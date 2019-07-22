Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Opposition members storm Well of Upper House over Sonbhadra, Karnataka

Parliament LATEST updates: The Upper House was adjourned again as Opposition members raised slogans against the central government over the Sonbhadra incident and disrupted the proceedings of the Upper House during the Question Hour.

The Upper House was adjourned till noon following an uproar over the Karnataka crisis by several legislators. Meanwhile, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect for late MP Ramchandra Paswan.

Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Political leaders being prevented from meeting people in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra'. This comes after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the kin of those killed in the 17 July firing incident which killed 10 people.

The last five working days of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha are going to be jam-packed with pending legislation as government plans to introduce 13 bills and take up the triple talaq ordinance amid speculation about extending the session that ends on 26 July to 2 August.

Union ministers are in touch with opposition parties to bring them on board for the extension. Though some opposition leaders said they are not in favour of such a proposal but the sources asserted that a decision on this session's schedule is the prerogative of the ruling dispensation.

Last week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha that the government planned to move 13 bills in the Lok Sabha, which will come to the Upper House. Other than these, there are pending ordinances such as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019 that needed to be taken up. The Upper House also has to debate and pass the Union Budget, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged that none of the legislations had passed the scrutiny of standing committees as the panels had not been formed yet. “Except the Motor Vehicles Bill, none of the Bills has been scrutinised,” Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’ Brien said.

The ongoing first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on 17 June, has so far been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till 16 July, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 percent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly, the productivity of the Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks a majority, unlike the Lok Sabha, is also relatively high. The productivity of the Upper House was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.