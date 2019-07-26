Parliament Updates: Looks like Parliament passed POCSO law in a rage, must rethink capital punishment, says RJD's Manoj Jha

Parliament Latest Updates: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Congress party is against disrespect of women" while reacting to Azam Khan's comment against Rama Devi yesterday when she was presiding over the House proceedings as Deputy Speaker. However, Choudhary triggered a commotion as he tried to link the issue with past incidents when Sonia Gandhi was insulted by MPs in the House.

"There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi ji was called 'Italy ki katputli' etc. in the Parliament." Congress' support to the cause along with these riders appeared pale in comparison to the unequivocal and total condemnation of the Samajwadi Party leader's sexist slur by some of the party's own allies, including the Nationalist Congress Party. Perhaps this is another case of missed opportunity for Congress, who could have used the occasion to unconditionally condemn an act which witnessed the rest of the Parliament united on an issue.

During the Question Hour, several MPs across party line raised yesterday's controversy about Azam Khan's comment against BJP's Rama Devi who was sitting in the Chair at the time. Kanimozhi from DMK, Supriya Sule of the NCP and Nusrat Jahan of the Trinamool Congress were among those who rose to condemn Khan's comments against the BJP MP.

Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress and P Bhattacharya of the Congress asked the government to reconsider corporatising the Indian Ordnance factory. They express fear that will eventually lead to privatisation. Saroj Pandey, BJP asks about the fate of National Mission for Clean Ganga, saying that the river is integral to the identity of the country.

Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, on Thursday which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq. Amendments proposed by the Opposition were voted against, even as the government was charged with targeting only one community.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) said there are nine types of talaqs in Islam. He also asked that if the husband is jailed, how will he be able to pay the maintenance to his wife while sitting in jail. "You want to destroy the institution of marriage and bring the women on the road," he said.

Owaisi said that the government should also serve justice to the Muslim women who were "raped" during the 2013 Muzzaffarpur riots, which are cases in which the perpetrators are yet to be convicted.

"You brought law against Jallikattu but failed to bring legislation against the mob lynching of the Muslims in different parts of the country," he said.

Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi said that if the government wants to protect Muslim women who are divorced by their husbands, then it should also give protection to Hindu and Parsi women who are deserted by their husbands. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammad said, “I request the minister to send the bill to the Standing Committee for review and think of laws for separated women of all communities and not Muslims alone."

Indian Union Muslim League’s ET Basheer called the Bill "unconstitutional, unwanted and ill-motivated" while CPM’s AM Ariff said he did not favour any legislation on the issue as the Supreme Court has already termed it illegal and alleged that the government is aiming to create fear in the minds of Muslims with bills on NIA, UAPA and now triple talaq.

IUML’s PK Kunhalikutty (IUML) said that the divorce rate in the Muslim community is 0.56 percent, much less than that in other communities and asked why not a single Muslim organisation was consulted while drafting the Bill, if its intent was the betterment of Muslim women.

TDP’s Jayadev Galla questioned the House about cases where men abandon their wives without giving talaq, calling the Bill discriminatory. TMC’s Sudip Bandhopadhyay said the provision would lead to a deterioration in the lives of women and said that it should be referred to a Joint Select Committee.

RSP member NK Premachandran said the ordinance on the subject was a "fraud on the Constitution" as a civil matter is being converted into a criminal matter. BJP ally JD(U) did not support the Bill, with its leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh saying that "if the law is made like this, it would be misused”.

"We boycott the Bill," Singh said and walked out of the proceedings of the House.

BJP’s Poonam Mahajan said the bill is not about the empowerment of women alone but it is also in consonance with government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Vikas'. Aparajita Sarangi said the triple talaq is a regressive notion of patriarchy which treats women in an undignified manner and there is no convincing logic in opposing the legislation. Meenakshi Lekhi said the government has shown the political courage by bringing this bill and that the earlier government did appeasement to gain votes. She cited that 22 Muslim countries have given up the practice of triple talaq.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband. While introducing the Bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, three new provisions have been incorporated in the bill, which are: only a close relative of the victim can file a case, there is an option of compromise and a magistrate can give bail to the accused after hearing the victim.

Lok Sabha saw an uproar over the remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan while participating in the debate on triple talaq. When BJP’s Rama Devi, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked him to address the Chair and not look at other members of the House, Khan made some objectionable comments, which infuriated union ministers who demanded an apology. When Khan was asked to do so by Rama Devi, he said he meant no disrespect to her as she was like his "dear sister".

The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to repeal 58 old laws which are a source of inconvenience and trouble for people, Prasad said. He said the Centre has conveyed to states the need to repeal 225 old laws which are in their realm.

A bill to replace the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, was also introduced in the Lower House. Another Bill was introduced to help adjudicate disputes relating to waters of inter-state rivers and river valleys at a faster pace.

The Parliament approved the amendment to the RTI Act after the Rajya Sabha passed it. An Opposition-sponsored motion to send it to a House committee for greater scrutiny was negated by 117 votes against the 75 MPs favouring it.

As the division of votes and counting was going on, high drama ensued as Congress accused intimidation by treasury benches.

CM Ramesh, who recently quit TDP to join BJP, was seen getting vote slips signed by members and was confronted by angry Opposition parties led by Congress. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Ramesh to go back to his seat as Congress members Viplov Thakur and others tried to snatch the vote slips from hands of Ramesh.

Opposition Members then rushed into the Well shouting slogans and minutes later, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad then led the parties to walk out saying they are boycotting the proceedings.

"In Parliament, ministers intimidate opposition leaders. This is our charge. Ruling party members get signatures from members who do not understand the process. You want to convert Parliament into a government department. You are destroying democracy. We don't have any faith on you,” he said before walking out.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the bill was brought with clean intention and the government is trying to live up to its motto of minimum government, maximum governance. "Please rest be assured that this legislation is without any motivation and in good faith. There are a number of other tribunals that have been harmonised over the last few months. There have also been occasions when the courts have directed to bring in uniformity, streamlining and institutionalising," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government is amending the RTI Act as the Prime Minister is "taking revenge" for the disclosure in five cases directed under it which includes disclosure of demonetisation and regarding his educational qualifications. The other three cases are related to the actual number of bogus ration cards, disclosure over the quantum of black money brought from abroad and submission of list of defaulters.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien also questioned the amendments and said that it was against the nature of cooperative federalism, questioning the government's decision of not sending the RTI amendment bills to the select committee of the House and bypassing it. CPM’s KK Ragesh, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI’s Binoy Visam, BJD’s Amar Patnaik and nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta also participated in the debate.

Four adjournments were witnessed in the Upper House as the government and Opposition continued to argue about sending the RTI (Amendment) Bill to a Select Committee. Congress, DMK, CPI, CPM, TMC and AAP members trooped into the Well and raised slogans against the government.

The amendment gives the government powers to decide salary and service terms of the statutory body head and its members. In the original Act, the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) was paid as much as the Chief Election Commissioner and the Information Commissioners were paid as much as Election Commissioners. The amendment provides for salaries to be prescribed by the Centre.

The government has also extended the Parliament session till 7 August, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said soon after the passage of the Bill criminalising triple talaq.