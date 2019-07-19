Parliament LIVE updates: MPs question Ministry of Health and Family Welfare over nutrition facilities, Ayushmann Bharat scheme

Parliament LATEST updates: AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi raised the Centre's vaccination drive to curb dengue and said that the government was taking advantage of the locals that were being tested for the vaccine to "benefit big pharmaceutical companies". He said that members of the Parliament should volunteer as testers instead.

Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare said it was unfortunate that an "educated" member of the House was casting doubts on a universally benefited and accepted thing like vaccines.

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

Lok Sabha members discussed the General Budget for 17 hours, demands for grants for Ministry of Railways for 13 hours and for Ministry of Road and Transport for 7.44 hours, Speaker Om Birla informed the House on Thursday.

He said members discussed demands for grants for Rural Development and Agriculture Ministry for 10.36 hours, and issues related to Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for 4.14 hours. Since Zero Hour in Lok Sabha could not take place for the past few days, Birla allowed members to raise issues of urgent public importance around 6 pm.

A total of 162 members raised issues during the extended Zero Hour on Thursday, which went on for 4 hours and 50 minutes before the House was adjourned at 10.50 pm. The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till 16 July, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 percent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly, the productivity of Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority, unlike Lok Sabha, is also relatively high. The productivity of the Upper House was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work. The session started on 17 June and will conclude on 26 July.