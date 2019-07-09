Parliament LIVE updates: No need to politicise issue of farmers' suicide, Union Minister tells Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

Parliament LATEST updates: Supriya Sule asks how the government will reduce the cost of cultivation for farmers and reduce farmers' suicides. "Though it is a State subject, what intervention is the Centre planning," she asks. A member asks about the waiving off farm loans. Minister says that it is not necessary to politicise farmers' suicides.
In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves a motion for election to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in several cities across the country.
A member of the House tries to raise a matter for discussion, which was already brought up. "We are scheduled to discuss the budget today, you cannot bring this up without permission," says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu." Members troop into the Well of the House. Naidu adjourns the House for an hour.
Parliament session will commence at 11 am today. In Rajya Sabha, Prahalad Singh Patel of Ministry of Culture; Raj Kumar Singh of Ministry of Power; ashwini kumar choubey for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Anurag Singh Thakur for Ministry of Finance, will be laying papers on the table.
In Lok Sabha, Question Hour will pertain to the following ministries: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries; Chemicals and Fertilizers; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Food Processing Industries; Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Home Affairs; Panchayati Raj; Rural Development; Social Justice and Empowerment.
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Aadhaar Amendment Bill which allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection.
The Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, also provides for a Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data. The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on a voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha on 4 July.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, a Bill seeking an amendment to the existing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to allow an individual suspected to have terror links to be designated as a 'terrorist' was introduced and termed draconian by the Opposition. As of now, only organisations are designated as 'terrorist organisations'.
Opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, NK Premchandran (RSP) claimed that in the name of tackling terror, fundamental rights of an individual cannot be foregone, while Shashi Tharoor called the bill “hastily brought”.
Another Bill seeking to further strengthen the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by giving it powers to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests on foreign soil was also introduced in the Lower House. The legislation will also allow the NIA probe cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking. Tharoor alleged that the Bill was "not based on logic", was "piecemeal" legislation and does not insulate the NIA from political interference, he said.
Lok Sabha discusses cold chain infrastructure
Minster of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal answers questions regarding cold chain infrastructure.
Heena Gavit from Nadurbar talks about how the farmers in her constituency are unable to store perishable items and end up selling them at a less-than-optimal prices. She asks if there will be any assistance from her ministry regarding this.
"My ministry is involved in setting up an entire cold chain infrastructure, not just standalone facilities. Grants are available to anyone who wants to apply," says Badal.
Mandivya lists out generic medicines for which govt capped prices
Mansukh Mandivya lists out a number of generic medicines for which the government capped prices, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme.
Cardiac medicines that are retailed at Rs 5 while in the market, is being retailed for Rs 35, the minister tells Lok Sabha.
YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao asks about the allocation and utilisation of funds made to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) during the last three years, state-wise including the district-wise details of Andhra Pradesh. He says the Centre should waive the debt of the farmers.
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
Rajya Sabha adjourns till 12
In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves a motion for election to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in several cities across the country.
A member of the House tries to raise a matter for discussion, which was already brought up. "We are scheduled to discuss the budget today, you cannot bring this up without permission," says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu." Members troop into the Well of the House. Naidu adjourns the House for an hour.
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha
Papers are laid on the table in the Rajya Sabha, while Lok Sabha begins Question Hour. The Ministry of Chemicals and fertilisers takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
Parliament proceedings begin
12:11 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
11:58 (IST)
How will govt reduce cost of cultivation and reduce farmers' suicide, asks Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule asks how the government will reduce the cost of cultivation for farmers and reduce farmers' suicides. "Though it is a state subject, what intervention is the Centre planning," she asks.
A member asks about the waiving off farm loans. Minister says that it is not necessary to politicise farmers' suicides.
11:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha discusses cold chain infrastructure
Minster of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal answers questions regarding cold chain infrastructure.
Heena Gavit from Nadurbar talks about how the farmers in her constituency are unable to store perishable items and end up selling them at a less-than-optimal prices. She asks if there will be any assistance from her ministry regarding this.
"My ministry is involved in setting up an entire cold chain infrastructure, not just standalone facilities. Grants are available to anyone who wants to apply," says Badal.
11:55 (IST)
Lok Sabha Question Hour discusses how to control farmer suicides
Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is responding to questions regarding how Centre plans to control farmer suicides.
Responding to a question, Rupala said that even after farm loan waiver, there was an increase in the number of farmer suicides in the nation. Rupala tells Lok Sabha that the issue of farmer suicides was given a political colour. Speaker Om Birla intervenes at that point and cautions Rupala to respond to the question and not to the ministers in the House.
INC's Gaurav Gogoi, who is Congress MP from Assam's Kaliabor, rises to ask his question. Gogoi slams the BJP government for not giving the basic data required for the Question Hour. "How can we attempt to discuss to control farmer suicides without the total number of farmers who have committed suicide? The number isn't mentioned here."
11:39 (IST)
Mandivya lists out generic medicines for which govt capped prices
Mansukh Mandivya lists out a number of generic medicines for which the government capped prices, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme.
Cardiac medicines that are retailed at Rs 5 while in the market, is being retailed for Rs 35, the minister tells Lok Sabha.
YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao asks about the allocation and utilisation of funds made to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) during the last three years, state-wise including the district-wise details of Andhra Pradesh. He says the Centre should waive the debt of the farmers.
11:24 (IST)
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
11:23 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourns till 12
In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves a motion for election to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in several cities across the country.
A member of the House tries to raise a matter for discussion, which was already brought up. "We are scheduled to discuss the budget today, you cannot bring this up without permission," says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu." Members troop into the Well of the House. Naidu adjourns the House for an hour.
11:17 (IST)
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha
Papers are laid on the table in the Rajya Sabha, while Lok Sabha begins Question Hour. The Ministry of Chemicals and fertilisers takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
11:02 (IST)
Parliament proceedings begin