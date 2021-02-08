Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm as Opposition leaders raise slogans against farm laws

Parliament LIVE Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. 'We have been elected to take part in discussions,' he said

Auto refresh feeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10.30 am. He will deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu spoke in the Rajya Sabha about the Uttarakhand flash floods. The Hindu quoted him as saying, "As far as the issue of Uttarakhand is concerned, the entire country is concerned. Today morning, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and he said all efforts are on."

MoS G Kishan Reddy is expected to move the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Act, 2011.

India is a land of opportunities, he said, adding that the 75th year of Independence should be celebrated as a festival of inspiration.

"It would have been nice had everyone had listened to President Kovind's address. However, the address was so powerful that those who didn't hear it also realised its importance," he said, hitting out at the Opposition for boycotting the address.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the address was an important step towards realising the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal even as the world faces unprecedented challenges.

"India emerged as pharmacy of world during pandemic, delivered medicines to 150 countries," Modi said, adding that India’s strength is its federal structure.

He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

"It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country. The credit to win this war goes to the people of India, not an individual or any government," he said.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world.

“India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” he said.

Calling the Indian democracy a human institution and not a western institution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha that it is essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism

“Everybody is aware of whether farm loan waiver is for political reasons on in the interest of farmers. Nobody thought for the small farmers. After 2014, we took some steps in their interest,” Modi said.

Quoting Chowdhury Charan Singh on small farmers, Modi said 68 percent of farmers are small and marginal farmers and over 12 crore farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. "Don't we have a responsibility towards the 12 crore farmers? This question of Charan Singh still exists, shouldn't we find a solution? Loan waivers don't benefit small farmers as they don't approach banks for loans. Such farmers don't even have a bank account,” he said.

Speaking on the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agitation has been talked about, but not the reason behind it. “I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri HD Devegowda Ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector," he said.

"We are always open for talks with farmers. I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Modi appealed to people protesting farm laws at the Delhi borders, adding, "We want to assure that MSP system won't be done away with.”

Modi also said that Sharad Pawar and those from Congress have stood for agricultural reforms. “Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done,” he said.

Reading out a quote by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi said, “Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market’.”

“There are some people who make a living out of protests. There is another FDI coming to the country which has to be discouraged. It is called Foreign Destructive Ideology,” Modi warned the opposition that such people might harm their governments too.

“Some people are feeding wrong things in the minds of Sikh people. This country is proud of the Sikhs. What have they not done for this country? However much we praise them is not enough,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's strength has been to find solutions to challenges. “There are some people that want India to be unstable, we have to recognise such people. We should not forget what happened to Punjab during partition and 1984 riots. Innocents were hacked to death in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East violence took many lives. Who are the powers behind this?” he said.

"You speak on DDC elections, but counting has been halted in two seats even now," Fayaz said.

"We were told on 5 August, 2019 when our state was demoted to a UT, we were told that statehood will be restored soon. Our PM hailed the fact that municipal elections were done. If everything is normal then, I wish today instead of this bill, the govt could have brought in bill to restore the statehood."

PDP MP Mohammad Mir Fayaz said the government claims normalcy has returned to the region, asking, "If that is true, why not bring a Bill to restore Statehood, instead of this Bill?"

"We have given Rs 1,000 crore under MNREGA for developmental work. All Gazette officers have been told to follow back to villages programmes. Programme on same lines is followed for the urban areas. A train will chug into Kashmir by 2022. He lists the rail-related projects planned for the region. Elevated Light Rail System will be completed in four years," Reddy added.

Responding to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, "In the last two years, speedy development has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. Revolutionary, historical decisions have been taken for development of the area. Foremost is the municipal polls in rural and urban bodies. Post independence for the first time Block Development Council elections were held," he said.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him. He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable.

Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Vijai Sai Reddy of the YSR Congress sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional, PTI reported.

He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

The government on Monday informed the RajyaSabha that expenditure on Defence in proportion to the country's GDP has been increasing in the last 3 years, reports Maadhyam

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The government introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Lok Sabha session starts. As BJP MP Prathap Sinha from Mysore speaks, Opposition leaders continue to disrupt the proceedings by raising slogans against the contentious farm laws.

Despite the pandemic, nobody was deprived of education, he said

Minister Prakash Javadekar takes questions on Online Education. "Practical, small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students catered to the underprivileged children during the pandemic", said Javadekar in Lok Sabha. "There are educational TV channels and Diksha platform where teachers generate content and put out for students", he added.

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters.

As per The Tribune, the farm leader said, "They (Centre) are complicating the matter, when did we say that the MSP system is ending, we only want a law on it."

The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson's comments came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha during which he assured "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future", reports PTI.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him. He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable.

Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Vijai Sai Reddy of the YSR Congress sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional, PTI reported.

He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

#ParliamentQuestion Govt informs #RajyaSabha that expenditure on #Defence as proportion of #GDP has been increasing -2.10% in 2017-18 -2.13% in 2018-19 -2.23% in 2019-20 It also informs that there is no lack of protective clothing for #defence personnel #sansadwatch pic.twitter.com/l3UBBzPhKY

The government on Monday informed the RajyaSabha that expenditure on Defence in proportion to the country's GDP has been increasing in the last 3 years, reports Maadhyam

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The government introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Lok Sabha session starts. As BJP MP Prathap Sinha from Mysore speaks, Opposition leaders continue to disrupt the proceedings by raising slogans against the contentious farm laws.

Despite the pandemic, nobody was deprived of education, he said

Minister Prakash Javadekar takes questions on Online Education. "Practical, small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students catered to the underprivileged children during the pandemic", said Javadekar in Lok Sabha. "There are educational TV channels and Diksha platform where teachers generate content and put out for students", he added.

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters.

As per The Tribune, the farm leader said, "They (Centre) are complicating the matter, when did we say that the MSP system is ending, we only want a law on it."

The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson's comments came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha during which he assured "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future", reports PTI.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

Parliament LATEST News and Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said

Small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students, catered to the underprivileged children during pandemic, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while answering a question on online education in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing'. Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and CPM MP AM Arif gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demand the repealing of three farm laws in the wake of farmers’ agitation.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020.

Urging the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and conduct elections as soon as possible, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said the state has terrible roads, deficient water supply and ceasefire violations have increased.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world. He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

Parliament proceedings have resumed on Monday morning, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.

He is slated to begin speaking at 10.30 am.

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.

As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.

Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the House till 6 pm.

With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.

With inputs from PTI