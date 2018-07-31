Parliament monsoon session Latest Updates: After the Assam NRC final draft excluded over 40 lakh people, the Opposition continued to target the government in Parliament. BSP chief Mayawati said the BJP can’t put all the onus on the Supreme Court while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the NRC will create rift between the states.

As BJP president Amit Shah got ready to address the Rajya Sabha over the NRC issue in Assam, Opposition members stormed the Well over his 'Rajiv Gandhi' jibe. "Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have the courage to implement it, we did," Shah said. The Upper House was adjourned for the day.

Lok Sabha, however, is expected to reconvene at 2.20 pm.

On the issue of Rohingya infiltration in Lok Sabha, MoS Kiren Rijiju said India has been soft on immigrants and will help Rohingya if they wish to return. Rajya Sabha was adjourned following ruckus over NRC final draft which was released in Assam on Monday. It has been adjourned till 12 pm. Trinamool Congress has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over NRC Assam draft which was released on Monday, while the party's MPs have begun protests and sloganeering outside Parliament House as well.

The ninth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to witness another stormy session on Tuesday, a day after the Rajya Sabha faced three adjournments over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was released in Assam on Monday.

The first complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, released on Monday, rocked the Parliament with the Rajya Sabha witnessing pandemonium over the issue leading to several adjournments while in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there was no need to panic as it was not the final list.

In Lok Sabha, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018, National Sports University Bill, 2018 and Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be taken up for consideration and passing whereas in Rajya Sabha, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 will be taken up for discussion.

Rajnath Singh, who could not speak in Rajya Sabha on Monday due to a ruckus created by Trinamool Congress members, said in Lok Sabha that the Opposition should not politicise it. His comments came after Opposition parties, including Trinamool and Congress, raised their concerns over the NRC in which 40 lakh residents of the state were left out.

He assured that people whose names are not included in the final draft will get the opportunity to prove their citizenship.

"Whatever work is going on in the NRC, is happening under the supervision of the Supreme Court. To say that the government has done it, and it is inhuman and brutal... such allegations are baseless. It is not the right thing to say," Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

In a statement released later, Rajnath said he wanted to "emphatically say that this is only a draft and not the final NRC". The final draft comprising the names of 2,89,83,677 people of Assam was published online by the Registrar General of India.

The home minister also said that there is "no question of any coercive action against anyone", while stressing the NRC process is "being carried out with complete fairness and transparency".

Urging not to create panic, he also said that if anyone was not satisfied with the NRC's final draft, that person would get an opportunity to file claims and objections as per provisions in the law and also approach the Foreigners' Tribunal. Only after the disposal of claims and objections, will the final NRC be published, he said. "Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. I want to assure all that there is no need for any apprehension or fear. Some misinformation is also being spread...," he added.

Among other important bills, a crucial bill seeking to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to replace the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on 21 April, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of another woman at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments earlier on Monday due to the continued uproar over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2:13 pm. When the House reconvened at 2 pm after the last adjournment, TMC leader Derek O'Brien stood up demanding a discussion on the notice given by him on the NRC. However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had taken the initiative earlier in the day and even called Singh to the House to respond on the issue, but the House was not in order.

Later, O'Brien told reporters that TMC has decided to circulate a note on NRC among other political parties."We think the NRC is inhuman and violates human rights. We would circulate a note on it among all political parties," he said. Alleging that the government did not consult West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue, the TMC leader said that a delegation of party MPs would soon visit Assam.

With inputs from agencies