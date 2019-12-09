Parliament LIVE updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha; legislation will get nod from both Houses, says Union minister Prahlad Joshi

Parliament LATEST updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage.
Shah is also slated to move The Arms (Amendment)Bill, 2019 for further discussions. This bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Shah on 29 November. The Bill seeks to amend the Arms Act, 1959, to decrease the number of licensed firearms allowed per person and increase penalties for certain offences under the Act. It also introduces new categories of offences
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will move two major amendments against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of the Parliament today. CPI(M) demands to delete references to the mentioned countries in the bill and replace them with "all neighbouring countries". CPI(M) also wants all references to religions to be removed.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will move two major amendments against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of the Parliament today. CPI(M) demands to delete references to the mentioned countries in the bill and replace them with "all neighbouring countries". CPI(M) also wants all references to religions to be removed.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed 24 March, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.
The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on 10 December in the region.
Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till 31 December, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.
According to the proposed legislation, the amendment will not be applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and in the areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The ILP regime is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.
The Bill also proposes to incorporate a sub-section (d) to Section 7, providing for cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration where the OCI card-holder has violated any provision of the Citizenship Act or any other law in force.
However, the cancellation order shall not be passed unless the OCI card-holder has been given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. This amendment was also proposed in the 2016.
The Bill was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the Bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast.
That Bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 11:01:21 IST
Highlights
UP Shia Waqf Board asks for inclusion of community in Citizenship Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the minister to include Shia community in the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The current bill applies to all non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
MPs give Zero Hour Notices over changing the name fo West bengal, new Army regiment
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to set up an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army'.
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'change the name of state of West Bengal to 'Bengal'.
MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to USA'.
BJP confident about passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. "The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament," he said.
The Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha after Question Hour.
Lok Sabha Latest Updates
Adjournment notice over Citizenship Amendment Bill
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.
Meanwhile, protests against the bill continued to be held all over the country.
BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday, the ruling BJP has issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting from 9 December, sources in the party said on Sunday.
The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.The whip, asking all BJP MPs to be present in the House, has been issued, a source said.
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.
In the afternoon, the home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.
The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed 24 March, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:01 (IST)
UP Shia Waqf Board asks for inclusion of community in Citizenship Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the minister to include Shia community in the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The current bill applies to all non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
10:57 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
MPs give Zero Hour Notices over changing the name fo West bengal, new Army regiment
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to set up an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army'.
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'change the name of state of West Bengal to 'Bengal'.
MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to USA'.
10:54 (IST)
BJP confident about passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. "The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament," he said.
The Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha after Question Hour.
10:52 (IST)
Lok Sabha Latest Updates
Adjournment notice over Citizenship Amendment Bill
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.
Meanwhile, protests against the bill continued to be held all over the country.
09:40 (IST)
BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday, the ruling BJP has issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting from 9 December, sources in the party said on Sunday.
The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.The whip, asking all BJP MPs to be present in the House, has been issued, a source said.
09:39 (IST)
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.
In the afternoon, the home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.
The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed 24 March, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.