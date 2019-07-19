Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha passes RTI Amendment bill amid objections from Opposition; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

Lok Sabha | House takes up the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke in the debate on the Human Rights bill on Friday. He picked six faults with the amendments suggested in the bill. "The entire logic of this bill is to assure the international community that we will strengthen the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and live up to the Paris principles.

"I'm afraid that the bill fails on both counts because of six reasons:

1) There is a lack of autonomy. Our Supreme Court has recognised that the NHRC is a "toothless tiger", because the government doesn't heed its suggestions. Several cases are pending before it. The amendment bill also completely ignores the recommendations of the NHRC itself. The bill has nothing to assure the UN that the government is doing as much possible to safeguard the rights of our citizens.

2) The reduction of tenure. A quick change in the leadership of the NHRC will cause inconsistency throughout the process of the commission.

3) The independence and autonomy of the NHRC must be taken seriously, especially after the government tried to appoint a vice president of the ruling party as a member of the NHRC. We need to expressly keep politicians out of the NHRC, and the bill doesn't do that.

4) Vacancies: The post of the DG of the NHRC was vacant for three years from 2014, until the Supreme Court pulled up the government over the lapse. A hostile government can cripple the Constitution by not appointing people in office.

5) Failure to provide clarity to the NHRC, the act is completely unclear about the jurisdiction of the NHRC courts.