates: Lok Sabha is discussing instant triple talaq bill. After Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and MP Meenakshi Lekhi, DMK's Kanimozhi opposes the Bill. Kanimozhi says women's rights includes men's rights also. She questioned the bail clauses. "What about Hindu women and Christian women? No one sends a Hindu man to jail for abandoning his wife," she says. "Domestic violence laws are stronger than this Bill," she says. "When the Supreme Court approved women entering Sabarimala, why was BJP opposing it? Why is marital rape not considered a crime," she asks.
"Why is this government in such rush to pass these bills? Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed?" she asks. "You are passing Bills on women without having adequate women in the House," she says and asks the government to pass the women's reservation Bill first. "What laws are you bringing to stop 'honour' killing, mob lynching? What freedom we have when we can't eat what we like, pray whom we like or refrain from praying?"
DMK's Kanimozhi opposes the triple talaq Bill. "Why is this government in such rush to pass these bills? Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed?" she asks.
"You are passing Bills on women without having adequate women in the House," she says and asks the government to pass the women's reservation Bill first. "What laws are you bringing to stop 'honour' killing, mob lynching? What freedom we have when we can't eat what we like, pray whom we like or refrain from praying?"
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi rises to address the Lok Sabha over triple talaq bill and starts by giving example of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Lekhi goes on to talk about the Shah Bano case and how Rajiv Gandhi government overturned the alimony clause. She says opposition is unable to digest that Narendra Modi is being a brother to innocent Muslim women. She mentions Akhilesh Yadav's name and Samajwadi Party members object to it.
Lekhi quoted Nehru and said that he wanted to see a just India and turn religious India to a secular India. "Isn't that what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to do? This Bill will ensure that," she says.
Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to present The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. NK Premachandran says that Supreme Court has never given a directive to the government to make a law on this. Only the AIMPLB wants the government to make legislation on this. He asks why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. He says this is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community.
He says consecutive promulgation of Ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes the introduction of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019. TR. Baalu says the government is bulldozing Bills through the Parliament.
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy asks if Kolkata airport can be privatised as well. The minister says bids were invited for six airports and one bidder won it in all the six airports. Opposition insists the minister should name the bidder. "Yes, it is Adani," he said. "We have decided to hand over three airports to them. We invited bids. There were nine bidders," he said. Government favoured the Adanis, alleges Opposition. "I am happy for a discussion," the minister says. Members create ruckus in the House. Speaker brings the House in order.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled at 11 am on Thursday. The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.
Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 14:30:18 IST
Highlights
Why was BJP opposing women entering Sabarimala if they are such champions of women rights: Kanimozhi
Kanimozhi continues, says women's rights includes men's rights also. She questioned the bail clauses. "What about Hindu women and Christian women? No one sends a Hindu man to jail for abandoning his wife," she says.
"Domestic violence laws are stronger than this Bill," she says. "When the Supreme Court approved women entering Sabarimala, why was BJP opposing it? Why is marital rape not considered a crime," she asks.
DMK will not allow the minorities in this country to feel insecure, she ends the speech.
Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed: Kanimozhi opposes triple talaq bill
DMK's Kanimozhi opposes the triple talaq Bill. "Why is this government in such rush to pass these bills? Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed?" she asks.
"You are passing Bills on women without having adequate women in the House," she says and asks the government to pass the women's reservation Bill first. "What laws are you bringing to stop 'honour' killing, mob lynching? What freedom we have when we can't eat what we like, pray whom we like or refrain from praying?"
Referring to Meenakshi Lekhi's speech on property rights to women, Kanimozhi recalled how Tamil Nadu was the first State to grant the right and questions who stalled the Bill in parliament then in Parliament.
Triple Talaq is an anti-minority law: Congress' Mohammad Jawed tells Lok Sabha
Mohammad Jawed, Congress MP from Bihar's Kishanganj, rises to address Lok Sabha and says that he opposes the triple talaq bill. "Centre is formulating law and rules which anti-minority. If they care so much about Muslims, then let them go meet the wife of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand, or widow of Akhlaq or mother of young Junaid — all of them died because they were Muslims."
Jawed says I urge the minister to send this bill to the Standing Committee. "This is clear appeasement. They accuse the Congress, what are they doing? They want RTI weakened but strengthening the UAPA Act."
Meenakshi Lekhi equates instant triple talaq to Sati
BJP MP Lekhi, who is also a lawyer, says that the victimised women approached the court and the Supreme Court wanted the government to frame the law. She compares it with Sati, how the law was initially protested and reforms happened in Hindu religion. "How about Sabarimala," asks a member. "I'll talk about it later," she replies.
"Leave something for other speakers too. Please conclude," the Chair tells Lekhi. She ends with a poem.
Opposition unable to digest that Narendra Modi is being a brother to innocent Muslim women: Meenakshi Lekhi
Meenakshi Lekhi goes on to talk about the Shah Bano case and how Rajiv Gandhi government overturned the alimony clause. She says opposition is unable to digest that Narendra Modi is being a brother to innocent Muslim women. She mentions Akhilesh Yadav's name and Samajwadi Party members object to it.
Triple talaq bill will ensure religious India turns into secular India: Meenakshi Lekhi tells Lok Sabha
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi rises to address the Lok Sabha over triple talaq bill and starts by giving example of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Lekhi quoted Nehru and said that he wanted to see a just India and turn religious India to a secular India. "Isn't that what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to do? This Bill will ensure that," she says.
She recalled how divorce was allowed under Hindu Marriage Act. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interrupts, reminds her about Hindu Maha Sabha. She counters, "I am talking about women empowerment. I will mention Hindu Maha Sabha and the Congress when the time comes. Please sit down," she says.
Centre has bad habit of rushing through legislation without giving time to MPs: Shashi Tharoor
Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to introduce The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, which will repeal 58 Acts. Congress Member Shashi Tharoor says the government has the bad habit of rushing through legislation without giving time for MPs to read copies of the drafts. Kalyan Banerjee wants the government to also consider enacting a new penal code.
Speaker says that in the next session Members will be given more time to peruse Bills. Bhartruhari Mahtab says that the government suddenly circulates Bills in the House and the Bill is quickly passed.
Triple Talaq bill is politically motivated: NK Premachandran in Lok Sabha
Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to present The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
NK Premachandran says that Supreme Court has never given a directive to the government to make a law on this. Only the AIMPLB wants the government to make legislation on this. He asks why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. He says this is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community.
He says consecutive promulgation of Ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution.
Govt bulldozing bills through Parliament: Opposition in Lok Sabha
Papers are laid on the table.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes the introduction of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019. TR. Baalu says the government is bulldozing Bills through the Parliament.
Centre recognises poor sportspersons and is helping them: Rijiju tells Lok Sabha
BJP's Kirron Kher asks how the government is helping poor sportspersons to get funding. Any sports recognised by Olympics, the Ministry funds them. On sports that are not recognised, we are helping them too, Rijiju informs Lok Sabha.
"Whom should we send these kind of sportspersons to when they approach us," Kher asks. "The funding is given through sports federation," responds Rijiju.
Rajya Sabha discusses Dam safety Bill
AIADMK's Navaneethakrishnan speaks against the proposed Dam Safety Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution unanimously against the bill. The proposed bill is taking away the rights of Tamil Nadu.
CPI(M)'s TK Rangarajan joins the issue. He says every resolution from the State is being ignored by the Centre, he alleges. More members associate.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over airport bids being given to Adani
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy asks if Kolkata airport can be privatised as well. The minister says bids were invited for six airports and one bidder won it in all the six airports.
Opposition insists the minister should name the bidder. "Yes, it is Adani," he said. "We have decided to hand over three airports to them. We invited bids. There were nine bidders," he said. Government favoured the Adanis, alleges Opposition. "I am happy for a discussion," the minister says. Members create ruckus in the House. Speaker brings the House in order.
Triple Talaq to be taken up by Lok Sabha
On the penultimate day of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha will be taking up the controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban the practice of instant triple talaq practiced in Islam.
In Rajya Sabha, government plans to get the amendments to Right to Information Act passed, but the opposition is insisting on sending the Bill to a Select Committee.
Question Hour in progress in Lok Sabha
Question Hour is in progress In Lok Sabha. MoS of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is answering questions on modernisation of aerodromes. TR Baalu asks when will Sriperumbudur airport near Chennai take form? The plan is on paper for the past 10-15 years, he says. Puri says land is the issue starting a greenfield airport in Sriperumbudur.
Darshana Jardosh (BJP) who represents Surat asks when the international airport project in the city will be completed. Mr. Puri says the work is going on.
Rajya Sabha assembles
Rajya Sabha assembles. Six members elected from Tamil Nadu take oath as members. All of them take oath in Tamil. The new members are Chandrashekaran, Mohammed John, N. Shanmugam, Vaiko, P. Wilson and Anbumani Ramadoss.
Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha seeking to restrict the duration of the resolution process and ensure the primacy of financial creditors in case of recoveries.
The bill seeks as many as seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which provides for resolution of bad loans. Sitharaman referred to few points about importance of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
But Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told the chair that she can talk about it at the time of consideration of the bill and sought continuation of the discussion on The Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.
BJP issues whip to its MPs
The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
Congress, TMC, DMK demand triple talaq bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny
Several Opposition parties have bitterly opposed the triple talaq bill but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have numerical advantage over the Treasury Benches.
Lok Sabha to debate over Triple Talaq
The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in the first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:23 (IST)
Why was BJP opposing women entering Sabarimala if they are such champions of women rights: Kanimozhi
Kanimozhi continues, says women's rights includes men's rights also. She questioned the bail clauses. "What about Hindu women and Christian women? No one sends a Hindu man to jail for abandoning his wife," she says.
"Domestic violence laws are stronger than this Bill," she says. "When the Supreme Court approved women entering Sabarimala, why was BJP opposing it? Why is marital rape not considered a crime," she asks.
DMK will not allow the minorities in this country to feel insecure, she ends the speech.
14:10 (IST)
Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed: Kanimozhi opposes triple talaq bill
DMK's Kanimozhi opposes the triple talaq Bill. "Why is this government in such rush to pass these bills? Why bills that arouse the communal passion are being pushed?" she asks.
"You are passing Bills on women without having adequate women in the House," she says and asks the government to pass the women's reservation Bill first. "What laws are you bringing to stop 'honour' killing, mob lynching? What freedom we have when we can't eat what we like, pray whom we like or refrain from praying?"
Referring to Meenakshi Lekhi's speech on property rights to women, Kanimozhi recalled how Tamil Nadu was the first State to grant the right and questions who stalled the Bill in parliament then in Parliament.
13:58 (IST)
Instant triple talaq already been declared unconstitutional by courts: Congress in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed says instant talaq has already been declared unconstitutional by courts. An additional law to protect only Muslim women is not needed. When talaq-e-biddat is void, where is the need for providing maintenance. Where is the question of alimony, he asks.
This Bill will cause distress and the only option for men is to walk out of marriage, he says. Bring reforms such as reservation, job assistance etc.
13:56 (IST)
Triple Talaq is an anti-minority law: Congress' Mohammad Jawed tells Lok Sabha
Mohammad Jawed, Congress MP from Bihar's Kishanganj, rises to address Lok Sabha and says that he opposes the triple talaq bill. "Centre is formulating law and rules which anti-minority. If they care so much about Muslims, then let them go meet the wife of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand, or widow of Akhlaq or mother of young Junaid — all of them died because they were Muslims."
Jawed says I urge the minister to send this bill to the Standing Committee. "This is clear appeasement. They accuse the Congress, what are they doing? They want RTI weakened but strengthening the UAPA Act."
13:47 (IST)
Meenakshi Lekhi equates instant triple talaq to Sati
BJP MP Lekhi, who is also a lawyer, says that the victimised women approached the court and the Supreme Court wanted the government to frame the law. She compares it with Sati, how the law was initially protested and reforms happened in Hindu religion. "How about Sabarimala," asks a member. "I'll talk about it later," she replies.
"Leave something for other speakers too. Please conclude," the Chair tells Lekhi. She ends with a poem.
13:42 (IST)
Opposition unable to digest that Narendra Modi is being a brother to innocent Muslim women: Meenakshi Lekhi
Meenakshi Lekhi goes on to talk about the Shah Bano case and how Rajiv Gandhi government overturned the alimony clause. She says opposition is unable to digest that Narendra Modi is being a brother to innocent Muslim women. She mentions Akhilesh Yadav's name and Samajwadi Party members object to it.
13:33 (IST)
Triple talaq bill will ensure religious India turns into secular India: Meenakshi Lekhi tells Lok Sabha
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi rises to address the Lok Sabha over triple talaq bill and starts by giving example of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Lekhi quoted Nehru and said that he wanted to see a just India and turn religious India to a secular India. "Isn't that what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to do? This Bill will ensure that," she says.
She recalled how divorce was allowed under Hindu Marriage Act. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interrupts, reminds her about Hindu Maha Sabha. She counters, "I am talking about women empowerment. I will mention Hindu Maha Sabha and the Congress when the time comes. Please sit down," she says.
13:24 (IST)
Centre has bad habit of rushing through legislation without giving time to MPs: Shashi Tharoor
Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to introduce The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, which will repeal 58 Acts. Congress Member Shashi Tharoor says the government has the bad habit of rushing through legislation without giving time for MPs to read copies of the drafts. Kalyan Banerjee wants the government to also consider enacting a new penal code.
Speaker says that in the next session Members will be given more time to peruse Bills. Bhartruhari Mahtab says that the government suddenly circulates Bills in the House and the Bill is quickly passed.
13:11 (IST)
Triple Talaq bill is politically motivated: NK Premachandran in Lok Sabha
Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to present The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
NK Premachandran says that Supreme Court has never given a directive to the government to make a law on this. Only the AIMPLB wants the government to make legislation on this. He asks why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. He says this is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community.
He says consecutive promulgation of Ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution.
12:18 (IST)
Govt bulldozing bills through Parliament: Opposition in Lok Sabha
Papers are laid on the table.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes the introduction of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019. TR. Baalu says the government is bulldozing Bills through the Parliament.
12:01 (IST)
Centre recognises poor sportspersons and is helping them: Rijiju tells Lok Sabha
BJP's Kirron Kher asks how the government is helping poor sportspersons to get funding. Any sports recognised by Olympics, the Ministry funds them. On sports that are not recognised, we are helping them too, Rijiju informs Lok Sabha.
"Whom should we send these kind of sportspersons to when they approach us," Kher asks. "The funding is given through sports federation," responds Rijiju.
12:00 (IST)
Kiren Rijiju answering questions related to sports ministry
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is replying to questions. When will the Sports Centre in Allahabad (Prayagraj) be opened, a member asked. Rijiju said the Centre is in touch with the state government on this.
11:52 (IST)
Rajya Sabha discusses Dam safety Bill
AIADMK's Navaneethakrishnan speaks against the proposed Dam Safety Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution unanimously against the bill. The proposed bill is taking away the rights of Tamil Nadu.
CPI(M)'s TK Rangarajan joins the issue. He says every resolution from the State is being ignored by the Centre, he alleges. More members associate.
11:48 (IST)
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over airport bids being given to Adani
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy asks if Kolkata airport can be privatised as well. The minister says bids were invited for six airports and one bidder won it in all the six airports.
Opposition insists the minister should name the bidder. "Yes, it is Adani," he said. "We have decided to hand over three airports to them. We invited bids. There were nine bidders," he said. Government favoured the Adanis, alleges Opposition. "I am happy for a discussion," the minister says. Members create ruckus in the House. Speaker brings the House in order.
11:36 (IST)
Triple Talaq to be taken up by Lok Sabha
On the penultimate day of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha will be taking up the controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban the practice of instant triple talaq practiced in Islam.
In Rajya Sabha, government plans to get the amendments to Right to Information Act passed, but the opposition is insisting on sending the Bill to a Select Committee.
11:31 (IST)
Question Hour in progress in Lok Sabha
Question Hour is in progress In Lok Sabha. MoS of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is answering questions on modernisation of aerodromes. TR Baalu asks when will Sriperumbudur airport near Chennai take form? The plan is on paper for the past 10-15 years, he says. Puri says land is the issue starting a greenfield airport in Sriperumbudur.
Darshana Jardosh (BJP) who represents Surat asks when the international airport project in the city will be completed. Mr. Puri says the work is going on.
11:28 (IST)
Rajya Sabha assembles
Rajya Sabha assembles. Six members elected from Tamil Nadu take oath as members. All of them take oath in Tamil. The new members are Chandrashekaran, Mohammed John, N. Shanmugam, Vaiko, P. Wilson and Anbumani Ramadoss.
09:08 (IST)
Amendments to Insolvency Code aimed at filing gaps in corporate insolvency resolution framework
The proposed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are aimed at filling critical gaps in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same time maximising value from resolution.
The changes in the law are aimed at timely admission of applications and timely completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process.
The bill also provides that if an application has not been admitted or rejected within 14 days by the adjudicating authority, it shall provide the reasons in writing for the same.
09:05 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha seeking to restrict the duration of the resolution process and ensure the primacy of financial creditors in case of recoveries.
The bill seeks as many as seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which provides for resolution of bad loans. Sitharaman referred to few points about importance of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
But Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told the chair that she can talk about it at the time of consideration of the bill and sought continuation of the discussion on The Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.
08:53 (IST)
BJP issues whip to its MPs
The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
08:52 (IST)
Congress, TMC, DMK demand triple talaq bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny
Several Opposition parties have bitterly opposed the triple talaq bill but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have numerical advantage over the Treasury Benches.
08:51 (IST)
Lok Sabha to debate over Triple Talaq
The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in the first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.