Parliament LIVE updates: MPs question Ministry of Health and Family Welfare over nutrition facilities, Ayushmann Bharat scheme

Parliament LATEST updates: AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi raised the Centre's vaccination drive to curb dengue and said that the government was taking advantage of the locals that were being tested for the vaccine to "benefit big pharmaceutical companies". He said that members of the Parliament should volunteer as testers instead.
Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare said it was unfortunate that an "educated" member of the House was casting doubts on a universally benefited and accepted thing like vaccines.
The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.
Lok Sabha members discussed the General Budget for 17 hours, demands for grants for Ministry of Railways for 13 hours and for Ministry of Road and Transport for 7.44 hours, Speaker Om Birla informed the House on Thursday.
He said members discussed demands for grants for Rural Development and Agriculture Ministry for 10.36 hours, and issues related to Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for 4.14 hours. Since Zero Hour in Lok Sabha could not take place for the past few days, Birla allowed members to raise issues of urgent public importance around 6 pm.
A total of 162 members raised issues during the extended Zero Hour on Thursday, which went on for 4 hours and 50 minutes before the House was adjourned at 10.50 pm. The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.
"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till 16 July, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 percent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.
Similarly, the productivity of Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority, unlike Lok Sabha, is also relatively high. The productivity of the Upper House was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.
Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work. The session started on 17 June and will conclude on 26 July.
Lok Sabha | Right to Information (Amendment) bill to be taken up
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, began the discussion on the Right to Information (Amendment) bill, 2019. However, his submission caused a disruption in the House.
Speaker Om Birla reiterated that MPs must only speak about the topic.
Lok Sabha | Congress asks Centre to appoint commission to regulate juvenile remand homes
Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tiwari asked the Centre to appoint a commission to study the conditions of remand homes for the accused juveniles in the country. "When juveniles are sent to these homes, they come back as hardened criminals rather than being reformed," he said.
Union minister Smriti Irani replied, "As minister, I have already communicated to the states to regulate these homes, and put the onus on the state government so that we don’t interefere with the powers of the state."
Lok Sabha | MPs question Smriti Irani over Juvenile Justice Act
VCK MP from Tamil Nadu, Thirumaa Valavan Thol, said that there was a large number of states that had not notified its rules on the Juvenile Justice Act and expressed "shock" at the "injustice" being done to children in these states.
"Recently the Supreme Court took suo motu action regarding the registration of child sexual abuse cases. I request the government to set a deadline for the states to implement the rules." He asked what action had been taken by the Centre against states that have not notified the rules.
Union minister Smriti Irani replied, "In the states have not notified their own rules, the Centre’s rules apply, so no child is in the want of justice."
Lok Sabha | Lower House to take up Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill and The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today
The bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday are: The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019, and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019.
Lok Sabha | MPs question Ministry of Health and Family Welfare over Ayushmann Bharat scheme
Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy of the Congress, an MP from Bhongir in Telangana, said that the implementation of the Ayushmann Bharat scheme was "very important", which was "falling short currently".
Lok Sabha | Congress submits adjournment motion notice over Karnataka crisis
As the Karnataka Assembly is facing a trust vote on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Friday, the Congress gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the "current political situation: in Karnataka. The government slumped into a crisis after 16 MLAs submitted their resignations on 6 July.
Lok Sabha | Om Birla appeals to Opposition members to maintain decorum
As protests from Opposition members continued during the Question Hour of the Lower House, Speaker Om Birla appealed for calm and said that even though the House had agreed not to discuss state-related issues in the Parliament, he had allowed Opposition members to raise their grievances about the Karnataka political crisis.
"I will allow you to speak during Zero Hour. Let proceedings continue right now," he said, but to no avail. "The Question Hour is very important for the House. I will definitely let you speak soon," he added.
Lok Sabha | Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Centre of misleading people over dengue vaccine drive
AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi raised the Centre's vaccination drive to curb dengue and said that the government was taking advantage of the locals that were being tested for the vaccine to "benefit big pharmaceutical companies". He said that members of the Parliament should volunteer as testers instead.
Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare said it was unfortunate that an "educated" member of the House was casting doubts on a universally benefited and accepted thing like vaccines.
Lok Sabha | 162 members raise issues in Zero Hour on Thursday
The zero hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday evening saw 162 members raising issues of their concern over more than four-and-half hours. The sitting was extended to accommodate members who raised matters of urgent importance including those related to their constituencies and states.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghawal told the members that central ministries will try to respond to the issues raised by them. The members spoke for four hours and 48 minutes with many of them lauding the opportunities being given by Speaker Om Birla.
NRC coordinator seeks more time for final list
The coordinator for the much-debated National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is to be implemented in Assam, has sought more time from the Supreme Court to draw up the final list of citizens in the state. The court has set the deadline of 31 July for the process, which the apex court is monitoring.
On Thursday, the Centre and the Assam government moved the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of 20 percent names in the draft NRC in the state. The Centre and the state government sought an urgent hearing on the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which said it would look into it.
