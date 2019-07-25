Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha MPs accuse Centre of bulldozing bills; Shashi Tharoor questions the role of Opposition

Parliament LATEST updates: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes the introduction of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019. TR. Baalu says the government is bulldozing Bills through the Parliament.
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy asks if Kolkata airport can be privatised as well. The minister says bids were invited for six airports and one bidder won it in all the six airports. Opposition insists the minister should name the bidder. "Yes, it is Adani," he said. "We have decided to hand over three airports to them. We invited bids. There were nine bidders," he said. Government favoured the Adanis, alleges Opposition. "I am happy for a discussion," the minister says. Members create ruckus in the House. Speaker brings the House in order.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled at 11 am on Thursday. The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.
Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
Rajya Sabha assembles
Rajya Sabha assembles. Six members elected from Tamil Nadu take oath as members. All of them take oath in Tamil. The new members are Chandrashekaran, Mohammed John, N. Shanmugam, Vaiko, P. Wilson and Anbumani Ramadoss.
Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha seeking to restrict the duration of the resolution process and ensure the primacy of financial creditors in case of recoveries.
The bill seeks as many as seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which provides for resolution of bad loans. Sitharaman referred to few points about importance of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
But Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told the chair that she can talk about it at the time of consideration of the bill and sought continuation of the discussion on The Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.
BJP issues whip to its MPs
The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
Congress, TMC, DMK demand triple talaq bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny
Several Opposition parties have bitterly opposed the triple talaq bill but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where Opposition parties have numerical advantage over the Treasury Benches.
Lok Sabha to debate over Triple Talaq
The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in the first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.
