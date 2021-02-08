live

Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm as Opposition leaders raise slogans against farm laws

Parliament LIVE Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. 'We have been elected to take part in discussions,' he said

FP Staff February 08, 2021 16:33:31 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm as Opposition leaders raise slogans against farm laws

File photo of Parliament building. PTI

Highlights

16:35 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Won't allow business over hunger, need law on MSP: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson's comments came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha during which he assured "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future", reports PTI.

As per The Tribune, the farm leader said, "They (Centre) are complicating the matter, when did we say that the MSP system is ending, we only want a law on it."

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters.

16:27 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm amid din over farm laws

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said
16:18 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Despite pandemic, nobody was deprived of education: Prakash Javadekar

Minister Prakash Javadekar takes questions on Online Education. "Practical, small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students catered to the underprivileged children during the pandemic", said Javadekar in Lok Sabha. "There are educational TV channels and Diksha platform where teachers generate content and put out for students", he added.

Despite the pandemic, nobody was deprived of education, he said
16:07 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Opposition leaders continue to disrupt LS's proceedings

Lok Sabha session starts. As BJP MP Prathap Sinha from Mysore speaks, Opposition leaders continue to disrupt the proceedings by raising slogans against the contentious farm laws.
16:04 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha reconvenes

Lok Sabha proceedings begin amid din from sloganeering Opposition MPs
15:47 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Centre brings bill to replace ordinance facilitating regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The government introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.
15:19 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Defence expenditure rising since 2018: Centre to RS

The government on Monday informed the RajyaSabha that expenditure on Defence in proportion to the country's GDP has been increasing in the last 3 years, reports Maadhyam
15:09 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha schedule for the day

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

- General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
14:42 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

RS passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh
14:27 (ist)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Really sad, bids to make Chair dysfunctional won't succeed: Venkaiah Naidu 

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional, PTI reported.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Vijai Sai Reddy of the YSR Congress sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action.

Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him. He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable.
13:47 (ist)

Train will chug into Kashmir by 2022: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Responding to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, "In the last two years, speedy development has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. Revolutionary, historical decisions have been taken for development of the area. Foremost is the municipal polls in rural and urban bodies. Post independence for the first time Block Development Council elections were held," he said.

"We have given Rs 1,000 crore under MNREGA for developmental work. All Gazette officers have been told to follow back to villages programmes. Programme on same lines is followed for the urban areas. A train will chug into Kashmir by 2022. He lists the rail-related projects planned for the region. Elevated Light Rail System will be completed in four years," Reddy added.
13:34 (ist)

PDP MP rebukes Centre's claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP MP Mohammad Mir Fayaz said the government claims normalcy has returned to the region, asking, "If that is true, why not bring a Bill to restore Statehood, instead of this Bill?"

"We were told on 5 August, 2019 when our state was demoted to a UT, we were told that statehood will be restored soon. Our PM hailed the fact that municipal elections were done. If everything is normal then, I wish today instead of this bill, the govt could have brought in bill to restore the statehood."

"You speak on DDC elections, but counting has been halted in two seats even now," Fayaz said.
12:13 (ist)

Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's strength has been to find solutions to challenges. “There are some people that want India to be unstable, we have to recognise such people. We should not forget what happened to Punjab during partition and 1984 riots. Innocents were hacked to death in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East violence took many lives. Who are the powers behind this?” he said.

“Some people are feeding wrong things in the minds of Sikh people. This country is proud of the Sikhs. What have they not done for this country? However much we praise them is not enough,” he said.

“There are some people who make a living out of protests. There is another FDI coming to the country which has to be discouraged. It is called Foreign Destructive Ideology,” Modi warned the opposition that such people might harm their governments too.
11:53 (ist)

All government have stood for agricultural reforms: Modi

Reading out a quote by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi said, “Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market’.”

Modi also said that Sharad Pawar and those from Congress have stood for agricultural reforms. “Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done,” he said.

Modi appealed to people protesting farm laws at the Delhi borders, adding, "We want to assure that MSP system won't be done away with.”

"We are always open for talks with farmers. I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," Modi said in Rajya Sabha.
11:32 (ist)

Modi says need of the hour is to improve lives of small farmers

Speaking on the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agitation has been talked about, but not the reason behind it. “I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri HD Devegowda Ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector," he said.

Quoting Chowdhury Charan Singh on small farmers, Modi said 68 percent of farmers are small and marginal farmers and over 12 crore farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. "Don't we have a responsibility towards the 12 crore farmers? This question of Charan Singh still exists, shouldn't we find a solution? Loan waivers don't benefit small farmers as they don't approach banks for loans. Such farmers don't even have a bank account,” he said.

“Everybody is aware of whether farm loan waiver is for political reasons on in the interest of farmers. Nobody thought for the small farmers. After 2014, we took some steps in their interest,” Modi said.
11:23 (ist)

Our democracy is a human institution: Modi

Calling the Indian democracy a human institution and not a western institution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha that it is essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism

“India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” he said.
11:01 (ist)

Dubbed 'third world country', India helping world with COVID vaccine: Modi

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world.

"It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country. The credit to win this war goes to the people of India, not an individual or any government," he said.

He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

"India emerged as pharmacy of world during pandemic, delivered medicines to 150 countries," Modi said, adding that India’s strength is its federal structure.
10:41 (ist)

Narendra Modi lauds President's address, hits out at Opposition boycott

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the address was an important step towards realising the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal even as the world faces unprecedented challenges.

"It would have been nice had everyone had listened to President Kovind's address. However, the address was so powerful that those who didn't hear it also realised its importance," he said, hitting out at the Opposition for boycotting the address.

India is a land of opportunities, he said, adding that the 75th year of Independence should be celebrated as a festival of inspiration.
10:28 (ist)

Bills likely to be moved in Rajya Sabha

MoS G Kishan Reddy is expected to move the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Act, 2011.
10:13 (ist)

Entire country is concerned about Uttarakhand floods: Venkaiah Naidu

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu spoke in the Rajya Sabha about the Uttarakhand flash floods. The Hindu quoted him as saying, "As far as the issue of Uttarakhand is concerned, the entire country is concerned. Today morning, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and he said all efforts are on."

10:02 (ist)

Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10.30 am. He will deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Feb 08, 2021 - 16:35 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Won't allow business over hunger, need law on MSP: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson's comments came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha during which he assured "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future", reports PTI.

As per The Tribune, the farm leader said, "They (Centre) are complicating the matter, when did we say that the MSP system is ending, we only want a law on it."

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters.

Feb 08, 2021 - 16:27 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm amid din over farm laws

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

Feb 08, 2021 - 16:18 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Despite pandemic, nobody was deprived of education: Prakash Javadekar

Minister Prakash Javadekar takes questions on Online Education. "Practical, small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students catered to the underprivileged children during the pandemic", said Javadekar in Lok Sabha. "There are educational TV channels and Diksha platform where teachers generate content and put out for students", he added.

Despite the pandemic, nobody was deprived of education, he said

Feb 08, 2021 - 16:07 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Opposition leaders continue to disrupt LS's proceedings

Lok Sabha session starts. As BJP MP Prathap Sinha from Mysore speaks, Opposition leaders continue to disrupt the proceedings by raising slogans against the contentious farm laws.

Feb 08, 2021 - 16:04 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha reconvenes

Lok Sabha proceedings begin amid din from sloganeering Opposition MPs

Feb 08, 2021 - 15:47 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Centre brings bill to replace ordinance facilitating regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The government introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

Feb 08, 2021 - 15:19 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Defence expenditure rising since 2018: Centre to RS

The government on Monday informed the RajyaSabha that expenditure on Defence in proportion to the country's GDP has been increasing in the last 3 years, reports Maadhyam

Feb 08, 2021 - 15:09 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Lok Sabha schedule for the day

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

- General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Feb 08, 2021 - 14:42 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

RS passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh

Feb 08, 2021 - 14:27 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates

Really sad, bids to make Chair dysfunctional won't succeed: Venkaiah Naidu 

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional, PTI reported.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Vijai Sai Reddy of the YSR Congress sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action.

Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him. He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable.

Load More

Parliament LATEST News and Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

Small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students, catered to the underprivileged children during pandemic, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while answering a question on online education in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing'. Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and CPM MP AM Arif gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demand the repealing of three farm laws in the wake of farmers’ agitation.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020.

Urging the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and conduct elections as soon as possible, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said the state has terrible roads, deficient water supply and ceasefire violations have increased.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world. He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

Parliament proceedings have resumed on Monday morning, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.

He is slated to begin speaking at 10.30 am.

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.

As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.

Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the House till 6 pm.

With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: February 08, 2021 16:49:02 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Parliament Updates: Day 5 of Budget Session in LS near washout; House adjourned due to protest on farm laws
India

Parliament Updates: Day 5 of Budget Session in LS near washout; House adjourned due to protest on farm laws

Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid Opposition's protests and sloganeering. No legislative business was conducted today, but the Question Hour could be held for about 15 minutes. Some members also managed to lay papers on the table of the House amid din

RS concludes debate on Motion of Thanks to President's speech; LS sees another day of near washout
India

RS concludes debate on Motion of Thanks to President's speech; LS sees another day of near washout

Session in the Rajya Sabha could only progress after the Opposition parties in the Upper House agreed to the government's proposition of raising farmers' issues as part of debate on Motion of Thanks. The Lok Sabha, however, has seen no headway

Protesting farmers blocking Delhi border causing 'inconvenience' to people, Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Politics

Protesting farmers blocking Delhi border causing 'inconvenience' to people, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Minister of State G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to the Upper House said that large convoys of protesting farmers in tractors tried to 'furiously' force their way and go past police barricades to enter Delhi on 26 January