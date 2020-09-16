Parliament LIVE Updates: Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill is an attack on federalism, Asaduddin Owaisi tells Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE Updates: The AIMIM leader questioned government's selective intervention in the Yes Bank crisis but not for PMC. 'SBI immediately flowed funds in Yes bank case, but not into PMC bank. What was RBI doing when Yes Bank happened?', he asked

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a self-help group of unemployed engineers and they had 5 percent reservation in development works. Nearly 15,000 such engineers used to work through this from 2003, but four days ago the government has ended the self-help groups. Centre should restart the scheme," said Azad.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the UT has seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

BJP MP Dr Bhagwat Karad said the oxygen cylinder rate should be uniform and regular supply should be there in the whole country.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raised concerns over increasing prices of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of oxygen.

DMK MP M Shanmugam said the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 will confer the tag of national importance to an institute, once again in the "favoured state" of Gujarat. He asked the government the reason behind picking Gujarat when there are existing institutes with better facilities in other states. He added that the government is letting down Siddha medicine that hails from Tamil Nadu.

Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the source of the funding for the institutes.

Bodoland People's Front MP from Assam Biswajit Daimary asked the government to make a similar ayurveda institute of national importance in the North East. NCP MP Fauzia Khan asked if it might be more cost-effective to improve existing institutes rather than establishing a new one.

CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam said it is important to preserve the biodiversity and environmental integrity for proper development of ayurveda, which cannot thrive without preserving the ecosystem.

CPM MP KK Rajesh asked why Kerala did not pop up in the government's mind when such a decision was made, since the state is the hub for ayurvedic medicine. He said he is not opposed to the Jamnagar institute, but Kerala should have been given an institute of national importance for ayurveda.

YSRCP MP V Vijaisai Reddy made two suggestions — non-inclusion of yoga and naturopathy in Indian system of medicines and the need to address quackery in Ayurvedic sector. He adds that such an institute should be established in each state, and not just Gujarat.

"Jamnagar institute is the number one institution which deserves this status. This is a humble beginning. After other institutions further upgrade themselves in terms of research, they will also be considered for national importance," said the minister.

On issue of Jamnagar institute being selected, Health Minister said he has respect for the other institutes. "Right now, there are 103 institutes of national importance, but none for ayurveda," said Vardhan. He said there is no bias and that the Jamnagar institute is the oldest set up by the government and only one collaborating institution for WHO.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that despite being a doctor of modern medicine, he is appreciative of and practices ayurveda and other traditional medicine.

Despite opposition that the provisions of the legislation look at an institute in Jamnagar, when other states have equally renowned ayurveda facilities, the Upper House passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

He also said that many have been criticising the good measures implemented by the Centre during COVID-19. Referring to the lighting of diyas held in the earlier stages of the coronavirus outbreak in India, he said, "Those who light candles at India Gate don't like the lighting of diyas in honour of those fighting COVID."

BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that there is lack of coordination between the different departments of Maharashtra government even while dealing with a pandemic. "Many states did not impose lockdowns in a scientific manner. Pandemic management suffered in Maharashtra," he said.

O'Brien pointed out two contrasting images from the pandemic - one of the only woman Chief Minister marking social distancing circles in a bazaar and the second of a garden and a peacock.

Dubbing the PM-CARES Fund as the "PM couldn't care less" fund, he said, "The only way an MP can respond directly to their constituents is through the MPLAD funds. You must not use the pandemic to convert a democracy into an autocracy."

"What you should have done is taken best practices from different states, like covering all allied workers under insurance. We are not saying we know it all. But neither do you," he said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that state spending accounted for Rs 63 out of every Rs 100 spent. "When things are going well, you want to take credit. When they are not, you start talking about CMs," he said.

TRS MP K Keshava Rao said an economic crisis is looming, adding that the Centre owes states Rs 8,000 crore.

DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva said the life of a human being has become so insignificant today that they have become just a number. Alleging that the lockdown was delayed solely to ensure the smooth conduct of Trump's visit, the DMK MP said India had the strictest lockdown in the world and the worst outcome post lockdown. He also alleged the government is under-reporting the number of COVID-19 cases.

"When the ministry's full budget is about Rs 65,000 crore, from where will you get the money for this scheme? Is this a kind of jumla (rhetoric)? You are talking about (spending) more than the budget allocation," he said and asked the Health Minister to tell when the people will benefit from the scheme.

Participating in a debate on a bill related to ayurveda institute in Rajya Sabha, Yadav said at a time when the entire Health Ministry's budget allocation was only about Rs 65,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, how will it arrange funds for the scheme. In the 2020-21 budget, only about Rs 65,000 crore was allocated, 35 per cent lower than the ministry's demand of Rs 1,17,000 crore, he said in the Upper House.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday asked the government from where will it arrange Rs 65,560.98 crore for the proposed Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, and wondered whether it was a kind of 'jumla'.

Replying a separate question, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 582 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in last three years, while 46 terrorists were arrested during the period. As many as 76 army personnel were also killed in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018 till September 8 this year, he said.

"No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai said in a written response to a question.

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period. The Union Home Ministry also informed the Rajya Sabha that 594 attempts of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani militants have been reported in the last three years, of which 312 were successful.

Following this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move two bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha, which will start at 3 pm, will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration.

The Speaker turns down adjournment motions. All India Trinamool Congress' Pratima Mondal raises the issue of coverage by certain media houses in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She sought the formulation of rules and guidelines on suicide reporting in India.

He also compares the leadership in the State to North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raises the issue of gold smuggling scam in Kerala, accuses ministers in Kerala government of nepotism. He further alleges police brutality on protesters, including women, in Kannur.

A recent investigative report by The Indian Express had details of how a Shenzen-based technology company with links to the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party is keeping tabs on over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of "foreign targets".

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha said raise the issue of Chinese companies keeping tabs on political leaders of India. He said, "first coronavirus aggression by China, then aggression on border, now Digital aggression." He demanded a firewall be created to prevent such incidents.

BJP's Locket Chatterjee raised the issue of riots in West Bengal. She alleges that BJP workers are being targeted on the state, and Trinamool Congress "goons" are threatening BJP workers. She further said that West Bengal is turning into Kashmir.

Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman moves a resolution to pass the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill seeks to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. "We are bringing this amendment to make sure depositors' interest is taken care of," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman continues to discuss the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.She said that societies which function as banks should come under same rules as commercial banks and be subjected to better governance, regulation by the RBI. She adds that the Bill further provides for reconstruction to save depositors money

During the zero hour in the Lower House, BJP MP from Daman and Diu Lalubhai Patel raised the issue of Indian fishermen held in Pakistan. He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to speak with Pakistan to start the process to bring back these fishermen. "Today, 270 Indian fishermen and around 1200 boats belonging to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, are held by Pakistan. I request EAM to speak to Pakistan to start the process to bring back these fishermen," he said.

"During the Budget session we could not get the Bill passed, so the ordinance had to be brought in, as financial health of these co-operative banks had become grim. The financial health of 227 urban co-operative banks is poo4, 105 such banks are unable to even meet the minimum regulatory capital requirements, 47 have negative networth, over 300 have more than 15 percent gross NPA (March 2019 figure), " said the Union finance minister in the Lower House on Wednesday while tabling the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Tewari further urges the government to leave the co-operative sector alone. State governments are more than competent to discharge their responsibilities, the Bill is a frontal assault on federalism, he adds.

"The Finance Minister should have withdrawn the Bill and brought it again with necessary changes. The objective of the ordinance is to bring district/urban co-operative banks under RBI regulation. But, because of the symbiotic relationship between primary agri credit societies and direct/urban co-operative banks, there would be problems," said Congress Member Manish Tewari in the Lower House.

This comes just a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement in the Lok Sabha over the India-China standoff, where he stated that China had mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the “depth areas.” He said the LAC was not commonly delineated.

Rai said in a written reply that since February there had been 47 cases of attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border and added that “no infiltration has been reported along India-China border during the last six months.”

BJP MP Anil Agarwal asked the Upper House in a written question whether it was a fact that cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China had increased in the last six months.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha earlier today that "no infiltration" has been reported along the India-China border during the "last six months".

A MHA official, however, clarified Nityanand Rai's statement in Rajya Sabha, saying the infiltration is not the same as "transgression" or "incursion" which is a common parlance for the Military action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). As per India Today, infiltration is used for terrorist crossing from Line Of Control (LoC), hence it is incorrect to say there was any infiltration.

The tweet was also a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier explained the “chronology” of how CAA and NRC will be implemented in the country.

Rahul Gandhi, who’s abroad for a medical checkup of his mother, has continued his attack on the government through his social media. The Congress who is not present for the 18-day monsoon session of the Parliament, said: “Aap chronology samajhiye (Please understand the chronology)" alleging that days before PM Modi said China had not crossed into Indian territory, the government “took a huge loan from a China-based bank”.

DNV Senthilkumar S of DMK on Wednesday told the Lower House that 128 co-operative banks in Tamil Nadu are running successfully, only nine are running losses. He suggests that the government should adopt the Dravidian model of running co-operative banks.

On the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha will debate the The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lists a 30 percent cut in the salaries of members of Parliament for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan will also introduce The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will also be taken up for consideration and passing.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020,which would bring cooperative banks under RBI's ambit, in the Lok Sabha. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 will also be introduced for consideration and passing.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha that India is "very serious about issues of sovereignty" and the country is prepared for "all contingencies" to ensure that it is maintained, in what was seen as a strong warning to China amid repeated transgressions at the Line of Actual Control.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House on Tuesday. While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers’ income, the Congress described it as a direct and deliberate assault by the Centre on the farmers’ interests.