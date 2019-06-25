Parliament LIVE updates: Narendra Modi will deliver Motion of Thanks to President's address; Amit Shah to table bill on foreign contributions in LS

Parliament LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Parliament on Tuesday as a reply to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the House on Friday. Modi's note of thanks is expected to address issues brought up by the President during his speech.

From the Opposition, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh will counter the prime minister's address in Rajya Sabha. Going against convention, Rajya Sabha will not be adjourned on Tuesday after the obituary references to sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who died on Monday.

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah is also expected to table a bill on foreign contributions in the Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, Shah tabled a bill on Jammu and Kashmir that seeks to give reservation to locals of Jammu and Kashmir at educational institutes and government jobs.

Today is also the last day for filing of nominations for the Gujarat bypolls. The BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and OBC youth leader Jugalji Thakor and both are likely to file their nomination this morning. Bypolls for the seats were necessitated following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to Lok Sabha.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.