Parliament LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman begins reply in Union Budget debate in Lok Sabha, thanks MPs for 'active' participation

Parliament LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her speech by thanking the MPs for "actively" participating in the discussion on the Union Budget. "I feel reassured that this House will give maximum attention to the economy. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas', will be the focus of this government," she said.
The Lower House began proceedings on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also scheduled to speak in the House on Wednesday.
BJP MP from Pune Girish Bhaichandra Bapat was one of the first speakers who lauded the Budget and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Bapat illustrated his point by reciting several couplets and also praised Sitharaman for her maiden Budget. “The origin of a ‘ram rajya’ has started through Nirmala Sitharaman. She has ‘nirmal’, ‘sita’, and ‘ram’ in her name. The budget is pro-poor. I support this budget," he said.
Amid sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his point in the House. However, Birla also admonished him for "bringing up the same issue again and again in the House."
In response, Chowdhury said that he didn't want to speak about Karnataka, but Maharashtra and proceeded to describe the events of Wednesday morning, when Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar attempted to meet the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai. He said that the BJP was hatching a "conspiracy" to topple the government.
BJP minister Prahlad Joshi brought up the letter submitted by the rebel MLAs to the Mumbai Police, in which they said they feared for their lives due to Shivakumar's visit. While Joshi was speaking, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lower House.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu after continued protests from Opposition members.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the Union Budget which she presented in Parliament on 5 July. Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years.
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing. "There is nothing new, it is a repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the Budget is the same old wine in a new bottle. There is no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury had said.
Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. "We are already paying the highest petrol rates in the world and they now want us to pay Rs 2 more for every litre. This will affect the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as prices of all items of consumption will become expensive with the rise in petrol price," Tharoor had said.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had described the Budget as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-poor and farmers".
"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's new government is against people, youth, poor and farmers. The Finance Minister not even once mentioned about the plight of farmers. She did not mention as to how the income of farmers will be doubled or how employment will be generated?" Surjewala had said.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 15:06:09 IST
Highlights
Lok Sabha | Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is committed to boost health, education sectors
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed concerns raised during the general discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said, "This is the second Budget after the implementation of the GST from 1 July 2017. This Budget 2019-20 reflects the government's commitment to substantially boost investment in agriculture, health, etc. There need not be any anxiety that sectors like education or health will suffer, this has been achieved through prudent rationalisation of the resources."
Lok Sabha | Nirmala Sitharaman begins speech on Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her speech by thanking the MPs for "actively" participating in the discussion on the Union Budget. "I feel reassured that this House will give maximum attention to the economy. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas', will be the focus of this government," she said.
Lok Sabha | Congress MP from Faridkot recites poetry during general discussion
Mohammad Sadique of the Congress from Faridkot said his "heart was broken" by the Union Budget. "My heart was broken by the Union Budget. I had expected the moon and stars, but I got just the plain night. Exaggerated promises were made in 2014 too, they had said that the farmers would get double the profit, that every poor would get Rs 15 lakhs, but that didn't happen.
"When people ask what Congress did in the last 70 years, they should ask their grandparents how much progress has happened. They should think a little before making such statements," he said, in an impassioned speech.
Speaker Om Birla, while asking him to wrap up his speech, said, "For today, this much of your poetry is enough, we'll here the rest of it some other time."
Lok Sabha | Mohammad Akbar Lone says Union Budget doesn't make enough considerations for Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone said that the Union Budget did not offer anything for the healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir. "There are no funds given to the road infrastructure in the state," he said. He also requested the Centre to ensure that the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to the Amarnath Yatra in the state is curbed, as it cuts off the communication and affects the livelihoods of the people.
S Ramalingam of the DMK, an MP from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, said in his maiden speech as a member of the Lok Sabha, said, "I request the Centre to put an end to the hydrocarbon methane projects in my constituency. I request the prime minister to cancel the agreement made with ONGC, Vedanta and other companies, and also to declare the Kauvery delta region as a specially protected zone."
Lok Sabha begins general discussion on Union Budget
The Lower House began proceedings on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also scheduled to speak in the House on Wednesday.
BJP MP from Pune Girish Bhaichandra Bapat was one of the first speakers who lauded the Budget and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Bapat illustrated his point by reciting several couplets and also praised Sitharaman for her maiden Budget. “The origin of a ‘ram rajya’ has started through Nirmala Sitharaman. She has ‘nirmal’, ‘sita’, and ‘ram’ in her name. The budget is pro-poor. I support this budget," he said.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the house till 3 pm amid the din caused by the Opposition MPs over the Karnataka political crisis. He appealed to the MPs to maintain decorum "in respect" for the Parliament, but to no avail.
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin amid din from Opposition members
The Rajya Sabha resumed for the day on Wednesday after no business was conducted on Tuesday and the first half on Wednesday. However, despite appeals from BJP MPs and the Deputy Chairman, Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans over the Karnataka political crisis.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings shortly
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says Centre has 'no role' in reservation for judges
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha on Wednesday was asked if there was a proposal possible for reservations in judicial services. "Under Article 235, the administrative control over the members of district and subordinate judiciary in the states vest with the concerned High Court," He said.
"Initiation of a proposal for appointment of judges in high courts vests with the Chief Justice of India. Further, the state, in consultation with the high court, frames rules and regulations regarding the appointment, promotion, and reservations of judicial officers in the state. Therefore, the Centre has no role in this."
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says 403 vacancies for High Court judges
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday raised the issue of the shortage of judges in the high courts across the country. He said, "There is no shortage of judges in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has reached its full strength of 31 judges for the first time since 2009. However, as on 1 July, there are 403 vacancies in the high courts."
"Appointment of judges in the high courts is a continuous collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities," he added.
Lok Sabha | House adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha | Doctors should be given directive to use generic medicines as far as possible, says BJP Ahmedabad MP
BJP MP Kirit Solanki from West Ahmedabad appealed to the Centre and doctors around the country to use generic medicines as far as possible, so that poor people can also have better access to good standard of medical treatment.
Lok Sabha | BJP Balurghat MP brings up lack of connectivity in district
Sukanta Majumdar, who is the BJP MP from Balurghat in West Bengal, spoke about the lack of connectivity in the Balurghat district of the state. "There are no regular trains to the major cities in the state. Connectivity must be made a priority by the government," the minister said.
Lok Sabha | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up drama surrounding DK Shivakumar's visit to Mumbai
Amid sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his point in the House. However, Birla also admonished him for "bringing up the same issue again and again in the House."
In response, Chowdhury said that he didn't want to speak about Karnataka, but Maharashtra and proceeded to describe the events of Wednesday morning, when Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar attempted to meet the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai. He said that the BJP was hatching a "conspiracy" to topple the government.
BJP minister Prahlad Joshi brought up the letter submitted by the rebel MLAs to the Mumbai Police, in which they said they feared for their lives due to Shivakumar's visit. While Joshi was speaking, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lower House.
Lok Sabha | Opposition begins protest during hearing of matters of urgent public importance
Congress leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the ruling BJP party of "conspiring" to "topple" the Karnataka government. After BJP's Kolar MP S Muniswamy gave a response over the issue, Opposition members raised slogans.
Lok Sabha | BJP MP speaks about condition of aanganwadis in Jharkhand
The BJP MP from Palamu in Jharkhand Vishnu Dayal Ram appealed to the government to improve the condition of aanganwadis in the state.
Lok Sabha | 'Sarkaar girana bandh karo, police misuse bandh karo', Opposition protests continue
The Opposition continues to protest in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. "Sarkaar girana bandh karo (Stop pulling down elected governments)," the Opposition shouted.
Lok Sabha | Opposition raises slogans as Question Hour ends; Tejasvi Surya asks for NRC in Karnataka
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks about illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh in Karnataka. He requests Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to curb illegal immigrants who are "security threats".
"They are changing the demography of the state, and there is a real economic danger because they are taking away jobs from the locals. I call on the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru. Since the NRC has been extended in the North East, the immigration workers are moving to other parts of the country. They are trying to procure Aadhaar cards and PAN cards," he says.
A sovereign state must "protect the interests of its citizens" by protecting its borders, he added. The Opposition continued to raise slogans of 'We want justice' in the background, as other MPs made their submissions.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu after continued protests from Opposition members.
Rajya Sabha agenda for today
Lok Sabha | Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh
At the end of the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.
Opposition members give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha
Rajeev Gowda (INC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (CPM) have given Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss on the issue of "defections being engineered to dislodge elected Governments".
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after disruption from Opposition
As both the Houses reconvened on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to disruptions caused by sloganeering by members of the Opposition. They raised slogans in protest against the Karnataka crisis. The House is to resume at 12 pm.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:06 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is committed to boost health, education sectors
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed concerns raised during the general discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said, "This is the second Budget after the implementation of the GST from 1 July 2017. This Budget 2019-20 reflects the government's commitment to substantially boost investment in agriculture, health, etc. There need not be any anxiety that sectors like education or health will suffer, this has been achieved through prudent rationalisation of the resources."
14:51 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Nirmala Sitharaman begins speech on Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her speech by thanking the MPs for "actively" participating in the discussion on the Union Budget. "I feel reassured that this House will give maximum attention to the economy. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas', will be the focus of this government," she said.
14:40 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Congress MP from Faridkot recites poetry during general discussion
Mohammad Sadique of the Congress from Faridkot said his "heart was broken" by the Union Budget. "My heart was broken by the Union Budget. I had expected the moon and stars, but I got just the plain night. Exaggerated promises were made in 2014 too, they had said that the farmers would get double the profit, that every poor would get Rs 15 lakhs, but that didn't happen.
"When people ask what Congress did in the last 70 years, they should ask their grandparents how much progress has happened. They should think a little before making such statements," he said, in an impassioned speech.
Speaker Om Birla, while asking him to wrap up his speech, said, "For today, this much of your poetry is enough, we'll here the rest of it some other time."
14:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Mohammad Akbar Lone says Union Budget doesn't make enough considerations for Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone said that the Union Budget did not offer anything for the healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir. "There are no funds given to the road infrastructure in the state," he said. He also requested the Centre to ensure that the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to the Amarnath Yatra in the state is curbed, as it cuts off the communication and affects the livelihoods of the people.
S Ramalingam of the DMK, an MP from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, said in his maiden speech as a member of the Lok Sabha, said, "I request the Centre to put an end to the hydrocarbon methane projects in my constituency. I request the prime minister to cancel the agreement made with ONGC, Vedanta and other companies, and also to declare the Kauvery delta region as a specially protected zone."
14:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha begins general discussion on Union Budget
The Lower House began proceedings on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also scheduled to speak in the House on Wednesday.
BJP MP from Pune Girish Bhaichandra Bapat was one of the first speakers who lauded the Budget and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Bapat illustrated his point by reciting several couplets and also praised Sitharaman for her maiden Budget. “The origin of a ‘ram rajya’ has started through Nirmala Sitharaman. She has ‘nirmal’, ‘sita’, and ‘ram’ in her name. The budget is pro-poor. I support this budget," he said.
14:14 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the house till 3 pm amid the din caused by the Opposition MPs over the Karnataka political crisis. He appealed to the MPs to maintain decorum "in respect" for the Parliament, but to no avail.
14:05 (IST)
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin amid din from Opposition members
The Rajya Sabha resumed for the day on Wednesday after no business was conducted on Tuesday and the first half on Wednesday. However, despite appeals from BJP MPs and the Deputy Chairman, Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans over the Karnataka political crisis.
14:03 (IST)
13:59 (IST)
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings shortly
13:53 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says Centre has 'no role' in reservation for judges
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha on Wednesday was asked if there was a proposal possible for reservations in judicial services. "Under Article 235, the administrative control over the members of district and subordinate judiciary in the states vest with the concerned High Court," He said.
"Initiation of a proposal for appointment of judges in high courts vests with the Chief Justice of India. Further, the state, in consultation with the high court, frames rules and regulations regarding the appointment, promotion, and reservations of judicial officers in the state. Therefore, the Centre has no role in this."
13:26 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says 403 vacancies for High Court judges
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday raised the issue of the shortage of judges in the high courts across the country. He said, "There is no shortage of judges in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has reached its full strength of 31 judges for the first time since 2009. However, as on 1 July, there are 403 vacancies in the high courts."
"Appointment of judges in the high courts is a continuous collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities," he added.
13:11 (IST)
Lok Sabha | House adjourned till 2 pm
12:57 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Doctors should be given directive to use generic medicines as far as possible, says BJP Ahmedabad MP
BJP MP Kirit Solanki from West Ahmedabad appealed to the Centre and doctors around the country to use generic medicines as far as possible, so that poor people can also have better access to good standard of medical treatment.
12:52 (IST)
Lok Sabha | BJP Balurghat MP brings up lack of connectivity in district
Sukanta Majumdar, who is the BJP MP from Balurghat in West Bengal, spoke about the lack of connectivity in the Balurghat district of the state. "There are no regular trains to the major cities in the state. Connectivity must be made a priority by the government," the minister said.
12:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up drama surrounding DK Shivakumar's visit to Mumbai
Amid sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his point in the House. However, Birla also admonished him for "bringing up the same issue again and again in the House."
In response, Chowdhury said that he didn't want to speak about Karnataka, but Maharashtra and proceeded to describe the events of Wednesday morning, when Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar attempted to meet the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai. He said that the BJP was hatching a "conspiracy" to topple the government.
BJP minister Prahlad Joshi brought up the letter submitted by the rebel MLAs to the Mumbai Police, in which they said they feared for their lives due to Shivakumar's visit. While Joshi was speaking, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lower House.
12:35 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Opposition begins protest during hearing of matters of urgent public importance
Congress leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the ruling BJP party of "conspiring" to "topple" the Karnataka government. After BJP's Kolar MP S Muniswamy gave a response over the issue, Opposition members raised slogans.
12:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha | BJP MP speaks about condition of aanganwadis in Jharkhand
The BJP MP from Palamu in Jharkhand Vishnu Dayal Ram appealed to the government to improve the condition of aanganwadis in the state.
12:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha | 'Sarkaar girana bandh karo, police misuse bandh karo', Opposition protests continue
The Opposition continues to protest in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. "Sarkaar girana bandh karo (Stop pulling down elected governments)," the Opposition shouted.
12:26 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Opposition raises slogans as Question Hour ends; Tejasvi Surya asks for NRC in Karnataka
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks about illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh in Karnataka. He requests Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to curb illegal immigrants who are "security threats".
"They are changing the demography of the state, and there is a real economic danger because they are taking away jobs from the locals. I call on the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru. Since the NRC has been extended in the North East, the immigration workers are moving to other parts of the country. They are trying to procure Aadhaar cards and PAN cards," he says.
A sovereign state must "protect the interests of its citizens" by protecting its borders, he added. The Opposition continued to raise slogans of 'We want justice' in the background, as other MPs made their submissions.
12:11 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu after continued protests from Opposition members.
12:10 (IST)
Rajya Sabha agenda for today
12:08 (IST)
12:02 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh
At the end of the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.
12:01 (IST)
Opposition members give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha
Rajeev Gowda (INC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (CPM) have given Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss on the issue of "defections being engineered to dislodge elected Governments".
11:53 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after disruption from Opposition
As both the Houses reconvened on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to disruptions caused by sloganeering by members of the Opposition. They raised slogans in protest against the Karnataka crisis. The House is to resume at 12 pm.