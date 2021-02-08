Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm as Opposition leaders raise slogans against farm laws

Parliament LIVE Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. 'We have been elected to take part in discussions,' he said
File photo of Parliament building. PTI
Parliament LATEST News and Updates: Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs are not elected to shout slogans or show placards. "We have been elected to take part in discussions," he said
Small Mohalla schools, with 10 to 20 students, catered to the underprivileged children during pandemic, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while answering a question on online education in Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing'. Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and CPM MP AM Arif gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demand the repealing of three farm laws in the wake of farmers’ agitation.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020.
Urging the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and conduct elections as soon as possible, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said the state has terrible roads, deficient water supply and ceasefire violations have increased.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world. He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.
Parliament proceedings have resumed on Monday morning, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.
He is slated to begin speaking at 10.30 am.
Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.
On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.
She has not yet resumed her speech.
While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.
On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.
As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.
Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.
As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.
While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.
Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the House till 6 pm.
With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.
With inputs from PTI