Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn stands with govt to end terror in Jammu and Kashmir, says Ghulam Nabi Azad; Lok Sabha adjourned

Parliament LATEST updates: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks to further reservations to people living along LoC, LAC and international border, Shah said.

Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus of attention in both Houses of the parliament on Monday with bills affecting the future of the state being discussed. In Rajya Sabha, Shah, who recently made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, also moved the resolution to extend President's rule in the state.

The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha. In the Lower House, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide reservation in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes, and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Also, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

In Rajya Sabha, several private member’s business resolutions will be moved by ministers including the case of unabated deaths of persons during the cleaning of municipal sewers and private septic tanks despite the promulgation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA).

Whereas, another bill passed by the Lok Sabha, the J&K Reservation Act 2004 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha where it is expected to be met with Opposition.

On Friday, after a heated debate, Lok Sabha passed The Jammu Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During the discussion, Shah took a hit at Congress over the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the House, inviting an uproar from the Opposition, when he traced back to history on why there is a rift between people of India and the valley. “There’s a rift between people of India and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the previous government did not work towards it,” Shah said.

The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

